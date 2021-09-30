10 Ways to Make Baked Apples
Tender and juicy, baking apples is one of the best ways to enjoy the fall season. They can be mixed and matched to your preference, choosing sweeter or more tart varieties of apples, and using your favorite spices and nuts for the filling. Serve your baked apples with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of caramel and you've got an autumnal treat that can't be beat.
Hasselback Apples
Choose firm apples with sweet-tart flavor, such as Pink Lady or Honeycrisp; in our tests, Fuji and Granny Smith fell apart.
Apple-Crisp Baked Apples
Stuff cored apples with a sugar-and-spice filling and bake for a fruity fall dessert. Serve with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
Baked Apple Rings with Caramel Sauce
A cider-spiked batter coats apple rings that are browned in a skillet and then baked. The honeyed flavor of Golden Delicious apples makes them a winner in this dessert.
Maple Baked Apples
Packed with crunchy walnuts and chewy golden raisins, these baked apples are a world of flavors and texture.
Baked Apples
Serve these juicy baked apples over slices of Spiced Pumpkin Bread, warm bowls of oatmeal, or pancakes for a warm and cozy treat.
Baked Apples à la Mode
It's hard to beat a classic. Tart Granny Smith apples are sweetened up with a brown sugar filling, then served while still warm aside a cold scoop of ice cream.
Savory Baked Apples
Though pricier, Honeycrisp apples also hold their shape well when baked. This version of stuffed apples has a savory twist, featuring an herbaceous sausage and rice stuffing.
Baked Apples with Cinnamon Ice Cream
Cinnamon is a common ingredient for stuffed apples, but this fun recipe switches things up. Instead of cinnamon being in the filling, it's the star of the creamy ice cream accompaniment.
Apples Baked in Phyllo with Pear-and-Pecan Filling
Phyllo is a light, crisp stand-in for dumpling dough.
Microwave Baked Apple
One reviewer says, "This is so easy and fun to make variations to! Just made it with some uncooked old fashioned oats and a few chocolate chips in addition to everything listed... and it was great!"