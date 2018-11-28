Our Best Oatmeal Cookie Recipes
Hearty oats are just a starting point for this classic cookie that can be customized to fit any palate. Whether you add chocolate, fruit or nuts, our favorite oatmeal cookie recipes are sure to please. Bake up a batch today to share.
Loaded Oatmeal Cookies
For just the right amount of sweetness and a chewy texture, these hearty oatmeal cookies are the stuff dreams are made of. They're loaded with chocolate chips, pecans, and coconut for a daringly delicious flavor combination of pure oatmeal cookie bliss.
Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies
Whip up a batch of oatmeal cookies with a little something extra. Butterscotch chips taste great with the toasted oats and brown sugar, but you can substitute an equal amount of chocolate chips, dried cranberries, or raisins if you prefer.
Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies
No time for frosting? Bake anyway! We loved these plain too.
White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Cookies
Dried strawberries are the star of this recipe and lend fiber, color, and subtle sweetness to these oatmeal cookies. If you don't have any on-hand, just substitute raisins or dried cranberries.
Sheet Pan Oatmeal Toffee-Orange Cream Bars
These toasty-sweet, sheet pan sandwich cookies are fantastic for potlucks or tailgates—heck, whip a batch up on the weekend and enjoy for after-school snacks or dessert throughout the week. Toffee bits and cinnamon kick up the flavor of a traditional oatmeal cookie, while adding fresh orange zest to the filling adds a special touch or bright flavor to these tasty bars. Be sure the cookie is completely cool (out of the pan) before cutting it, or it will crumble. And to ensure a smooth cut, you'll want to chill the filled cookie really well before slicing into bars.
Kitchen Sink Oatmeal Cookies
The beauty of this oatmeal cookie recipe is you can really get creative with ingredients! Put just about anything you like in these cookies, just don't forget to serve with a tall glass of milk!
Oatmeal-Raisin Skillet Cookie with Miso-Caramel Sauce
This sweet-meets-salty oatmeal cookie is chewy in the middle with a crispy bottom and edges. In other words, it's irresistible. The browned butter adds depth, and the salted caramel sauce has a little bit of tang thanks to the fermented miso. Substitute any dried fruit for the raisins, and serve with frozen yogurt, ice cream, or whipped cream. Keep any leftovers in the skillet and simply cover it.
Monster Cookies
They're not called monster cookies because they're scary… but they are monstrously delicious. In fact. these chunky, chewy monster cookies might just be the king of all kitchen sink cookies. Featuring peanut butter, oats, crushed pretzels, M&Ms, and chunks of milk chocolate, they hit every necessary cookie note—chewy, crispy, salty, sweet, chocolatey, and buttery. We opted for miniature M&Ms to use in these decadent monster cookies, as we often regular-size to feel a little clunky in the context of a cookie, but feel free to use whatever size you prefer. In fact, you can customize these kid-friendly oatmeal and peanut butter cookies in any number of ways depending on what you like—swap peanut butter for almond better, switch the pretzels for crushed kettle cooked potato chips, use semisweet chocolate instead of milk chocolate, etc. However you spin your personal batch of monster cookies, one thing's for sure: Pulling out a platter of these loaded treats will always incite excitement.
Oatmeal Toffee Cookies
Brown sugar and butter underscore the tawny sweetness of the almond toffee bits in these delightful oatmeal cookies that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies
No-bake cookies are the way to go when you just don't want to mess with your oven. This tried-and-true recipe has won over hearts (and tastebuds) for decades.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie with Salted Caramel
Start with a delicious warm oatmeal chocolate chunk cookie base and take it over the top with fun toppings like caramel or chocolate syrup, sea salt, and vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin-Orange Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
If you're a fan of pumpkin desserts, look no further than these festive cookies. Fresh-squeezed orange juice and orange zest give these naturally colored pumpkin cookies a bright and crisp edge to compliment the deep fall flavors found in pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The milled flaxseed in this recipe provides a binder in place of using eggs and also provides some healthy omega-3's. These cookies are gluten-free, egg-free, dairy-free, and can easily be made vegan by using vegan chocolate chips, and just as well can also be made nut-free by subbing the almond milk for water or regular milk.
Crunchy Frostbite Cookies
Dip one side of these crispy oatmeal cookies into melted white chocolate for a "frosted" effect.
Oatmeal Pantry Cookies
Need a sweet treat? Make moist, delicious cookies with ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry.
Oatmeal Jumbles
Featuring chocolate, coconut, walnuts, and dried cherries, it's no wonder these cookies are called jumbles! They come together in no time and are perfectly moist and chewy right out of the oven.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies
These are definitely not your average oatmeal cookie. Chocolate mega morsels take this treat over the top. In less than 30 minutes, this 5-star recipe will be ready for your family to enjoy.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip-Oatmeal Cookies
Few things in life go together better than chocolate and peanut butter. The classic flavor combination makes these chunky oatmeal cookies totally irresistible. Make a double batch!
Blueberry-Walnut Oatmeal Cookies
Cookies for breakfast? You might consider it when you taste one of these fiber-filled oatmeal cookies packed with sweet dried blueberries and crunchy walnuts.
Oatmeal-Walnut Cookies
At just over a 100 calories per serving, you can snack on these oatmeal-walnut cookies guilt-free. But be careful...They are good enough to make you lose control!
Guess-Again Cookies
These crispy oatmeal cookies might keep everyone guessing about the ingredients but we know that the crispiness comes from toasted rice cereal instead of nuts and the sweetness comes from brown sugar and raisins.
Banana-Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
"Mashed ripe banana adds sweetness and flavor to these chocolate chip cookies. I found I could reduce the usual amount of sugar and butter." --Cathy Brixen, Phoenix, Ariz.
Giant Oatmeal Drop Cookies
These oatmeal drop cookies are easy to make and taste fantastic.
Oatmeal, Chocolate Chip, and Pecan Cookies
These easy chocolate oatmeal drop cookies are crisp on the outside and slightly chewy on the inside. Chocolate minichips disperse better in the batter, but you can use regular chips.
White Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal-Cranberry Cookies
This make-ahead, giftable cookie is one of our Editors' favorites. The indulgent white chocolate plays nicely with the tart-sweet cranberries, making this oatmeal cookie a favorite for any dessert fan.
Oatmeal-Molasses Cookies
Just like Grandma used to make–soft and chewy with just the right amount of sweetness.