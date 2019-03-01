15 Classic New Orleans Dishes

Updated August 31, 2022
Take a culinary tour of the Big Easy with these New Orleans favorites, including bananas foster, gumbo, and crawfish dip. Whether you're in the mood for seafood or red beans and rice, we've got your next New Orleans dinner covered.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya Recipe

Build deep flavors by sautéing the aromatic trinity of onion, celery, and pepper in the andouille drippings with herbs, garlic, and spices.

Louisiana Hot Crab Dip

Louisiana Hot Crab Dip Recipe

Fresh crab meat is the star of this classic New Orleans appetizer.

Savory Crawfish Beignets with Cayenne Powdered Sugar

Savory Crawfish Beignets with Cayenne Powdered Sugar Recipe

Louisiana's favorite fritter isn't limited to the sweet morning variety. These beignets incorporate jalapenos, crawfish, and a kicky dusting of cayenne-powdered sugar, perfect for commencing any Big Easy feast. 

Grilled Seafood Po'Boy

Grilled Seafood Po'Boy Recipe

Stuff a French sandwich roll with grilled shrimp and catfish for a lighter version of this traditional New Orleans sandwich.

Cajun Bloody Mary

Cajun Bloody Mary Recipe

For a pretty presentation, rub the rims of glasses with lemon wedges, and dip in a mixture of black pepper and coarse salt.

Brennan's Bananas Foster

Brennan's Bananas Foster Recipe

Chef John Turenne at Yale notes that this bananas foster recipe, a hit in every class, was created at New Orleans's Brennan's Restaurant in the 1950s. For best results, be sure to use firm, ripe bananas.

 

Hot Crawfish Dip

Hot Crawfish Dip Recipe

In Louisiana, February means two things: Mardi Gras and crawfish. Two-thirds of all mudbugs are harvested this month. Most locals start with a boil (corn, sausage, and potatoes), but what's left goes into crawfish pie, and luscious appetizer dips.

 

Beignets from Café Beignet

Beignets from Café Beignet Recipe

Take charge of this sticky dough by dusting your hands and work surface with flour before rolling out the dough.

Best Ever Seafood Gumbo

Best Ever Seafood Gumbo Recipe

The genius of this classic gumbo recipe is that most of the work can be done ahead of time. Great for serving company or just to make on a chilly day, this classic gumbo is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

New Orleans Red Beans And Rice

New Orleans Red Beans And Rice Recipe

This classic New Orleans dish is easy and delicious. Sliced andouille sausage adds another dimension of flavor to the standard red beans and rice.

New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce Recipe

Enjoy the best of the Big Easy with this traditional New Orleans-style bread pudding. It tastes so decadent, no one will believe it's been lightened! 

 

 

New Orleans Gumbo

New Orleans Gumbo Recipe

The key to an outstanding Cajun gumbo is a deep, dark roux. To get it just right, use a flat-bottomed wooden spoon to get into all the corners of the pot, and be attentive. Cook, stirring continuously, especially during the last 15 minutes. Reduce the heat as needed if you're concerned the roux is cooking too fast. There's no rescuing a burnt roux--best to toss it and start over.

 

Chicken Muffuletta

Chicken Muffuletta Recipe

This make-ahead sandwich is a lighter take on an old New Orleans favorite. Use a fork to scrape the bread and hollow the loaves.

SL's Stovetop Crawfish Boil

SL's Stovetop Crawfish Boil Recipe

Here's a crawfish boil that you can do at home, without any fancy equipment--all you need is a sink, stove, and big pot.

New Orleans Calas

New Orleans Calas Recipe

The Calas Women, as they were called, peddled these hot breakfast fritters--whose name comes from the African word "kárá"--each morning in the French Quarter. The street vendors have vanished, so we honor them here with a classic rice-dough recipe too delicious to ever disappear.

