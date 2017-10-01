20+ Excellent Gravy Recipes
From classic gravy recipes straight out of the classic recipe book to quick five-ingredient recipes fit for modern day speed, we have a gravy recipe to suit every kind of cook and palate. Use these fantastic gravy recipes to top the turkey and mashed potatoes for the Thanksgiving feast, to compliment a great dinner for a special occasion, or even to go along with a great weeknight dinner. With a great gravy, the culinary options are nearly endless.
Classic Turkey Gravy
Slow-roasted turkey juices reduce and intensify for a divine sauce. Use any reserved giblets here. If you didn't roast the neck, sauté it for 8 minutes. Remove and discard the neck once the gravy is done.
Make-Ahead White Wine Gravy
To take the last-minute hassle out of gravy making, we created this recipe that relies on turkey broth, wine, and richly toasted flour rather than pan drippings for flavor. Before you start browning the flour, have broth measured and ready to whisk in to stop the flour from browning further. Well-browned flour thickens less than raw flour, so you'll use quite a bit of flour to start.
Pan Gravy
For leaner turkey gravy, use just some of the fat from the turkey pan drippings and discard the rest. Combine defatted drippings with canned stock, flour, salt and pepper for a thick, rich gravy with a little less fat than usual.
Redeye Gravy
If you serve ham at your holiday gatherings, try pairing this flavorful gravy with the ham and a heaping bowl of mashed potatoes. Redeye gravy, a traditional Southern gravy, is made from bacon and/or ham drippings mixed with black coffee. It's the perfect partner for a nice holiday ham.
Bacon-Shallot Gravy
Center-cut bacon infuses this rich gravy with flavor yet has 25% less saturated fat than regular bacon. If you make this ahead of time, whisk in a tablespoon or two of chicken stock before reheating.
Classic Gravy
An easy version of the giblet gravy Grandma used to make, this cornstarch-thickened favorite is made by using turkey necks, giblets, carrots, celery, and onions to enhance store-bought chicken stock. Giblets can be strained out of the stock or chopped up into the finished gravy.
Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
The key to flavorful gravy is a good turkey stock. In November, it's easy to find turkey wings, which make an especially rich stock. Try this classic gravy; it can be made ahead, cooled, and frozen up to two months. Thaw; then reheat over medium-low, stirring with a whisk.
Uncle Ellis' Cornmeal Gravy
This easy gravy calls for cornmeal instead of flour, and is a wonderful use for bacon drippings. The buttermilk adds authentic Southern flavor.
Quick Gravy
Start with the pan juices from roasting the turkey and add broth, cornstarch, salt and pepper for this super-easy gravy.
Anytime Turkey Gravy
Not cooking a whole turkey but still want homemade turkey gravy? Here's a quick alternative. Sauté turkey wings and necks with some veggies and then simmer the mixture with canned chicken broth. Finish it off with poultry seasoning, sage, chopped parsley and a little bit of flour.
Sunset's Best Easy Gravy
Take the turkey drippings, add some stock, thicken with flour and cornstarch, and then season with salt and pepper. It's just your basic gravy with few ingredients, minimal fuss, and a big, rich turkey flavor.
Classic Roast Turkey with Fresh Herbs and Make-Ahead Gravy
If holiday meal preparations have you stressed to the max, try this strategy for making the gravy ahead of time. On the big day, you'll just need to add drippings from the fresh cooked turkey to lend another layer of rich turkey flavor to your gravy.
Pork Chops with Country Gravy
The country-style gravy that tops the chops is easily adapted to any meal for the holidays. For a different version of this same gravy, cook turkey thighs instead of pork, and dredge them in the dried herb-flour mixture. Using milk as the liquid instead of broth adds a creamy color and flavor to the thick gravy.
Sausage Gravy
A classic breakfast splurge for the holidays or any special occasion, this sausage gravy is foolproof. Five ingredients and a few minutes in the kitchen make a thick milk-based sauce that's a perfect topping for homemade biscuits or toast.
Make-Ahead Gravy
Make Ahead: Pour cooled gravy into quart-size zip-top plastic freezer bags; seal and lay bags flat on a baking sheet. Place in freezer. Once frozen, the bags are easily stackable. Thaw three to four days in the fridge before reheating on the stovetop.
Pine Nut Gravy
Crushed pine nuts and a homemade stock made with the turkey neck and bay leaves help add an unusual but fun twist to traditional turkey gravy. The extra step of browning the flour makes for rich, mahogany colored gravy.
Mushroom Gravy
Sage gives this gravy a more traditional Thanksgiving flavor, but to change it up, try some chopped rosemary, tarragon, thyme, or parsley. This is slightly thinner than some gravies because we found the consistency to be more pleasing to the palate.
Easy Savory Gravy
This gravy is thickened with a lightly browned roux, which adds richness. Soy sauce gives it a hearty flavor.
Vegan Gravy
No meat? No problem! Mushrooms add a savory flavor and "meaty" texture to this vegan gravy.
Lager Gravy
Use your favorite brew for Lager Gravy, and then just heat and serve with your holiday turkey. Lagers work well in gravy because they add a slight bite and hint of yeasty flavor without being overwhelming.
Old-Fashioned Giblet-Egg Gravy
"My family likes our gravy thin and soupy, but you can thicken yours as desired," James says. Feel free to omit the egg or giblets, but do start with homemade chicken or turkey stock or the best broth you can buy.