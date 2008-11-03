Diabetic Holiday Main Dishes
Every one of these holiday main dishes is not only a dazzling addition to the table, but also appropriate for friends and family members with diabetes.
Fresh-Herb Turkey
Simply seasoned with sage, chives, thyme and parsley, this easy roasted turkey gets a 5-star rating from our readers. As one reader told us, "My family and I have enjoyed this recipe for the last 5 years. We are constantly amazed at how easy it is and how beautifully if turns out with such little effort."
Turkey Breast with Spinach-Feta Stuffing
A low-fat turkey breast stuffed with a spinach and feta cheese mixture is an impressive entree to serve for a holiday meal, particularly if you do not need to serve an entire turkey.
Thyme and Spice-Rubbed Roast Beef Tenderloin au Jus
Lean beef tenderloin flavored with fresh herbs and a spice rub is an ideal choice for a healthy holiday main dish.
Horseradish and Mustard-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
An elegant, 4-ingredient entrée is a welcome addition to your holiday repertoire. You can prepare the beef tenderloin one a day ahead, then bake it just before serving.
Rosemary-Lemon Cornish Hens with Roasted Potatoes
Cornish hens are a great choice for a holiday meal for a small group. This entree is really a one dish meal with the herbed hens and roasted potatoes.
Peppercorn Pork Loin Roast
The memorable flavor of this tender pork roast comes from the Dijon mustard and the crispy coating of whole wheat breadcrumbs, peppercorns, and fresh thyme. Because of the peppercorn and fresh herbs, very little salt is needed.
Simple Baked Ham
Smoked ham is typically high in sodium, but this Cooking Light recipe uses a 33%-less-sodium ham and has 819 mg sodium per serving. This is on the high side for a diabetic main dish, but still lower than that of a traditional smoked ham. For another reduced-fat, reduced-sodium option, try the Orange-Baked Ham, which is flavored with orange juice glaze, mustard, ginger, and cloves.
Classic Beef Tenderloin
Beef tenderloin is one of the leaner cuts of beef and worth splurging for during the holidays. Marinating overnight in a mixture of fresh herbs, olive oil, and vermouth intensifies the flavor of the beef, and it's topped off with a tangy tomato-horseradish sauce.
Game Hens with Pesto Rub and Roasted Potatoes
Take a break from turkey this year and serve Cornish game hens for your holiday dinner. When you rub a basil pesto under the skin of the hens, the flavor is infused throughout the meat. The potatoes are roasted alongside then hens, so you'll have your side dish as well.
Pear and Cranberry Stuffed Pork Roast
Bursting with the holiday flavors of pears, cranberries, and sage, this stuffed pork roast is an impressive dish to serve to guests, but so very easy to make.