20 Easy Dishes to Make Friendsgiving Even Better

By Elizabeth Laseter Updated July 12, 2022
Credit: Getty Images: shironosov

Attending a potluck Friendsgiving? Use our menu of easy Thanksgiving favorites to decide what to bring to your party. Whether you cook a turkey or just rely on stunning appetizers and sides, a Friendsgiving potluck has one simple goal—indulge in delicious food with good friends! Our party-perfect, stress-free Friendsgiving food ideas will help you plan the ultimate menu from start to finish.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe

This crave-worthy, deliciously cheesy app is an instant crowd pleaser at any gathering. You can mix all the ingredients together in advance—but save the final sprinkling of cheese until right before you're ready to bake it. Serve with tortilla chips, toasted baguette slices, or pita chips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip

Credit: Rebecca Longshore

Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Recipe

When considering things to make for Friendsgiving, finger foods such as this imaginative riff on pigs in blanket are a surefire pick. Everything bagel seasoning gives this comforting snack a boost of salty, garlicky goodness, while the herbed buttermilk-cream cheese dipping sauce is savory heaven.

3 of 20

French Onion Soup Bites

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

French Onion Soup Bites Recipe

Easy to assemble and perfectly portable, these French Onion Soup bites are the perfect addition to any holiday party spread. They're like your favorite Trader Joe's freezer aisle find, but tastier. 

Advertisement

4 of 20

Crispy Potato Chips

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Crispy Potato Chips Recipe

Homemade potato chips pack an irresistibly salty crunch that will send guests reaching for more. Plus, this craveworthy snack is much easier to make from scratch then most would realize—you can slice the potatoes thinly with a sharp knife, but a mandoline will get the job done faster. Serve with a simple sour cream and onion dip on the side.

5 of 20

French Onion Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Liz Mervosh

French Onion Pull-Apart Bread Recipe

This French Onion Pull-Apart Bread takes all the savory and cheesy highlights of French onion soup and improves them by adding an entire baguette into the mixture. That's right, French onion soup you can eat with your fingers. Your secret weapon? Store-bought onion jam, which sheds the time it takes to caramelize your own onions. Be sure not to cut the baguette all the way through or the bread will lose its pull-apart effect.

6 of 20

Cranberry Sangria

Credit: Luca Trovato

Cranberry Sangria Recipe

Sangria, a fruity, easy-drinking wine cocktail with Spanish origins, gets a Thanksgiving twist with fresh cranberries. We recommend a fruity red such as beaujolais or zinfandel, but you can also use a Spanish tempranillo or garnacha. If have leftover red wine, enjoy it with the main meal—it's a perfect match for richer dishes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Apple Cider Margarita

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studios

Apple Cider Margarita Recipe

Margaritas call for a festive celebration, and our fall-inspired riff perfectly fits the bill on any Friendsgiving menu. Here, we give the traditional tequila cocktail a seasonal makeover with fresh apple cider and cinnamon.

8 of 20

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Tina Stamos and Gordon Sawyer Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce Recipe

This powerful cranberry-apple sauce carries enough flavors to make it go far. Keep it traditional and serve with turkey, or think outside the box and use a dollop on this Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup. Although it's quick and easy to make, we'd suggest prepping it a few days in advance—this Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce only gets better with time. 

9 of 20

Spicy Maple Turkey Breast with Quick Pan Sauce

Credit: José Picayo; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite

Spicy Maple Turkey Breast with Quick Pan Sauce Recipe
 

If you don't want to spend your entire Turkey Day in the kitchen, this is the entrée for you. A bold spice rub gives the meat big flavor and gorgeous color.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Loaded Mashed Potatoes Recipe

How do you make mashed potatoes better? Load them up with classic baked potato toppings. These mashed potatoes are creamy and light, but filled with flavor. The sour cream gives the potatoes just the right amount of tang, and the cheese is melted to perfection. 

11 of 20

Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese

Credit: Jim Franco

Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese Recipe

Why "ultimate" mac n' cheese? Because the sauce in this recipe is creamy, not grainy; it's flavored with shallots, gruyère, and white wine, like fondue; and it's topped with crunchy sourdough bread crumbs.

12 of 20

Instant Pot Butternut Squash

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Marianne Williams

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Recipe

Instant Pot Butternut Squash is the easy fall side dish recipe that everyone needs in their repertoire. This simple recipe is similar to your go-to roasted butternut squash, yielding browned edges and a melt-in-your-mouth tender interior, but made in your go-to countertop appliance. Make it your own by adding your favorite spices and herbs to the cubed butternut squash. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Brussels Sprouts Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Brussels Sprouts Casserole Recipe

This solid casserole is perfect for a winter gathering and would especially be welcome around the holidays. The strong flavors of sharply biting Brussels sprouts and salty bacon are rounded our with creamy, cheesy goodness while buttery breadcrumbs add a nice crunch. It'd make a perfect side for roasted chicken or pot roast, but it's also a nice addition to a Thanksgiving or Christmas table. 

14 of 20

Two-Ingredient Fudge

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Two-Ingredient Fudge Recipe

Requiring a mere 2 ingredients (both of which are likely already in your pantry), this is the fudge you can make with one only one hand. Packing an intensely chocolatey flavor, this easy fudge recipe is sure to please. 

15 of 20

Pecan Pie Bars

Credit: Helen Norman; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Pecan Pie Bars Recipe

Delectable—but messy—pecan pie can be difficult to divvy up for a large crowd. Ensure equal pieces (and prevent fighting over slices) by spinning the classic pie into decadent bar cookies. Don't skip out on the nutty homemade crust, which uses chopped toasted pecans and plenty of butter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts

Credit: Andrew Purcell; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts Recipe

This pint-sized Friendsgiving dessert packs a powerful punch of fresh apple flavor. Set out a plate for guests at the table to keep conversation going after dinner. The nutty homemade crust adds a special touch but you can substitute store bought mini tart shells if you're in a hurry.

17 of 20

Classic Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Credit: Jen Causey, Food Styling: Gordon Sawyer and Tina Stamos, Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell

Classic Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Refrigerated pie dough makes this classic pumpkin pie recipe simple to prepare. Bake the pie on a baking sheet in the lower third of the oven to encourage a crisp crust.

18 of 20

No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes Recipe

These no-bake mini cheesecakes have a buttery Biscoff crust that pairs perfectly with the slight tanginess of New York-style cheesecake. Plus, they've got just the right amount of sweetness and a super light, soft filling, and a crumbly crust that's slightly salty. Top with your favorite fruits or candies for an easy, crowd-pleasing treat that everyone at the table will love! 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Sweet Potato Squares

Credit: Darcy Lenz

Sweet Potato Squares Recipe

These autumnal dessert bars combine the elements of the classic, marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole into a gooey and glorious blondie. (After all, sweet potato casserole kind of belongs on the dessert table anyway.) We use rice flour for these Sweet Potato Squares because this gluten-free flour absorbs moisture from the sweet potato better than all-purpose flour, resulting in a wonderfully tender—not wet or overtly cakey—texture. 

20 of 20

Ginger Pumpkin Trifle with Vanilla Mascarpone Cream

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia Pursell

Ginger Pumpkin Trifle with Vanilla Mascarpone Cream Recipe

This decadent trifle makes for a showstopping and shareable finale—simply grab a fork and dive in. With layers of pumpkin, creamy mascarpone cheese, gingersnap cookies, and a rum coffee mixture, this is the ultimate Friendsgiving dessert indulgence.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Elizabeth Laseter