10+ Corned Beef Dishes to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Updated March 16, 2020
Credit: Victor Prostasio

Corned beef—a fancy name for salt-cured brisket—is often found paired with potatoes and a pint of Guiness. Traditionally, Irish Catholics would abstain from meat during Lent, but would enjoy meats such as beef and pork, along with other treats, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Although the corned beef we know today is more likely to turn up on American St. Patrick's Day menus than Irish ones, it's still a delicious way to celebrate the influence of Irish culture on American cuisine. 

Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Instant Pot Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Enjoy all of the rich, warm flavors of traditional corned beef and cabbage in a fraction of the time—not to mention, with a fraction of the clean-up—with this flavor-packed recipe developed specifically for the Instant Pot. Our easy Instant Pot corned beef recipe is sure to be a fast family favorite. Serve this hearty dish with plenty of crusty bread for sopping up the rich juices. Any leftover meat makes for amazing next-day corned beef sandwiches. 

Oven-Braised Corned Beef Brisket

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Oven-Braised Corned Beef Brisket Recipe

Cooking corned beef in the oven is much easier—and so much tastier—than boiling it. This 5-star Oven-Roasted Corned Beef Brisket Recipe guarantees a tender and delicious St. Patrick's Day feast. Make it, and you'll see why one reader calls it "the best corned beef I have ever had in my life!"

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Credit: Victor Prostasio

Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Looking for the perfect corned beef and cabbage recipe for your St. Patrick's Day dinner? This easy recipe has everything you love about the traditional meal—melt-in-your-mouth corned beef, tender cabbage, and hearty potatoes—plus a delicious horseradish-breadcrumb topping.

Corned Beef Borscht Sandwich

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Corned Beef Borscht Sandwich Recipe

Rye bread, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, and homemade beet puree lend this corned beef sandwich its bright color and hearty flavors. Corned beef is sold both cooked and raw, but can be cooked either in an Instant Pot or slow cooker if needed.

Focaccia Reubens

Credit: © Squire Fox

Focaccia Reubens Recipe

These flavorful Reuben sandwiches feature thinly sliced corned beef layered with cider vinegar-pickled cabbage and Gruyère cheese, all atop toasted focaccia bread.

Corned Beef Salad

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Corned Beef Salad Recipe

This salad is a light but still festive way to serve corned beef on St. Patrick's Day--or to use up leftovers the next day.

Day-After-Saint Patrick's Day Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Day-After-Saint Patrick's Day Soup Recipe

This hearty soup is a great way to repurpose St. Patrick's Day leftovers like cooked corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Simply sauté fresh onions, celery, and garlic in butter and add broth for a richly flavored base, then toss in the leftovers and other fresh herbs and seasonings. Simmer for 15 minutes and serve.

Corned Beef With Marmalade-Mustard Glaze

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Cari South

Corned Beef With Marmalade-Mustard Glaze Recipe

This is a great make-ahead dish. Follow the package directions to cook the corned beef the day before, and refrigerate. Use our glaze for even more flavor, and just pop it in the oven.

Corned Beef Horseradish Terrine

Credit: James Carrier

Corned Beef Horseradish Terrine Recipe

This unique appetizer is a fresh twist on traditional corned beef dishes. Layer a mixture of horseradish and cream cheese with sliced, cooked corned beef and chill. Once chilled, cut into equal pieces and serve with baguette slices.

Reuben Sandwiches

Credit: José Picayo

Reuben Sandwiches Recipe

With sauerkraut, corned beef, and rye bread, sodium is a serious issue in a traditional Reuben. Add dressing and cheese, and the saturated fat and calories start to climb, too. Not to fear: Our lighter, lower-sodium version is just as delicious. Chili sauce is a ketchup-based sauce. If you can't find it, substitute ketchup.

 

Pickle Bun Reuben Sandwiches

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Pickle Bun Reuben Sandwiches Recipe

Substituting a jumbo pickle for a bun adds a ton of flavor and texture to this classic sandwich, all while making it keto-friendly. The pickle "bun" is super juicy and slightly crunchy, while the creamy dressing adds some bright tang and sweetness. 

Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Nothing says St. Patrick's Day like classic corned beef and cabbage. But, don't be afraid to enjoy this traditional Irish meal any time of the year. This recipe is made corned beef recipe is made simple by the hands-off cooking power of your slow cooker.

NYC Melting Pot Reubens

NYC Melting Pot Reubens Recipe

Top fresh rye bread slices with layers of corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, kimchi, and a homemade mayonnaise-based sauce for a tangy Asian twist on the classic Reuben sandwich.

Red Flannel Hash

Credit: Oxmoor House

Red Flannel Hash Recipe

This hash is a Yankee tradition, so called, some say, for its colors, which resemble a red flannel shirt, and is a great way to use up leftover corned beef and potatoes. Our version combines roasted beets and potatoes with a small portion of corned beef for a lighter take on the original.

