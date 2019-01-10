30 Hearty Casseroles to Make This Week
The ultimate all-in-one meal, these comforting casserole recipes are sure to be a hit with your family. Perfect for busy weeknights, these casseroles are on the table quickly with minimal ingredients and very little fuss. From flavorful enchiladas to filling lasagna, these classics are sure to get rave reviews from everyone at the table.
Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Sauce
Are you ready for the best chicken enchiladas of your life? While you could use a rotisserie chicken for this cheesy enchilada recipe, poaching chicken breasts in a delicately flavored liquid both creates succulently tender meat (that won't dry out as the casserole bakes) and adds another layer of flavor to the dish.
Ham Biscuit Casserole
This may just be the perfect breakfast casserole! With savory ham, hearty eggs, and fluffy biscuits, you really can't go wrong. For holidays, lazy weekend brunches, and beyond, this casserole is a real winner.
Hawaiian Chicken Casserole
This delicious throwback dish offers an indulgent balance of sweet and savory the whole family is sure to love. Opting for frozen, crispy breaded chicken tenders keeps this casserole fast and easy to prepare, and combats your saucy chicken from becoming soggy. Fresh bursts of flavor from pineapple and scallions brighten up the entire dish. If you want to lighten this casserole a bit, you can swap the chicken for peeled and deveined shrimp.
Keto Shepherd's Pie
Swapping in a cheesy cauliflower mash for carb-rich white potatoes makes this family favorite keto-friendly, while keeping it every bit as hearty and comforting as you want a shepherd's pie to be.
Chicken Panang Casserole
When a Thai craving strikes, you're first instinct probably isn't to break out a casserole dish, but his streamlined take on classic chicken panang curry is a flavor-packed, one-dish dinner that's gonna have you rethinking what it means to casserole. Don't be intimidated by the seemingly lengthy ingredient list—most of the ingredients are easily found at a typical supermarket, and many may already be waiting in your pantry.
Sausage, Egg and Biscuits Casserole
With plenty of eggs and savory sausage, this protein-packed breakfast bake is sure to make everyone at the table happy. Plus, with such a short ingredients list, you'll want to make this easy casserole all the time!
Easy Butternut Squash Casserole
This delightful twist on sweet potato casserole is sweet, warm, and comforting. If you're short on time, use Whole Foods' canned butternut squash purée instead of roasting your own. Marshmallows are optional, but recommended.
Creamy Sausage and Zoodle Bake
It may be rich, it may be cheesy, but this vibrant twist on a traditional pasta casserole is also packed with veggies. Beyond swapping out pasta for zucchini noodles (which hold up deliciously well in this creamy bake) the casserole also boasts roasted butternut squash, savory mushrooms, and caramelized onions.
Broccoli Casserole
We all know that some days you'll have better luck convincing the kids to eat their veggies if cheese is involved. This delicious, creamy, and absolutely satisfying casserole combines broccoli with cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, butter, sharp shredded cheddar, and a crunchy topping of crumbled crackers.
Southwestern Chicken-Pasta Bake
Southwestern Chicken-Pasta Bake incorporates all the flavors from that region. This hearty baked dish is an excellent way to use leftover chicken, and it freezes well for future meals.
Enchiladas Suizas
These decadent enchiladas are named "Swiss" because of all the cream and cheese they contain. The recipe is generally credited to a Mexico City coffee shop called Sanborns. This version is from Silvana Salcido Esparza, chef-owner of Barrio Café and Barrio Queen in Tucson.
Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
A traditional creamy chicken casserole can have more than 800 calories per serving! Try our lightened up version that offers great flavor without all the calories.
Mexican Chicken Casserole
Zesty, creamy and loaded with chicken, it's no wonder why this Mexican chicken casserole is one of our top-rated recipes.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
When we say easy, we mean easy. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive lasagna that always gets rave reviews. Lasagna is a family favorite, but this version is extra-special because it only requires 5 quick ingredients: ground beef, pasta sauce, lasagna noodles, ricotta cheese, and shredded mozzarella (we don't count the water!). It's rated 5 stars for a reason. Pro tip: Make a double batch: Enjoy one now and freeze one for a quick meal on a busy weeknight.
Mandy's Easy Cheesy Chicken Casserole
Prepared in 40 minutes, this quick and easy make ahead dish is sure to make any weeknight or holiday gathering easier. This cheesy dish is similar to the potluck classic known as poppyseed chicken casserole, or Ritz cracker chicken casserole. For even more variations, experiment with adding your favorite veggies, substituting different cheeses, or swapping in low-fat sour cream to reduce the calorie load.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Give up the box mix because making Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese from scratch is easier than you think. Shredding a block of cheese adds a little more prep time but the smooth and creamy results are worth it. This dish makes for a great side dish that the family will love, or a fun casserole to bring to your next potluck dinner.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Recipe variations on this Texas-favorite chicken casserole abound simply because it's delicious.
Three-Cheese Chicken Penne Florentine
This casserole features the best of all worlds: carbs, meat, veggies, and cheese–three of 'em, to be exact. Gooey melted cheddar blends beautifully with sharp parmesan and ultra-creamy cottage cheese. Serve family style or portion out in individual ramekins. Either way, this is an all-in-one pasta casserole definitely worth sharing.
Classic Lasagna
A classic, beefy lasagna recipe perfectly matches these traditional, zesty Italian ingredients and creamy homemade ricotta sauce. Tall layers of cheese, meat, and pasta will seriously satisfy your casserole cravings. Plus any leftovers for lunch the following day are always welcome. Tip: make this lasagna bake for a crowd by doubling the recipe and making ahead of time. Prep steps one through four, cover, and freeze. Thaw and bake (covered) at 350° for 55 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 more minutes or until bubbly.
Shrimp and Grits Casserole
A few spoonfuls of cream cheese give this casserole a velvety texture. Garnish with a sprig of fresh parsley, if you like.
Green Chile-Chicken Casserole
If Mexican is on your mind, don't look any further than this delicious recipe. Full of leftover chicken, green chiles, corn tortillas, and shredded cheddar cheese–this casserole is creamy, crunchy, and full of flavor. Canned cream of chicken soup saves you precious cooking time by giving the dish a thick and creamy consistency without the extra work of preparing a roux.
Beef-and-Pasta Casserole
This family-favorite ground beef casserole features cooked rotini pasta combined with canned tomatoes, breadcrumbs, Cheddar cheese and Parmesan and is perfect for a busy weeknight.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
This family-friendly dish is sure to become a new holiday staple. Use fresh herbs in the cobbler.
Pepperoni Pizza Casserole
Rich and filling, this pizza-meets-garlic-bread casserole is perfect for a Friday night when your kid invites over half the neighborhood. The cheese, pepperoni, and mushrooms are a match made in heaven for buttery bread, and the bottom of the casserole gets nice and crisp. Pepperoni slices have a tendency to stick together, so make sure to separate them nicely when you stick them into the pan with the marinara.
This casserole is tangy and cheesy, but thanks to the tomato and mushroom mixture there's a nice richness here as well—just how shrimp and grits should be. It's perfect for a holiday potluck or buffet-style brunch, especially with a crisp green salad and a mimosa or Bloody Mary.
Mediterranean Lamb Casserole
This easy take on Greek comfort food is rich, meaty, and tangy. The strong lamb is balanced by sweet onions and carrots, and rich eggplant that are all set off with the warm spices. Tomatoes and yogurt give it brightness and the pitas provide texture and toastiness. If you'd like to add a veggie side, try a salad or roasted asparagus or broccoli with lemon zest and olive oil.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
One glance at this tuna noodle casserole as it comes out of the oven, golden and bubbly, and your family will be sold. Although the recipe calls for egg noodles, you can use any short pasta to make this dish.
Cheeseburger Casserole
If there's anything that says grade-A comfort food better than a bacon cheeseburger-inspired bake, we don't know what it is. This family-friendly casserole is a fun, easy, and inexpensive way to serve dinner for a crowd (the recipe is easily doubled or tripled). Feel free to swap the American cheese slices for whatever type of cheese you prefer, such as cheddar or Swiss.
Ramen Casserole
If you love ramen, you'll love this casserole. It's got that rich, comfort-food vibe, all while feeling like an upgraded college microwaveable ramen. The smoke from the pork and nori, combined with rich hits of mushrooms, egg, and bamboo add a lot of depths to instant noodles. You can find smoked pork near ham cubes, which is in the meat section by the chicken, or you can get it prepared in the deli. For an upgrade, grab pulled pork from your favorite barbecue place—it'll be worth the extra deliciousness.
Squash Casserole
Why limit French fried onions to green bean casserole? We love them on this cheesy squash casserole, too! Plus, it's a great way to use up your seasonal stash of summer squash!