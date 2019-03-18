20+ Hearty Pork Chop Dinners
When solving the dinner dilemma, go for something satisfying, delicious, and fast. These pork chop recipes are as simple as they come and provide plenty of tantalizing flavors, spices, and sauces to compliment these dishes. Go ahead and let the other white meat shine with these juicy pork chop recipes.
Fried Pork Chops with Peas and Potatoes
Roasted Pork Chops with Beets and Kale
Slow Cooker Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Carrots
A full-plate dinner simmers to saucy, savory perfection in the slow cooker. To end up with super-succulent pork, don't overcook the chops in the pan before adding to the slow cooker. Just a couple of minutes per side will be enough to achieve nice color. Don't be afraid of the time, you will only be actively preparing and cooking for about 20 minutes as the rest cooks away in the slow-cooker for 7 hours until the meat and vegetables are tender.
Pork Chops with Sautéed Apples and Brussels Sprouts
Guaranteed to be a fast favorite, this recipe plays on the sweet-savory match made in flavor heaven: pork + apples.
Greek Pork Chops with Squash and Potatoes
Save time on dinner with a flavorful, hands-free, sheet pan dinner.
Pork Chops with Orange-Avocado Salsa
It's easy to cook healthier meals when recipes are as simple as this one-pan dinner. The pork marinates while the potatoes and veggies roast, then everything takes a quick trip under the broiler to crisp up and concentrate the zesty flavors.
Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts
For the zestiest flavor, rub the chops with the brown sugar mixture the night before, and let them chill overnight.
Cider-Braised Pork Chops
Hard cider--low in alcohol, not too sweet, and gently flavorful--works beautifully in savory dishes. Here it adds a subtle apple note and keeps the meat juicy. Serve with egg noodles or mashed sweet potatoes.
Pork Chops Scottadito
Inspired by the late Italian cookbook author Marcella Hazan, Smillie simply flattens bone-in chops, rubs them with a pungent paste, and grills them until crispy.
Pork Chops with Thyme Pan Sauce
Deglazing: The process of using a liquid to lift the browned bits left after cooking meat or vegetables in a pan to incorporate their flavorful essence back into the dish.
Grilled Pork Loin Steaks with Cherry-Plum Sauce
Make the Cherry-Plum Sauce three to four days ahead, and reheat over low heat. If it's too thick, add water, a little at a time, until it reaches desired consistency.
Broiled Pork Chops with Basil Butter and Summer Squash
The basil butter is the star here: It seasons the pork and adds an herby, rich flavor to the roasted squash.
Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra
We love a rub. It's easier and less messy than a marinade and gives through-and-through flavoring.
Homemade Shake-and-Bake Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce
This recipe for breaded pork chops gives the meat a nice crunch. Serve with homemade mustard sauce and green beans.
Pan-Seared Pork Chops with Roasted Fennel and Tomatoes
One pan, a handful of ingredients, and 30 minutes are all you need to put this impressive pork chop skillet dinner on the table. This flavor-packed, single-skillet supper is an easy dinner for two that feels like something special. It's also an ideal recipe for one, as the leftover chop and veggies reheat well for a next-day lunch worth looking forward to.
Asian Pork Chops
A simple ingredient list upgrades pork chops from weekday regular to must-try dinner favorite. Pair with a green salad or steamed veggies and dinner is served.
Turmeric Pork Chops with Green Onion Rice
Pork Loin Chops with Apple and Shallot
Make the most of apple season by siding pork chops with a delicious apple and shallot mixture.
Pork Chops with Fresh Green and Red Cabbage
Pork Chops with Fresh Green and Red Cabbage
The key to this dish is the layers of flavor: pungent and distinctive fennel and caraway seeds season each pork chop, but the real magic happens once the chops begin to sizzle in hot bacon grease. While the pork rests, sauté red and green cabbage in the drippings and combine with bits of crumbled bacon, sherry vinegar, and the remaining caraway seeds. Hearty, tender, and tangy—this recipe really delivers.
Pork Chops with Roasted Apples and Onions
Pork chops and apples make a perfect pairing for a quick meal that feels like fall.
Balsamic Pork Chops
This simple pork chop recipe comes together easily right out of the pantry. Dredge the chops in flour, salt, pepper, and rosemary, then sauté in butter and garlic until golden brown and crisp. Remove the chops from the skillet and add savory chicken broth and sweet balsamic vinegar, being sure to stir up the wonderful brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Reduce the liquid by half to create a delicious, syrupy glaze—perfect to top the pork chops and a side of rice.
Apricot-Hoisin Pork Chops with Somen
Apricot-Hoisin Pork Chops with Somen
Give seasoned pork chops an Asian infusion in this dish by searing in rich, flavorful sesame oil. Once the juices are sealed in, finish off the chops with a sweet-and-spicy combo of apricot preserves and hoisin sauce, then serve over wheat noodles for a quick and delicious dinner.
Pork with Port Wine and Raisin Sauce
Pork with Port Wine and Raisin Sauce
This easy dinner recipe's secret is the sauce. Browned pork chops finish cooking in a syrupy sauce made of sweet port and honey, then sprinkled with raisins. The result is a sweet, tender, surprisingly flavored pork chop, made better with each raisin you discover!
Grilled Pork Chops with Nectarines
Savory and sweet combine in this 30-minute meal of Grilled Pork Chops with Nectarines.
Beer-Brined Pork Chops with Onion Marmalade
Although this recipe requires a decent amount of prep time, you'll savor every bite when all is said and done. Brine pork chops in a mixture of flavorful beer (such as amber ale), brown sugar, peppercorns, mustard seeds, fennel, and garlic. Then, sauté the pork until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Serve alongside a sweet red onion marmalade with the fresh vegetable of your choice.