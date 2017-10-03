30 Delicious Dishes for Your Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving is a time where we celebrate the company of family and friends and reflect on what we're thankful for this year, which means it's also the perfect time to share the best food the season has to offer. From perfectly cooked turkeys, to baskets of freshly baked rolls, and even some absolutely fantastic homemade cranberry sauce, if you're looking for the perfect dishes to serve at your Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. Simply whip up these savory dishes and your feast will take care of itself. Give all of your guests a hug and dig right in!