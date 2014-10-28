Homemade Pumpkin Puree

Now that pumpkin season is in full swing, everyone is stocking up on cans of pumpkin puree from the grocery store. These cans are actually available year round, so you can curb your pumpkin craving if you happen to get one in the spring or summer.

Pumpkin puree can be used in all kinds of recipes. There's pumpkin pie, obviously, but also soups, cakes and cheesecakes, cookies, quick breads, muffins, you name it.

So what if you don't want to use the canned stuff? It might seem daunting when looking at the size of a large pumpkin, but it's actually extremely easy to make your own pumpkin puree!

You'll need two small or medium pumpkins, which you will then place on a baking sheet and bake in a 350 degree oven until tender, about 90 minutes. This makes the pumpkin soft, which will make it easier to cut and scoop. Cut the pumpkins in half vertically, and remove the seeds and stringy pulp with a spoon. Then scoop out the flesh, being careful not to include the skin, into a separate bowl. Mash with a potato masher until all the large lumps are gone.

To make the pumpkin even smoother and creamier, place it in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. Store the puree in an airtight container for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to six months. Then you can have fresh pumpkin puree without extra add-ins or preservatives when ever you want!

