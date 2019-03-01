15 Classic New Orleans Dishes
Take a culinary tour of the Big Easy with these New Orleans favorites, including bananas foster, gumbo, and crawfish dip. Whether you're in the mood for seafood or red beans and rice, we've got your next New Orleans dinner covered.
Jambalaya
Build deep flavors by sautéing the aromatic trinity of onion, celery, and pepper in the andouille drippings with herbs, garlic, and spices.
Louisiana Hot Crab Dip
Fresh crab meat is the star of this classic New Orleans appetizer.
Savory Crawfish Beignets with Cayenne Powdered Sugar
Louisiana's favorite fritter isn't limited to the sweet morning variety. These beignets incorporate jalapenos, crawfish, and a kicky dusting of cayenne-powdered sugar, perfect for commencing any Big Easy feast.
Grilled Seafood Po'Boy
Stuff a French sandwich roll with grilled shrimp and catfish for a lighter version of this traditional New Orleans sandwich.
Cajun Bloody Mary
For a pretty presentation, rub the rims of glasses with lemon wedges, and dip in a mixture of black pepper and coarse salt.
Brennan's Bananas Foster
Chef John Turenne at Yale notes that this bananas foster recipe, a hit in every class, was created at New Orleans's Brennan's Restaurant in the 1950s. For best results, be sure to use firm, ripe bananas.
Hot Crawfish Dip
In Louisiana, February means two things: Mardi Gras and crawfish. Two-thirds of all mudbugs are harvested this month. Most locals start with a boil (corn, sausage, and potatoes), but what's left goes into crawfish pie, and luscious appetizer dips.
Beignets from Café Beignet
Take charge of this sticky dough by dusting your hands and work surface with flour before rolling out the dough.
Best Ever Seafood Gumbo
The genius of this classic gumbo recipe is that most of the work can be done ahead of time. Great for serving company or just to make on a chilly day, this classic gumbo is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
New Orleans Red Beans And Rice
This classic New Orleans dish is easy and delicious. Sliced andouille sausage adds another dimension of flavor to the standard red beans and rice.
New Orleans Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Enjoy the best of the Big Easy with this traditional New Orleans-style bread pudding. It tastes so decadent, no one will believe it's been lightened!
New Orleans Gumbo
The key to an outstanding Cajun gumbo is a deep, dark roux. To get it just right, use a flat-bottomed wooden spoon to get into all the corners of the pot, and be attentive. Cook, stirring continuously, especially during the last 15 minutes. Reduce the heat as needed if you're concerned the roux is cooking too fast. There's no rescuing a burnt roux--best to toss it and start over.
Chicken Muffuletta
This make-ahead sandwich is a lighter take on an old New Orleans favorite. Use a fork to scrape the bread and hollow the loaves.
SL's Stovetop Crawfish Boil
Here's a crawfish boil that you can do at home, without any fancy equipment--all you need is a sink, stove, and big pot.
New Orleans Calas
The Calas Women, as they were called, peddled these hot breakfast fritters--whose name comes from the African word "kárá"--each morning in the French Quarter. The street vendors have vanished, so we honor them here with a classic rice-dough recipe too delicious to ever disappear.