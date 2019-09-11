20 Brilliant Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas
Our favorite Thanksgiving desserts are sure to be showstoppers. Whether you choose a classic like pumpkin pie, or something easy and different like a no-bake cheesecake, find the perfect dessert to complete your holiday table this year.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
Refrigerated pie dough makes this classic pumpkin pie recipe simple to prepare. Bake the pie on a baking sheet in the lower third of the oven to encourage a crisp crust.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
This is not your average pecan pie. Classic, ooey gooey, rich praline pecan pie filling meets just enough bourbon —think fragranced, without being boozy—in our Bourbon Pecan Pie. This pie may look and taste impressive, but it's deceptively easy.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcakes
Loaded with toasty fall flavors, a batch of these easy PSL cupcakes will have you in sweater weather mode faster than hitting the Starbucks drive-thru.
Double-Crust Apple Pie
A double crust seals in the apples' natural juices as the pie bakes for full-on apple flavor. Tossing the apples with apple juice keeps them from browning as you peel and slice them, and it adds a boost of apple flavor.
Spiced Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Celebrate the best of fall flavor with this creamy pumpkin pie. This version of the classic Thanksgiving pie is a fluffier, less dense version of the original, so it's perfect for serving at holiday gatherings when you want a crowd-pleaser.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
If you're looking for an easy, decadent, and oh-so-yummy chocolate fudge cake, this is the perfect recipe. The key to this layer cake's lusciously messy look? A short spell in the freezer, which allows the ganache to set over the cake layers so that the buttercream can be spread on top of it. Make sure there is enough space in your freezer before you assemble the cake. This recipe comes in handy for birthdays, holidays, and the odd Wednesday pick-me-up.
White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce
It doesn't get much better than this decadent version of a Southern classic. White chocolate, bourbon, and caramel give this pecan pie a flavor much more dynamic than the original.
Raspberry, Sumac, and Almond Pound Cake
The nuanced brightness of sumac matched with warming notes of almond and jammy raspberries takes a classic pound cake construct over the top and into pure wow-worthy territory. While it may seem like a lot between the batter and the pound cake's raspberry-sumac glaze (especially if this is a new seasoning to you), sumac—which is the dried, powdered berries of the sumac bush—is a spice you need not be overly reserved with. Given sumac's delicate tart flavor, a fair amount is needed here to shine within the context of the dense, buttery cake.
Tiramisu Cake
Everything you love about classic Italian tiramisu, layered into an impressive cake. When you want to serve up something impressive and wow-worthy, the search ends right here.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Pumpkin pie and coffee cake's best features unite in this easy dump cake that's perfect for serving to a crowd.
Cinnamon-Apple Cake
This 5-star cinnamon apple cake is one of our best-ever recipes and can be served as dessert or a breakfast coffee cake. The cream cheese in the batter gives the cake lots of moisture, while the cinnamon sugar topping is dense and crumbly. The cake is best warm out of the oven, and will keep for a week after you've baked it. Toss in walnuts or pecans to the batter for an added nutty crunch.
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing holiday dessert that won't take up any precious oven space? Our No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake is ultra creamy with a nice pumpkin flavor, and not overly sweet.
Five-Spice Cookies
Look for five-spice powder on the spice aisle or with the Asian foods in your grocery store. We love the sparkle of sanding sugar used to coat the outside of the cookies; you'll find it in craft stores. Supermarket turbinado works well, too.
Brown Velvet Cake
This decadently moist chocolate cake is similar to red velvet, but skips using an entire bottle of red food dye. Crumbling the cake trimmings for garnish is an easy and elegant way to decorate. Spread the crumbs out on a baking sheet and let them dry out for a while to make them easier to apply to your frosted cake.
Sugardoodle Cookies
Girl Scout cookies are great, but these cookies are better! Tip: for consistent measurements when rounding and shaping your dough, use a mini ice cream scoop for the perfect size every time.
Classic Chess Pie
If you've got baking staples in your kitchen, then you probably have everything you need for a classic chess pie. This old-fashioned pie typically has two distinctive ingredients, cornmeal and vinegar, plus other on-hand ingredients such as sugar, flour, eggs, milk and vanilla. This version is made easy with the use of refrigerated pie crusts.
Brown Butter Cake with Cocoa
A good bit of salt enhances all the flavors here. Chocolate lovers will absolutely adore this easy and rich chocolate cake.
Kahlúa Cookie Dough Bites
If you're only going to have "a bite" of dessert, this is the bite to have. Easy to make and easy to eat, these bite-sized treats are sure to be the life of the party.
Cranberry Cookies With Orange Glaze
Oh, so festive! These cakey cranberry cookies are a perfect Christmastime snack, dessert, or even breakfast.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares
Pumpkin pie, meet dump cake. These pumpkin bars taste like pumpkin pie with a sweeter, slightly crunchy crust. They're slightly rich, so they're perfect after a big meal, and make the perfect bite. Best of all, they're way easier to make than pie and the perfect treat for a crowd.