30+ Cranberry Recipes for Thanksgiving
Think beyond cranberry sauce this year. Sure, we love the holiday staple—and we've got plenty of recipes that'll knock that canned stuff out of the park. But that's not the only way you should use the festive berry at your table. From breakfast to dessert, we've got your cranberry cravings covered.
Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce
This powerful cranberry-apple sauce carries enough flavors to make it go far. Keep it traditional and serve with turkey, or think outside the box and use a dollop on this Instant Pot Pumpkin Soup. Although it's quick and easy to make, we'd suggest prepping it a few days in advance—this Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce only gets better with time.
Cranberry Sangría Punch
This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangría is a staff favorite but comes with a warning: It goes down easy. Make it a day ahead, and add the Champagne right before serving.
Fresh Cranberry Muffins
We love these Fresh Cranberry Muffins, but feel free to use your imagination with this basic muffin recipe by substituting your other favorite fruits and flavors for the cranberries and orange rind. Some options we like: blueberries and lemon rind; chopped apple, pear, or pineapple and cinnamon; or mashed bananas and allspice.
Cranberry-Apple Tartlets
Surprise your guests with these cute and delicious tartlets. Fresh or frozen cranberries can be used to make the tangy filling. If using frozen berries, don't defrost them. Frozen cranberries act more like fresh cranberries than thawed ones do; the skins burst at a similar rate and they are less juicy.
Transparent Pie with Whipped Crème Fraîche and Sugared Cranberries
Put this pie in your holiday lineup for a little nod to Kentucky. We've topped the traditional transparent pie with some holiday embellishments: Sugared Cranberries and Whipped Crème Fraîche.
Simple Cranberry-Orange Sauce
This lower-sugar cranberry sauce is fruity and tart, the perfect complement to the richness of turkey, stuffing, and gravy. A comparable amount of canned whole-berry sauce contains 60% more sugar and lacks the fresh flavor of ours.
Sausage, Herb, and Cranberry–Stuffed Onions
Here's a gorgeous dish you'll be proud to add to the table. Red onion "blossoms" roast until tender with a savory-sweet bread stuffing. You can par-cook the onions, stuff with the filling, and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature, and then bake at 400°F until the stuffing is hot and lightly toasted (about 20 minutes).
Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Pear Butter
This Cranberry-Pear Butter is a nice change of pace from the usual pumpkin or apple butter, and is just as delicious spread on your morning biscuit or slice of toast. You could even serve it on a cheese plate, alongside toasted baguette slices or crackers.
Roasted Grape, Apple, and Cranberry Sauce
Roasted grapes—especially black grapes—are super sweet and slightly tannic, with a concentrated fruit flavor. They help balance the tangy, astringent quality of the cranberries, allowing you to use less added sugar.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
While it might not be the best-looking dish on the holiday table, it will be incredibly popular. Super sweet and creamy, this dish will work just as well as a side as it will as a dessert. We guarantee there won't be leftovers.
Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels
Entertaining is stressful enough (especially during the holidays)—keep the party starters simple. Tangy goat cheese dresses up canned crescent dough and canned cranberry sauce like you wouldn't believe in these easy, 3-ingredient appetizers.
Cranberry Cookies With Orange Glaze
Oh, so festive! These cakey cranberry cookies are a perfect Christmastime snack, dessert, or even breakfast.
Turkey Taquitos with Cranberry Salsa
Yes, turkey soup and turkey pot pie are very good ways to enjoy your leftover holiday bird. But if you want to talk about great, we have to talk about turkey taquitos.
Cranberry-Limeade Spritzer
Sweet and tart meet vodka in this refreshing holiday cocktail.
Instant Pot Turkey Cocktail Meatballs with Cranberry Jelly
Turkey and cranberry sauce—they go together. Here, the classic combo is reimagined as an easy holiday appetizer that's tasty enough to become a new tradition.
Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter
These cranberry-speckled scones make the perfect food gift to bake for friends and family alike this holiday season. Seasonal flavors come together for a pastry as festive and mouthwatering as a hearty dollop of that Molasses-Orange Butter. These scones look great and travel well when tucked in a bowl wrapped up in a large linen kitchen towel. While you can enjoy these scones sans the sweet, citrus butter, we can't think of a better way to complement the not-too-sweet scone. Not to mention, orange and cranberry work so well together!
Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-cream Cheese Icing
The entire family will love the sticky-fingered fun of tearing apart these sweet layers filled with tangy cranberries and bright orange zest. The recipe makes two loaves of bread; give one as a gift, and take the other to brunch.
Cranberry-Orange Pancakes with Cranberry-Maple Syrup
Wake up on the right side of the bed with a tall stack of these sweet and citrusy pancakes. A flavorful batter and even more flavorful syrup make this crowd-pleasing breakfast an instant winner.
Chocolate-Cranberry Parfaits
The cranberry steeping liquid clings to the berries and helps the sugar adhere for a sparkling, jewel-like effect. You can use the liquid (which is drained from the cranberries) in cocktails or over ice cream. If you can't find mascarpone cheese, use regular cream cheese.
Brown Sugar Waffles with Orange-Ginger Cranberry Compote
A classic waffle recipe never needs much fussing over. But in this one, making the switch from white sugar to brown sugar is absolutely worth it. The brown sugar gives the waffles a slightly deeper, more caramelized flavor, that allows them to stand up to the other flavorful dishes on the table.
Cranberry-Beet Chutney
For a twist on cranberry sauce this year, try this sweet, tart, and earthy beet-and-cranberry condiment. Toasted whole coriander and brown mustard seeds add warmth and take the chutney into savory territory.
Balsamic Cranberry-Onion Jam
This jam is an excellent, refined sugar-free alternative to the traditional, often too-sweet sauce, and tastes even better a day or two after it's made. Because fresh cranberries are so tart on their own, be sure to use a sweet onion such as Vidalia in the jam.
Cranberry Salad
You'll never go back to congealed cranberry salad once you try one Test Kitchen professional's "riff on the traditional cranberry salad." This cranberry salad has sliced celery and chopped toasted pecans (walnuts work, too), which give it a surprising crunch that most cranberry salads lack.
Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad
Fresh ginger and a pinch of black pepper add heat to this cranberry salad. Heat and cranberry salad are two words you've probably never heard together. We know, it sounds unconventional (and it is), but this Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad is absolutely delicious, and there's still plenty of sweetness from the cranberries and apple cider.
Orange-Cranberry Honey Butter
In this fruit-flavored butter, orange zest lends a citrusy zing, craisins add a little bite, and honey adds the perfect touch of sweetness.
Cranberry-Orange Rolls
In these cranberry cinnamon buns, fresh cranberries are kept warm and snug intertwined in a cozy bed of carbs. Then they're drizzled with a simple orange glaze. You can totally freeze the cinnamon rolls in the pan before baking.
Cranberry-Infused Gin
Infuse your booze this holiday season with leftover cranberries. Make cranberry gin and raise a toast to a win-win situation. After a day of soaking and sitting, you're left with fruit-infused alcohol and a handful of alcohol-infused fruit.
Make-Ahead Cranberry Sauce
When Thanksgiving rolls around, you might opt for canned cranberry sauce over the fresh kind. (No shame—it's convenient and delicious.) If, however, you're hosting a feast for friends and family who are opposed to jiggly red gelatinous logs, try this homemade cranberry sauce, infused with fresh rosemary sprigs and combined with white balsamic vinegar.
Cranberry-Ginger Shrub Cocktail
Homemade shrubs, or fruit-infused vinegars, couldn't be easier to make at home. This 5-ingredient version uses festive flavors like tart fresh cranberry, fragrant orange peel, and warm ginger. Beyond the cocktail glass, use as the acid in a salad dressing or to pep up sparkling water. Sealed in an airtight container, the shrub will keep for several months in the fridge (the vinegar tang will mellow over time).
Cranberry Sauce with Gin
Because why not? It's Thanksgiving, after all. Cut corners and get your booze and cranberry sauce fix at the same time.
Cranberry Sangria
This festive, wintertime spin on a summer favorite is sure to be a hit at your Thanksgiving table--or anytime, really.
Cranberry Relish and Goat Cheese Toasts
On the hunt for a simple Thanksgiving appetizer? Look no further. These adorable toasts are as easy as they are attractive.
Acorn Squash with Sage-Cranberry Rice Stuffing
With this recipe, you're basically treating the slow cooker like a small steam oven. The ice slows down the cooking so the squash doesn't overcook.