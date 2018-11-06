20 Easy Dishes to Make Friendsgiving Even Better
Attending a potluck Friendsgiving? Use our menu of easy Thanksgiving favorites to decide what to bring to your party. Whether you cook a turkey or just rely on stunning appetizers and sides, a Friendsgiving potluck has one simple goal—indulge in delicious food with good friends! Our party-perfect, stress-free Friendsgiving food ideas will help you plan the ultimate menu from start to finish.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe
This crave-worthy, deliciously cheesy app is an instant crowd pleaser at any gathering. You can mix all the ingredients together in advance—but save the final sprinkling of cheese until right before you're ready to bake it. Serve with tortilla chips, toasted baguette slices, or pita chips.
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip
Pigs in an Everything Blanket with Cream Cheese Dip Recipe
When considering things to make for Friendsgiving, finger foods such as this imaginative riff on pigs in blanket are a surefire pick. Everything bagel seasoning gives this comforting snack a boost of salty, garlicky goodness, while the herbed buttermilk-cream cheese dipping sauce is savory heaven.
French Onion Soup Bites
French Onion Soup Bites Recipe
Easy to assemble and perfectly portable, these French Onion Soup bites are the perfect addition to any holiday party spread. They're like your favorite Trader Joe's freezer aisle find, but tastier.
Crispy Potato Chips
Homemade potato chips pack an irresistibly salty crunch that will send guests reaching for more. Plus, this craveworthy snack is much easier to make from scratch then most would realize—you can slice the potatoes thinly with a sharp knife, but a mandoline will get the job done faster. Serve with a simple sour cream and onion dip on the side.
French Onion Pull-Apart Bread
French Onion Pull-Apart Bread Recipe
This French Onion Pull-Apart Bread takes all the savory and cheesy highlights of French onion soup and improves them by adding an entire baguette into the mixture. That's right, French onion soup you can eat with your fingers. Your secret weapon? Store-bought onion jam, which sheds the time it takes to caramelize your own onions. Be sure not to cut the baguette all the way through or the bread will lose its pull-apart effect.
Cranberry Sangria
Sangria, a fruity, easy-drinking wine cocktail with Spanish origins, gets a Thanksgiving twist with fresh cranberries. We recommend a fruity red such as beaujolais or zinfandel, but you can also use a Spanish tempranillo or garnacha. If have leftover red wine, enjoy it with the main meal—it's a perfect match for richer dishes.
Apple Cider Margarita
Margaritas call for a festive celebration, and our fall-inspired riff perfectly fits the bill on any Friendsgiving menu. Here, we give the traditional tequila cocktail a seasonal makeover with fresh apple cider and cinnamon.
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce Recipe
This powerful cranberry-apple sauce carries enough flavors to make it go far. Keep it traditional and serve with turkey, or think outside the box and use a dollop on this Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup. Although it's quick and easy to make, we'd suggest prepping it a few days in advance—this Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce only gets better with time.
Spicy Maple Turkey Breast with Quick Pan Sauce
Spicy Maple Turkey Breast with Quick Pan Sauce Recipe
If you don't want to spend your entire Turkey Day in the kitchen, this is the entrée for you. A bold spice rub gives the meat big flavor and gorgeous color.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
How do you make mashed potatoes better? Load them up with classic baked potato toppings. These mashed potatoes are creamy and light, but filled with flavor. The sour cream gives the potatoes just the right amount of tang, and the cheese is melted to perfection.
Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese
Ultimate Mac 'n' Cheese Recipe
Why "ultimate" mac n' cheese? Because the sauce in this recipe is creamy, not grainy; it's flavored with shallots, gruyère, and white wine, like fondue; and it's topped with crunchy sourdough bread crumbs.
Instant Pot Butternut Squash
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Recipe
Instant Pot Butternut Squash is the easy fall side dish recipe that everyone needs in their repertoire. This simple recipe is similar to your go-to roasted butternut squash, yielding browned edges and a melt-in-your-mouth tender interior, but made in your go-to countertop appliance. Make it your own by adding your favorite spices and herbs to the cubed butternut squash.
Brussels Sprouts Casserole
Brussels Sprouts Casserole Recipe
This solid casserole is perfect for a winter gathering and would especially be welcome around the holidays. The strong flavors of sharply biting Brussels sprouts and salty bacon are rounded our with creamy, cheesy goodness while buttery breadcrumbs add a nice crunch. It'd make a perfect side for roasted chicken or pot roast, but it's also a nice addition to a Thanksgiving or Christmas table.
Two-Ingredient Fudge
Requiring a mere 2 ingredients (both of which are likely already in your pantry), this is the fudge you can make with one only one hand. Packing an intensely chocolatey flavor, this easy fudge recipe is sure to please.
Pecan Pie Bars
Delectable—but messy—pecan pie can be difficult to divvy up for a large crowd. Ensure equal pieces (and prevent fighting over slices) by spinning the classic pie into decadent bar cookies. Don't skip out on the nutty homemade crust, which uses chopped toasted pecans and plenty of butter.
Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts
Spiced Apple Two-Bite Tarts Recipe
This pint-sized Friendsgiving dessert packs a powerful punch of fresh apple flavor. Set out a plate for guests at the table to keep conversation going after dinner. The nutty homemade crust adds a special touch but you can substitute store bought mini tart shells if you're in a hurry.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
Refrigerated pie dough makes this classic pumpkin pie recipe simple to prepare. Bake the pie on a baking sheet in the lower third of the oven to encourage a crisp crust.
No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes
No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes Recipe
These no-bake mini cheesecakes have a buttery Biscoff crust that pairs perfectly with the slight tanginess of New York-style cheesecake. Plus, they've got just the right amount of sweetness and a super light, soft filling, and a crumbly crust that's slightly salty. Top with your favorite fruits or candies for an easy, crowd-pleasing treat that everyone at the table will love!
Sweet Potato Squares
These autumnal dessert bars combine the elements of the classic, marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole into a gooey and glorious blondie. (After all, sweet potato casserole kind of belongs on the dessert table anyway.) We use rice flour for these Sweet Potato Squares because this gluten-free flour absorbs moisture from the sweet potato better than all-purpose flour, resulting in a wonderfully tender—not wet or overtly cakey—texture.
Ginger Pumpkin Trifle with Vanilla Mascarpone Cream
Ginger Pumpkin Trifle with Vanilla Mascarpone Cream Recipe
This decadent trifle makes for a showstopping and shareable finale—simply grab a fork and dive in. With layers of pumpkin, creamy mascarpone cheese, gingersnap cookies, and a rum coffee mixture, this is the ultimate Friendsgiving dessert indulgence.