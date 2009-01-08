7 Ways With Coffee
Save your morning joe for main dishes, desserts, and more.
Get to Know Your Joe
Long used as a quick morning pick-me-up, coffee finally gets its main-dish due. Try the memorable flavor in punches, jams, cakes, and even a zesty pork glaze. It's guaranteed to perk up almost any recipe.
Coffee Meringues
A sprinkle of espresso powder is stirred into sweetened egg whites to make an easy cookie to serve at tea parties, pot lucks, or for late night snacking. Don't have espresso powder? Instant coffee works fine too.
Mocha-Spiced Coffee
A sweet mixture of milk, sugar, chocolate syrup and vanilla is cooked on the stovetop and combined with coffee that's percolated with cinnamon and nutmeg (the spices go right in the coffee filter) for a warm and cozy brew.
Coffee-Onion Jam
Strange as it sounds, brewed coffee is a great steeping liquid for a savory sliced onion topping that's perfect with grilled steaks and roasted meats. Prep takes just 10 minutes and the mixture can simmer on the stovetop while you prepare the meat.
Pork Tenderloin with Costa Rican Coffee Glaze
Brewed coffee, ground coffee and spices make a rich glaze that's brushed on pork tenderloin as it grills. The end result: deep, rich flavor without the muss and fuss of marinating. Try substituting chicken legs or thighs for the pork.
Café au Lait Angel Food Cake
Stirring espresso powder or instant coffee granules into angel food cake batter transforms a plain dessert into something more upscale. Finish it all off with a dusting of powdered sugar, or make an easy cooked custard sauce laced with Frangelico or coffee liqueur.
Toffee-Coffee Ice-Cream Torte
Fancy as it looks, this elegant torte is easy to assemble. Instant coffee granules, coffee liqueur and crushed toffee candy bars are stirred into chocolate ice cream then layered with coffee ice cream and ladyfingers. Brewed coffee and sugar are cooked into a sweet, rich coffee syrup.
Eggnog-Coffee Punch
Forget eggnog lattes. Drum up holiday fun with a chilly Southern tradition that's a wicked good blend of strong brewed coffee, sweet creamy eggnog, ice cream and a splash of bourbon. It's an easy way to spice up parties big and small.