30+ Thanksgiving Casseroles That Will Steal the Show

Updated August 26, 2019
Credit: Jennifer Causey

Turkey who? These Thanksgiving-ready casseroles will steal the spotlight on Turkey Day. From holiday classics like sweet potato and green bean to more unique options like loaded baked potato and fish and fennel, we've got Thanksgiving dinner (and beyond) covered. 

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potato Casserole for a change of pace. Because sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, they are nicely balanced by this savory Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The topping is made with day-old sourdough bread, but you can use another type of stale white bread such as country white, if you prefer. To cut down on sticky clean up, place the potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet before roasting them. We promise, no one will miss the marshmallows.

Lower-Sugar Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Our delicious casserole has 5 fewer teaspoons (20g) of added sugar per serving than traditional versions.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Not without a sweet potato casserole. Here's a fun twist on the traditional sweet potato casserole. These thinly sliced potatoes bake in a creamy brown sugar sauce to until tender on the inside and crispy around the edges. For the most even results, choose fat, round sweet potatoes that weigh six to seven ounces each. You can prepare this casserole the day before Thanksgiving.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

You might have a go-to green bean casserole recipe, but you have to try this one. These thin, crispy fried leeks are an absolutely delicious casserole topper and look way more elegant than the canned fried onions. The leeks fry up very quickly; keep a close watch on them as they cook.

Corn Fritter Casserole

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

This moist, sweet-savory side dish is a cross between corn bread and corn pudding. You can use 1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels in place of the canned corn, if you prefer.

Cauliflower-Goat Cheese Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay Clark

This simple but hearty casserole has a good balance of sweet-vegetal cauliflower, deeply sweet shallots, and tangy goat cheese, while pine nuts provide some tastiness and textural contrast. Parcooking the cauliflower keeps it from mushing out in the casserole, and using a shortcut like pre-floreted cauliflower helps get this done super fast. Go for a goat cheese log instead of crumbles—it melts much more easily. It's easy enough for a weeknight, but is tasty and comforting enough for a special occasion. 

Hoppin' John Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Get all your New Year's good luck in one dish with this casserole full of bacon, peas, rice, and collards. The mixture of soft rice with tooth collards and peas, plus chopped bacon makes for a nice variety of textures. It's great on its own, but it's also a great side dish for fried chicken or pork chops. 

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese

This rich and creamy casserole will be a new holiday (or weekday) favorite. Room temperature egg yolks and cream will blend into the mashed potatoes more easily; let them sit at room temperature 30 minutes before using. This cheesy casserole is the perfect side dish for Thanksgiving dinner or a Sunday supper.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We love a good broccoli casserole and this recipe is amazing to have on hand. This Broccoli-Cheese Casserole recipe is just plain decadent and delicious. You're sure to convert any broccoli hater with this creamy casserole. Fresh steam-in-bag broccoli florets make this comforting casserole come together even faster. We suggest using Club crackers for the topping because of their buttery quality. Your family will love this casserole recipe during the holidays, but we think it is a year-round winner.

Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

We've given the classic casserole an upgrade by swapping sodium-heavy canned soup for a rich and chunky homemade mushroom sauce. For bean blanching instructions, see the note on the recipe at left.

Creamy Broccoli-Cheddar Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

This fresher take on the traditional casserole is loaded with vegetables and comes together with a homemade sauce instead of sodium-heavy canned soup.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Rosemary and Goat Cheese

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

This savory take on sweet potato casserole has a lovely nuttiness and aromatic nature. The tang of the goat cheese plays nicely with the sweetness of the potatoes, while the crunchy pecans and crispy rosemary give a great texture and incredible looks. It's like the traditional sweet potato casserole aesthetic, but with a little more personality, plus cheese. Be sure to brown the butter with the fresh rosemary—not only does it infuse the butter with flavor, but it also crisps the rosemary leaves and provides a nice crunch.  

 

Broccoli-Artichoke Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Nothing says autumn like a hearty casserole—something you can make on a weekend afternoon, and have for leftovers over the next couple days. Here, rich Gruyere cheese marries with the bright acid of a dry white wine (try a Sauvignon Blanc) to bring a touch of elegance to this yummy comfort food.

Loaded Baked Potato & Chicken Casserole

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Loaded out cheesy, chicken, and potato casserole is as easy as 1-2-3. For lighter and more sensitive palates, reduce the hot sauce measurement by half.
 

Easy Butternut Squash Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Mary Clair Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

This delightful twist on sweet potato casserole is sweet, warm, and comforting. If you're short on time, use Whole Foods' canned butternut squash purée instead of roasting your own. Marshmallows are optional, but recommended. 

Italian-Style Green Bean Casserole

Credit: TIFS

Artichoke hearts, breadcrumbs and parsley add Italian-style flair to this holiday staple. 

Broccoli and Rice Casseroles

Credit: John Autry; Styling: Leigh Ann Ross

Whether it's for a special occasion or weeknight meal, this broccoli and rice casserole—complete with chicken and lots of cheese—is destined to impress. These mini casseroles are perfectly portioned and come together in 20 minutes, plus they're brimming with flavor. For a vegetarian-friendly version, simply omit the chicken or replace it with a plant-based version. You can also save the milk and use it in another recipe, like stovetop macaroni and cheese. 

Chicken, Broccoli, and Brown Rice Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

This healthy whole-grain spin on a comfort food classic is indulgent, creamy, and a guaranteed family-pleaser. Cost for 4: $10.31

Zesty Broccoli Casserole

Regular breadcrumbs can be used in place of the panko in this casserole. If the broccoli florets are very large, cut them into bite-sized pieces.

Green Bean Casserole with Cauliflower Cream

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Once simmered in milk and pureed, cauliflower transforms into a silky, luscious cream sauce—a dead ringer for the classic yet with a much better profile, saving nearly 500mg sodium and 4g fat per serving. We intensify the mushroom presence by using meaty cremini and shiitake mushrooms and roasting them first to cook out the excess liquid. If you can't find shiitakes, use 2 (8-oz.) packages of cremini mushrooms. Skip the fried onions and use torn whole-wheat bread for a rustic, crunchy topper.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pumpkin Seed-Oat Crumble

Credit: Jennifer Causey

We use less sugar in this classic casserole and get sweetness instead from fragrant orange rind and vanilla. Turmeric boosts the orange color and adds a subtle earthiness to the sweet potatoes. Instead of an all-nut or marshmallow topping, an oat streusel made with pumpkinseeds adds crunch and contrast to the dish.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Make a cheesy, creamy potato casserole for your next family gathering or holiday meal. Make it easy with frozen hash browns, cream of mushroom soup and cornflakes cereal. You can also make it ahead and refrigerate until you are ready to bake.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

We combined two Thanksgiving side dishes, green bean casserole and Brussels sprouts, into one crowd-pleasing recipe.

Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

This is the perfect old-school green bean casserole for your holiday menu, but without any cream of mushroom soup. Every aspect of this casserole is homemade and perfectly good.

Quick Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Quick Traditional Sweet Potato Casserole is ridiculously easy and goes into the oven in only 10 minutes, thanks to sweet canned yams. To boost flavor and add richness, we counter the canned spuds with luscious creme fraiche; chunks of almonds bring big brunch to our sweet potato casserole.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Paige Grand Jean ; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Many think that Southerners prefer their vegetables smothered in butter, cream, and cheese. That especially holds true for yellow squash, which more often than not is at the center of the classic squash casserole.

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Filled with fresh zucchini and squash, this casserole doesn't require the oven.

Fish, Fennel & Potato Casserole

Dinner: Tuck into these low-cal feasts, and you'll forget you're even on a diet! 250 calories & under. This healthy recipe is featured in the dinner section of the new 5:2 Starter's Guide to The 2-Day Diet. The book provides a selection of over 100 tasty recipes to help you meet the daily 500 calorie allotment for the 2 days of intermittent fasting, as required by the 5:2 Diet.

Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Let this dish stand a few minutes after baking so the rice will absorb the liquid, yielding a creamy texture.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Crunchy Oat Topping

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This classic casserole often straddles the line between side and dessert (indeed, we've enjoyed the leftovers both ways). We dial down the sugar to steer the dish back to savory territory, and add a crunchy oat and nut topper for texture. A final drizzle of maple syrup just before serving gives the casserole a lovely sheen. While we call for a ricer in our master mashed potatoes, a potato masher is perfectly acceptable here since the spuds will be bound with an egg, topped, and baked.

Skillet Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

We've shortened (and lightened) this holiday classic by bringing everything together in one pan and using the stovetop and broiler rather than baking. To save yourself even more time, you can substitute panko in place of homemade breadcrumbs. 

Pumpkin-Poblano Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Layers of flavor make this unexpected side dish a wow-worthy winner. A different spin on the classic gratin, sweet sugar pumpkin and spicy poblano peppers make for a creamy and hot casserole that will make you want a second helping.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Credit: Brian Woodcock; Styling: Paige Hicks

Rather than using sodium-loaded canned soup, we made our own creamy sauce to update this classic dish that will be a welcome sight at the holiday table.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Julia Levy

If there's two things we know about holiday entertaining it's that sweet potato casserole is a must, and there's just ever enough room in the oven. Which is exactly why you should break out your crockpot for a helping hand this year. With a buttery, crisp pecan and marshmallow topping, our Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole delivers all of the warming richness of the traditional oven-baked casserole, but without monopolizing prime oven real estate. Enhanced with maple syrup, orange juice, vanilla, and a touch of spice, this easy sweet potato casserole hits the perfect just-sweet-enough mark. For another great holiday side to try in the crockpot, be sure to check out our Crock-Pot Green Bean Casserole.

 

