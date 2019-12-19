50 Festive New Year's Eve Appetizers
Planning a New Year's Eve party? We've got your appetizer table covered: Whether you're looking for fun (like this Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring or this Everything Bagel Cheese Ball), or fancy (even your pickiest guest will be impressed by our Holiday Brie en Croute), or just plain easy (Bacon Bow Tie Crackers, anyone?), your sure to find a new festive favorite among our best New Year's Eve appetizers.
Pimento Cheese Puffs
Classic French gougères with a Southern remix. These airy pimiento cheese puffs make an impressive addition to virtually any party spread. While the choux pastry dough may seem intimidating to make, trust us—success is just a matter of not walking away from the pan. As long as you can stay put and keep stirring (so that your dough doesn't burn), you can make gougères.
Mini Potato Skins
At a dinner party or holiday gathering, the main dish and a few incredible sides are really the stars of the show. But we can't imagine a supper club or holiday dinner without something to snack on as guests arrive, pour cocktails, and catch up before the meal is served.
Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart
Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart Recipe
With its tangle of bright carrot strips and bits of spicy chorizo, this beautiful tart makes an exciting appetizer or even a light main dish. An all-butter puff pastry, such as Dufour, gives especially flavorful and flaky results, but it's delicious made with any kind of puff pastry.
Holiday Brie en Croute
This pastry-wrapped soft cheese, topped with cranberries, apricots and almonds, is great for the holidays (especially New Year's Eve). But it's so good, you'll want to serve it year-round. Trust us, it's way easier than it looks.
Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites
Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites Recipe
These savory hors d'oeuvres can be assembled in advance—ideal for relaxed entertaining. Prep and Cook Time: 1 1/2 hours. Notes: The onion-apple topping can be made up to 2 days ahead. The triangles can be prepared, covered, and chilled the morning of a party, then popped into the oven when guests arrive. They can also be frozen, wrapped well, for up to 3 months (do not defrost before baking).
Loaded Totchos
This sensational spud riff on nachos is an hommage to party food lovers everywhere. Loaded with toppings and drizzled with a hot cheese dip, these totchos are ready to rock and roll right onto your plate. This fun appetizer will impress even the pickiest party gues.
Cheddar Cheese Straws
Looking for a new and delicious appetizer for this holiday season? You have to give spicy cheddar cheese straws a try. With ingredients like fresh cheddar cheese and crushed red pepper, this recipe is bursting with delectable flavor. They're super easy to make, and oh-so tasty.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This easy buffalo chicken dip is addictively delicious, and you'll never bring it to a party without getting rave reviews. Our buffalo chicken dip recipe delivers bold, three-cheese flavors and a kick of spice from the hot sauce. The creamy, tangy dip is the perfect crowd-friendly comfort food to make as temperatures drop. Serve this 5-ingredient dip with crackers and celery, and keep this appetizer in your collection of easy tailgating or dinner party favorites.
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip Recipe
This hearty appetizer is one of our easiest party finger food appetizers. Your NYE guests will be more than satisfied. Plus, it's totally low maintenance--you can keep the queso blanco warm in a fondue pot or 1-qt. slow cooker.
Bacon-Onion Dip
Trust us--your holiday party spread (and your guests) will thank you for this delicious and savory Bacon-Onion Dip. The best part? The easy appetizer boasts minimal prep time and pairs perfectly with assorted fresh vegetables.
Warm Gumbo Dip
Just like all good Louisiana gumbos, this warm, creamy dip is thick and full of flavor. Make the dip with chopped shrimp, a variety of bell peppers, cream cheese, garlic, and Creole seasoning. It's perfect served up as a colorful holiday appetizer.
Baked Brie with Pecans
Just like all good Louisiana gumbos, this warm, creamy dip is thick and full of flavor. Make the dip with chopped shrimp, a variety of bell peppers, cream cheese, garlic, and Creole seasoning. It's perfect for tailgating on game day, or serve it up as a colorful holiday appetizer. Provide lots of French bread slices for dipping, and garnish with some flat-leaf parsley.
Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie
Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie Recipe
These yummy little bites are not your normal appetizer. Make sure to use large dates, which are much easier to handle and fill than small ones, and center cut bacon—thick cut bacon will take too long to cook. If a date splits while you're filling it, just press it back together. These are best warm, right off the grill, but are still good at room temperature.
Brie-and-Fig Puffed Pastry Bites
Brie-and-Fig Puffed Pastry Bites Recipe
You don't need a culinary degree and ample free time to create impressive appetizers for your next party. In fact, all you need is three simple ingredients and about ten minutes of hands-on work to whip up these easy and delectably cheesy bites. They're yet another reason that puff pastry is the true MVP when it comes to entertaining.
Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball
Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball Recipe
This tasty and unexpected recipe will lend a coastal flair to your New Year's Eve party, whether you're seaside or not. It looks more impressive than it is--the whole thing comes together in under an hour. You're going to want to save this one.
French Onion Cheese Ball
French Onion Cheese Ball Recipe
Rather than serving French Onion soup topped with bread to a crowd, serve a more easily-shared, portable version with all of the same flavor. A French Onion Cheese Ball with toasted baguette slices makes the perfect game-watching appetizer and it much less likely to spill during the celebration of a big play.
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball Recipe
The buffalo flavor that we all know and love is typically made by combining vinegar, butter, and a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. Skip the intense prep that buffalo wings require-- get all of the flavor you crave with a buffalo cheese ball. Prepared Buffalo wing sauce makes it easy to make and the blue cheese gives each bite an addictive richness. Serve while watching the next big game with your friends.
Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
Everything Bagel Cheese Ball Recipe
The mega-flavor of an everything bagel can be rolled into a savory, satisfying cheese ball that your guests are sure to love. Prep the cheese ball in advance and roll it in everything spice blend just before your friends arrive for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers Recipe
These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine. We've included a classic Cheddar option, as well as three creative flavor variations if you want to mix things up: Pimiento Cheese,; Pecan-and-Thyme; and Bacon, Borubon, and Benne Seed.
Pimiento Cheese Crackers
Pimiento Cheese Crackers Recipe
With this delicious recipe, the cheese and crackers are one in the same. Genius, right? Why haven't we thought of this sooner? When our expert thought of the idea she said it was like a lightbulb--she calls the discovery "pure magic."
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
This bite-size appetizer comes together with just two ingredients: bacon and crackers. Chances are you have these at home already. This recipe is so easy to make, you can get the kids to help. A tip from the test kitchen: A gentle stretch of the cut bacon pieces makes for an easier wrap around the cracker.
Harissa-Spiked Hummus
Round out your holiday hors d'oeuvre plate with a variety of veggies and a couple dips—including this delicious smoky dip, and some tangy romesco. The harissa can be made and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance, and will elevate any store-bought hummus.
Everything Bagel Hummus
Everything Bagel Hummus Recipe
Why should bagels have all the fun, anyway? Chips, crackers, and vegetable sticks can all get in on the party. This hummus recipe can also be spread on toast or pita bread. Extra points for eating it on sweet potato toast. Basically, you can turn everything into an everything bagel. It doesn't get any more meta than that.
Creamy Tahini Hummus
The key to achieving this rich hummus's creamy texture is an unexpected pantry staple: baking soda. Simmering dried chickpeas in a baking soda solution helps the legumes break down faster and more efficiently, resulting in an impossibly smooth spread.
Lobster Roll Bruschetta
Lobster Roll Bruschetta Recipe
How smart is this unexpected holiday party appetizer: Here's a tip from our test kitchen: Though we love the sweet flavor of lobster in this appetizer, you can easily substitute 1/2 pound of shrimp with delicious results.
Crispy Potato Cakes with Smoked Salmon
Crispy Potato Cakes with Smoked Salmon Recipe
This holiday appetizer is just as easy as it is impressive. Here's a helpful shortcut: Frozen shredded potatoes are a fast cook's friend because they need no draining or thawing. You don't have to make them from scratch--we won't tell.
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe
We've turned a classic on its head. If you want to turn your Basic Pimiento Cheese up a notch, try switching up the cheese you use. We've combined sharp white Cheddar, Gouda, and goat cheeses to make an extra creamy and rich pimiento cheese that is sure to impress your guests at the next summer party. What are the two steps to a better tasting pimiento cheese? Hand shred your cheese. It tastes so much better than the pre-graded stuff. Also, go for diced pimiento over sliced. Top this spread with toasted walnuts or pecans for a crunch everyone will love.
Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels
Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels Recipe
Entertaining is stressful enough (especially during the holidays)—keep the party starters simple. Tangy goat cheese dresses up canned crescent dough and canned cranberry sauce like you wouldn't believe in these easy, 3-ingredient appetizers.
Herbed Goat Cheese and Ricotta Mini Pies
Herbed Goat Cheese and Ricotta Mini Pies Recipe
Why settle for a piece when you can have the whole pie? Filled with fresh herbs and cheesy goodness, these savory mini pies are the perfect dish for any brunch gathering. Using store-bought pie dough keeps this recipe super simple to make, but feel free to use your favorite homemade pie dough if you prefer.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery Recipe
We can't decide what we love more about these Buffalo celery bites—the fact that they require zero cooking, come together in about 15 minutes, and are roughly the easiest appetizer ever OR the sheer magnitude of how delicious they are.
Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring
Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring Recipe
You know how as soon as you grow into a fully formed adult human, you realize that the best part of a delivery pizza is the part you've been foolishly tossing aside (for your parents to eventually graze on)? Well we decided to make up for lost years by making this cheesy stuffed crust ring, no pizza necessary.
Greek Stuffed Peppers
You know how as soon as you grow into a fully formed adult human, you realize that the best part of a delivery pizza is the part you've been foolishly tossing aside (for your parents to eventually graze on)? Well we decided to make up for lost years by making this cheesy stuffed crust ring, no pizza necessary.
French Onion Stuffed Peppers
French Onion Stuffed Peppers Recipe
This decadent twist on the classic stuffed bell pepper is sure to be fast favorite. Inspired by a bowl of intensely savory and satisfying French onion soup, these stuffed peppers feature a rich gravy that coats the beef and rice filling, as well as gooey gruyere cheese, and toasty sourdough bread.
Fontina-And-Kale Mini Meatballs
Fontina-And-Kale Mini Meatballs Recipe
These easy, cheesy meatballs are perfect for anything from a holiday party to a tailgating get-together—especially if you need to have a keto-friendly appetizer in the mix. The blend of Italian sausage and lean ground beef provide a great, flavorful base that isn't overly greasy, and the kale and Fontina combo is a surefire crowd-pleaser.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Porch parties and backyard cookouts call for shrimp-salad sliders with a little kick. Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos. If you are bringing these rolls to a party, transport the prepared shrimp-salad mixture, toasted rolls, and fresh toppings separately. Then assemble the Mini Shrimp Rolls just before serving.
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers
Queso-Filled Mini Peppers Recipe
Tortilla chips usually go hand-in-hand with queso, but mini sweet peppers make a tasty and colorful bite-sized vessel for the rich cheese dip. Don't worry if the queso looks a little broken when the cheese melts in the evaporated milk, the cream cheese will make it smooth again. Pickled jalapeños add a tangy note to the dip, but if you like your queso extra spicy, use finely chopped fresh jalapeños instead.
Saucy Mini Meatballs
Adding cinnamon gives these meatballs a slight Moroccan feel. You can make this a day ahead and reheat on the stovetop before the party. Using different types of beef adds moisture to the meatballs while keeping sat fat in check.
Bulgur and Greens Mini Quiches
Bulgur and Greens Mini Quiches Recipe
Mini quiches are quick, easy go-tos for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Leftovers are great, too, and easy to pack up for lunch at the office or to enjoy for breakfast during the busy workweek. If you have leftover cooked bulgur, you can shave off about 15 minutes of prep time; you'll need 1 1/2 cups. Try chard, collards, or spinach in place of kale and goat cheese, cheddar, or Swiss instead of feta.
Mini Filo Cups with Caponata and Feta
Mini Filo Cups with Caponata and Feta Recipe
Using store-bought caponata, a sweet-and-sour Sicilian eggplant relish, makes creating this smoky appetizer a breeze. While you can buy pre-made filo cups, baking them yourself adds flavor and only takes about 10 minutes. You'll need a mini muffin pan.
Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese
Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese Recipe
This recipe gives some Italian flavor to Basic Pimiento Cheese. With crispy prosciutto and Asiago cheese, you're definitely stepping up your dip game. Friends and family will think it is oh-so-fancy but you will know it was super simple. From backyard cookouts to a porch party, this recipe can work for any occasion. It also makes the perfect snack for those long summer days. Hand shred your cheese for a better texture and flavor. We also prefer diced pimientos over sliced.
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese
Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe
We've turned a classic on its head. If you want to turn your Basic Pimiento Cheese up a notch, try switching up the cheese you use. We've combined sharp white Cheddar, Gouda, and goat cheeses to make an extra creamy and rich pimiento cheese that is sure to impress your guests at the next summer party. What are the two steps to a better tasting pimiento cheese? Hand shred your cheese. It tastes so much better than the pre-graded stuff. Also, go for diced pimiento over sliced. Top this spread with toasted walnuts or pecans for a crunch everyone will love.
Million Dollar Dip
Million Dollar Dip is like pimiento cheese, but better. The mixture of cheddar cheese, bacon, almonds, green onions, and mayonnaise will please anyone with a cracker or slice of celery. According to The Vintage Church Cookbook, it originated in the Neiman Marcus department store restaurant in the 1950s and became an instant favorite. This recipe doubles effortlessly, so go ahead and make a bigger batch. If there are any leftovers, you can always use it in a sandwich.
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Recipe
The real secret to a crowd-pleasing crudités platter? A rich, tangy homemade dip. Choose feta that's sold in blocks stored in brine. Crumbled feta contains an additive that prevents clumping, and it will not blend as smoothly.
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip
Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip Recipe
Crunchy spiced nuts take a classic cheese dip to new heights. Avoid overcooking the dip or it could separate; remove from the oven when it starts to bubble around the edges. We love this gooey dip with toasted baguette slices, but you can also serve it with your favorite crackers.
Chicken Parmesan Dip
This is a rich and creamy way to use up leftover marinara sauce or chicken. For an extra-Italian twist, use Italian sausage instead.
Creamy Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip
Creamy Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip Recipe
Up the veggie presence in your next party spread with this cheesy, savory, so-snackable Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip. Inspired by a favorite Trader Joe's frozen appetizer, this vegetarian dip is easy to make, but delivers big on flavor.
Greek Crab Dip
With the salty richness of feta cheese and brightness from fresh lemon juice and herbs, this is an incredible twist on a classic creamy crab dip. Lump crab meat gives the dip an added touch of decadence, but it could also be made with less-expensive claw meat. Served with warm, crusty baguette slices this savory crab dip is the perfect "something different" to bring to your next potluck or party.
French Onion Soup Bites
French Onion Soup Bites Recipe
Easy to assemble and perfectly portable, these French Onion Soup bites are the perfect addition to any holiday party spread. They're like your favorite Trader Joe's freezer aisle find, but tastier.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites Recipe
We took the classic spinach-artichoke dip and made it easier to enjoy while holding a cocktail. Try arugula instead of spinach for a peppery flavor.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Recipe
Whether you're having vegetarian friends over to watch the game or you just enjoy recipe mash-ups starring your favorite flavors, these spicy air-fried cauliflower bites check all the boxes. It just takes a smidgen of blue cheese to add a lot of flavor to the quick stir-together sauce. If you're not a fan of pungent blue cheese, try milder gorgonzola, or even feta. To make this no-fuss recipe even easier, pick up a package of pre-cut cauliflower florets.