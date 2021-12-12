Late-Night Brunch Is the New (and Easy!) Way to Do New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve parties are back, but they present some unique challenges this year. Many of us are a bit rusty on our hosting skills, and just starting to get back into the swing of having people over. And with ongoing supply chain issues and significantly increased costs of food, not to mention that most of us are still trying to bounce back financially, this is not necessarily the year to go for lobster and steak.

So, this year, I propose a new, genius idea: elevated late-night brunch! Think about the meals you have had at 2am after you have been out all night, or at 11 after sleeping in: They always feel just a little bit extra, slightly decadent, and usually a little celebratory, which are all the feels we are going for this NYE.

Why I love late-night brunch for New Year's Eve

The bonus is that brunch food is easy to prepare and source, affordable even for a crowd, and fun. If you love a mimosa with your brunch, you already know that brunch food and bubbly are a great pairing. And no one ever says no to a bloody Mary bar, no matter what time of day. But perhaps most importantly, brunch food tends to be comfort food, and right about now, a comforting New Year's Eve feels more the right thing than a fancy one.

How to organize late-night NYE brunch

The great thing about brunch is that is straddles breakfast and lunch foods. So, start with nibbles like deviled eggs or a cheese ball and crackers, a crudite platter with dips, or a charcuterie spread.

Depending on what you like to make, think about having some centerpiece wow factor dishes for dinner:

What about a buffet? Here are a few ideas:

DIY breakfast sandwiches

Pancake, waffle, or biscuit bar (think of offering toppings like sausage gravy, queso with chorizo, sauteed mushrooms and onions, or sweet like homemade berry compote)

Rounding out a late-night NYE brunch menu

Supplement your homemade food with some store-bought items. Support a local artisanal bakery and pick up beautiful croissants, muffins, or other sweet breads, or bake your own popovers or scones. Make an elegant citrus salad or a green salad with punchy vinaigrette to lighten the plates.

For desserts, think about crepes or sweet waffles topped with ice cream or Nutella, or coffee cakes drizzled with crème anglaise. Rice pudding with plenty of garnishes is always a winner or lean into desserts with brunch-friendly flavor profiles like peanut, maple, berry, or citrus.

In terms of timing, keep in mind that brunch food takes less time than traditional coursed sit-down meals, so start the party a little later—say 8 or 9pm—to lean into that late-night feel.