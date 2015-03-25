Cook With Confidence: Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole

Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole

This month, fans on social media have been raving about one recipe in particular: Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole from the March issue of Cooking Light. I wanted to see for myself what all the fuss was about, so I thought it would be the perfect dish to try out for this week's #CookWithConfidence post.

Cooking Light's March issue is all about easy, healthy, and affordable family dinners, and this lightened-up version of a comfort food classic definitely fits the bill. The recipe feeds 4 for $10.31 and, thanks to the ingredients of brown rice, healthy veggies, and low-fat milk, it dishes out less fat and fewer calories than the traditional chicken-and-rice meal. Additionally, the entire dish can be on your table in less than 30 minutes!

fullsizerender-8.jpg

This recipe is super simple and fast to prepare. Make sure to chop up the onion and chicken before you start cooking so all the prep work is done, and it comes together in a snap. I cooked the rice according to the package directions and steamed the broccoli in the microwave. I'm not a fan of mushrooms, so I left them out. You can also try spinach, green peas, or carrots in place of broccoli or quinoa in place of rice.

After sautéing the chicken, milk, and onion mixture, I simply stirred in the rice and broccoli and topped the entire dish in creamy sharp cheddar cheese. That's it!

fullsizerender-4.jpg

This delicious, one-dish chicken dinner is a perfect solution for busy weeknights. The warm, cheesy topping perfectly complemented the hearty rice and chicken flavors. I served the dish with a fruity spinach salad and that, along with the whole-grain rice and green veggies in the casserole, made it feel healthy yet filling. Do second and third helpings count as overindulging?

fullsizerender-6.jpg

Why not try it yourself to see what everyone's raving about? Follow the link to download a free, printable visual guide with step-by-step instructions. Seeing the process in photos really simplified the preparation for me!