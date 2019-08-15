15 Fantastic Fall Pies to Enjoy All Autumn Long

Updated July 21, 2022
From classic apple to sweet pecan, we're fully confident that you and your family will fall in love with these irresistible fall pies. Whether you decide to serve these amazing desserts for the Thanksgiving table or simply on a rainy, blustery, autumn day, these warm and cozy pies are just what you need.

Double-Crust Apple Pie

Double-Crust Apple Pie Recipe

A double crust seals in the apples' natural juices as the pie bakes for full-on apple flavor. Tossing the apples with apple juice keeps them from browning as you peel and slice them, and it adds a boost of apple flavor.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever Recipe

TIP: For a crisp crust (no more soggy bottom!), use a metal pie pan and prebake your crust with pie weights.

Classic Pumpkin Pie

Classic Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Refrigerated pie dough makes this classic pumpkin pie recipe simple to prepare. Bake the pie on a baking sheet in the lower third of the oven to encourage a crisp crust.

Spiced Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Spiced Pumpkin Chiffon Pie Recipe

Celebrate the best of fall flavor with this creamy pumpkin pie. This version of the classic Thanksgiving pie is a fluffier, less dense version of the original, so it's perfect for serving at holiday gatherings when you want a crowd-pleaser.

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie Recipe

Real talk: Pie crust is the most difficult part of making a pie. Achieving a buttery, flaky consistency without going too far past golden brown is not always easy. But using refrigerated cinnamon rolls for the crust is where this unique apple pie truly shines! 

Mom's Pecan Pie

Mom's Pecan Pie Recipe

This classic dessert is a crowd favorite. Served warm with a scoop or two of ice cream, this favored baking recipe is perfect for any holiday. Add semi-sweet chocolate chips or bits of baking chocolate for a chocolaty take on this pie recipe. Some like it with a slice of cheese on top. This will definitely be a hit at any of your upcoming family gatherings-especially in the colder months. 

Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie

Warm Apple-Buttermilk Custard Pie Recipe

This twist on traditional apple pie consistently earns 5-star ratings from our online reviewers. The creamy buttermilk custard makes for truly indulgent apple dessert that's not overly sweet, either. For a flaky piecrust and a crisp streusel, be sure to keep them both chilled until just before baking.

Apple Hand Pies

Apple Hand Pies Recipe

Use small cookie or pastry cutters to create little steam vents in the tops of these pies for the filling to peek through. You can make these pies as festive or as simple as you want, but however you style them, they're sure to be absolutely delicious.

Five-Spice Sweet Potato Pie

Five-Spice Sweet Potato Pie Recipe

In this pie, humble sweet potatoes are dressed up with five-spice powder, a blend of cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise, and Szechuan peppercorns. If you can't find five-spice powder, pumpkin pie spice makes a fine substitute.

Maple-Walnut Cranberry Pie

Maple-Walnut Cranberry Pie Recipe

While the buttery, maple-scented filling is inspired by classic pecan pie, we swap in toasted walnuts and add chopped fresh cranberries for a beautiful pop of color and tart flavor contrast that cuts the sweetness.

Butterscotch Pecan Pie from PieLab

Butterscotch Pecan Pie from PieLab Recipe

The butterscotch flavor is subtle, adding an interesting twist without overwhelming this Southern classic. And the experts at PieLab have ensured that the filling fits the piecrust perfectly.

Turtle Pumpkin Pie

Turtle Pumpkin Pie Recipe

This is pretty much the same as the Kraft Turtle Pumpkin Pie (or the Publix Turtle Pumpkin Pie, depending on where you look).

Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust

Cranberry-Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crust Recipe

Thai Tea Pie

Thai Tea Pie Recipe

Warmly spiced Thai tea mix—which you can purchase at an Asian market or online—stars in this show-stopping, no-bake pie. If you're looking for a pie that's sure to impress, trust us, the sweet Thai tea against the salty, toasty flavor of the peanuts is a combo you won't be able to get enough of. 

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

The new appreciation for whiskey goes beyond drinking and finds its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts. Now bourbon and pecan pie fit togther like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. 

