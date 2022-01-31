Yes, You Should Do a Super Bowl Feast This Year—With These 12 Shortcuts and Tips

The Super Bowl is back (February 13, to be precise), and once again, we are looking at the need to keep our celebrations a bit more contained and smaller. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't feast! There are a lot of simple ways to lay out a spread with plenty of oomph, but without drowning yourself in leftovers. From making smaller batches of key snacks, to finding items that freeze well for future parties, you can have an at-home tailgate style fete at a scalable size. Here are 12 tips for how to have your best Super Bowl feast ever.

Think small.

Downsizing some items can help to make your feast more manageable. Depending on how many people you are serving, think about cutting these classics down a size or two:

Make one avocado's worth of guacamole.

Use an 8-ounce tub of sour cream and cut your dip recipe in half.

Velveeta makes 8-ounce bricks of cheese if you want to get your queso on in a more rational amount—just grab a 4-ounce mini can of roasted chiles and get melting.

If you love a heat and eat frozen appetizer, hit the freezer section and look for combo packs or smaller boxes of 6-12 pieces instead of the jumbo sizes.

Buy a variety pack of small, snack-sized bags of chips so that you don't end up with a lot of open family-sized bags.

Lean into individual sizes of things so that you only open what you need, from snack packs of cookies and nuts to individually wrapped cheese sticks and sausage sticks instead of the usual charcuterie spread. (Stores like Cost Plus World Market carry a terrific selection of fun individual snacks, as does Costco.)

Divide and conquer.

This is a smart way to create bite-size versions that are easy to pop on a plate from the buffet and not create a lot of extra food waste:

If you usually get a party-size 6-foot sub, try buying a 12-inch version and cut it into 2-inch pieces for shareability.

If delivery pizza is part of your buffet, order your pie(s) uncut or use a frozen pizza and cut into 2-inch squares instead of wedges to make it more snackable.

Instead of a big pasta salad or antipasto, think about skewers of cooked cheese tortellini with grape tomatoes and mozzarella bocconcini. (You can also do a dessert plate with skewers of pound cake cubes with strawberry halves or blackberries.)

Lean on your freezer.

From pigs in blankets and cocktail meatballs to chicken wings, chili, and Italian beef, a lot of your favorite game-day snacks freeze beautifully both in pre-cooked and cooked states. If your family recipes are not the kind you can scale down, make the full batch and freeze what you don't need for another date. The freezer is your friend for dessert as well: If ice cream is part of your Super Bowl feast plan, store individually wrapped pops, cones, and cups instead of pints and gallons. If you are baking, make full batches of cookie dough and freeze in portioned balls, then bake off what you need on the day.