50 Festive New Year's Eve Appetizers

Updated December 19, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Planning a New Year's Eve party? We've got your appetizer table covered: Whether you're looking for fun (like this Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring or this Everything Bagel Cheese Ball), or fancy (even your pickiest guest will be impressed by our Holiday Brie en Croute), or just plain easy (Bacon Bow Tie Crackers, anyone?), your sure to find a new festive favorite among our best New Year's Eve appetizers.

Start Slideshow

1 of 50

Pimento Cheese Puffs

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Pimento Cheese Puffs Recipe

Classic French gougères with a Southern remix. These airy pimiento cheese puffs make an impressive addition to virtually any party spread. While the choux pastry dough may seem intimidating to make, trust us—success is just a matter of not walking away from the pan. As long as you can stay put and keep stirring (so that your dough doesn't burn), you can make gougères. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 50

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Mini Potato Skins Recipe

At a dinner party or holiday gathering, the main dish and a few incredible sides are really the stars of the show. But we can't imagine a supper club or holiday dinner without something to snack on as guests arrive, pour cocktails, and catch up before the meal is served.

3 of 50

Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart Recipe

With its tangle of bright carrot strips and bits of spicy chorizo, this beautiful tart makes an exciting appetizer or even a light main dish. An all-butter puff pastry, such as Dufour, gives especially flavorful and flaky results, but it's delicious made with any kind of puff pastry.

Advertisement

4 of 50

Holiday Brie en Croute

Holiday Brie en Croute Recipe

This pastry-wrapped soft cheese, topped with cranberries, apricots and almonds, is great for the holidays (especially New Year's Eve). But it's so good, you'll want to serve it year-round. Trust us, it's way easier than it looks.

5 of 50

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites

Credit: Leo Gong

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites Recipe

These savory hors d'oeuvres can be assembled in advance—ideal for relaxed entertaining. Prep and Cook Time: 1 1/2 hours. Notes: The onion-apple topping can be made up to 2 days ahead. The triangles can be prepared, covered, and chilled the morning of a party, then popped into the oven when guests arrive. They can also be frozen, wrapped well, for up to 3 months (do not defrost before baking).

6 of 50

Loaded Totchos

Credit: Styling: Rishon Hanners and Audrey Davis, Photo: Caitlin Bensel

Loaded Totchos Recipe

This sensational spud riff on nachos is an hommage to party food lovers everywhere. Loaded with toppings and drizzled with a hot cheese dip, these totchos are ready to rock and roll right onto your plate. This fun appetizer will impress even the pickiest party gues.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 50

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Cheddar Cheese Straws Recipe

Looking for a new and delicious appetizer for this holiday season? You have to give spicy cheddar cheese straws a try. With ingredients like fresh cheddar cheese and crushed red pepper, this recipe is bursting with delectable flavor. They're super easy to make, and oh-so tasty.

8 of 50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

This easy buffalo chicken dip is addictively delicious, and you'll never bring it to a party without getting rave reviews. Our buffalo chicken dip recipe delivers bold, three-cheese flavors and a kick of spice from the hot sauce. The creamy, tangy dip is the perfect crowd-friendly comfort food to make as temperatures drop. Serve this 5-ingredient dip with crackers and celery, and keep this appetizer in your collection of easy tailgating or dinner party favorites.

9 of 50

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes with Queso Blanco Dip Recipe

This hearty appetizer is one of our easiest party finger food appetizers. Your NYE guests will be more than satisfied. Plus, it's totally low maintenance--you can keep the queso blanco warm in a fondue pot or 1-qt. slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 50

Bacon-Onion Dip

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel/Zenobia

Bacon-Onion Dip Recipe

Trust us--your holiday party spread (and your guests) will thank you for this delicious and savory Bacon-Onion Dip. The best part? The easy appetizer boasts minimal prep time and pairs perfectly with assorted fresh vegetables.

11 of 50

Warm Gumbo Dip

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Warm Gumbo Dip Recipe

Just like all good Louisiana gumbos, this warm, creamy dip is thick and full of flavor. Make the dip with chopped shrimp, a variety of bell peppers, cream cheese, garlic, and Creole seasoning. It's perfect served up as a colorful holiday appetizer.

12 of 50

Baked Brie with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Baked Brie with Pecans Recipe

Just like all good Louisiana gumbos, this warm, creamy dip is thick and full of flavor. Make the dip with chopped shrimp, a variety of bell peppers, cream cheese, garlic, and Creole seasoning. It's perfect for tailgating on game day, or serve it up as a colorful holiday appetizer. Provide lots of French bread slices for dipping, and garnish with some flat-leaf parsley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 50

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie Recipe

These yummy little bites are not your normal appetizer. Make sure to use large dates, which are much easier to handle and fill than small ones, and center cut bacon—thick cut bacon will take too long to cook. If a date splits while you're filling it, just press it back together. These are best warm, right off the grill, but are still good at room temperature. 

14 of 50

Brie-and-Fig Puffed Pastry Bites

Credit: TIFS

Brie-and-Fig Puffed Pastry Bites Recipe

You don't need a culinary degree and ample free time to create impressive appetizers for your next party. In fact, all you need is three simple ingredients and about ten minutes of hands-on work to whip up these easy and delectably cheesy bites. They're yet another reason that puff pastry is the true MVP when it comes to entertaining. 

15 of 50

Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball

Credit: Photography: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Crab Rangoon Cheese Ball Recipe

This tasty and unexpected recipe will lend a coastal flair to your New Year's Eve party, whether you're seaside or not. It looks more impressive than it is--the whole thing comes together in under an hour. You're going to want to save this one.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 50

French Onion Cheese Ball

Credit: Hannah Burkhalter

French Onion Cheese Ball Recipe

Rather than serving French Onion soup topped with bread to a crowd, serve a more easily-shared, portable version with all of the same flavor. A  French Onion Cheese Ball with toasted baguette slices makes the perfect game-watching appetizer and it much less likely to spill during the celebration of a big play. 

17 of 50

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball

Credit: Hannah Burkhalter

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Ball Recipe

The buffalo flavor that we all know and love is typically made by combining vinegar, butter, and a cayenne pepper-based hot sauce. Skip the intense prep that buffalo wings require-- get all of the flavor you crave with a buffalo cheese ball. Prepared Buffalo wing sauce makes it easy to make and the blue cheese gives each bite an addictive richness. Serve while watching the next big game with your friends. 

18 of 50

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball Recipe

The mega-flavor of an everything bagel can be rolled into a savory, satisfying cheese ball that your guests are sure to love. Prep the cheese ball in advance and roll it in everything spice blend just before your friends arrive for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 50

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers Recipe

These crisp, buttery crackers make an impressive hostess gift alongside a bottle of wine. We've included a classic Cheddar option, as well as three creative flavor variations if you want to mix things up: Pimiento Cheese,; Pecan-and-Thyme; and Bacon, Borubon, and Benne Seed.

20 of 50

Pimiento Cheese Crackers

Credit: Stacey Ballis

Pimiento Cheese Crackers Recipe

With this delicious recipe, the cheese and crackers are one in the same. Genius, right? Why haven't we thought of this sooner? When our expert thought of the idea she said it was like a lightbulb--she calls the discovery "pure magic."

21 of 50

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers Recipe

This bite-size appetizer comes together with just two ingredients: bacon and crackers. Chances are you have these at home already. This recipe is so easy to make, you can get the kids to help. A tip from the test kitchen: A gentle stretch of the cut bacon pieces makes for an easier wrap around the cracker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 50

Harissa-Spiked Hummus

Credit: Greg DuPree

Harissa-Spiked Hummus Recipe

Round out your holiday hors d'oeuvre plate with a variety of veggies and a couple dips—including this delicious smoky dip, and some tangy romesco. The harissa can be made and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance, and will elevate any store-bought hummus. 

23 of 50

Everything Bagel Hummus

Credit: Photos by Kirsten Nunez

Everything Bagel Hummus Recipe

Why should bagels have all the fun, anyway? Chips, crackers, and vegetable sticks can all get in on the party. This hummus recipe can also be spread on toast or pita bread. Extra points for eating it on sweet potato toast. Basically, you can turn everything into an everything bagel. It doesn't get any more meta than that.

24 of 50

Creamy Tahini Hummus

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Paige Grandjean; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Creamy Tahini Hummus Recipe

The key to achieving this rich hummus's creamy texture is an unexpected pantry staple: baking soda. Simmering dried chickpeas in a baking soda solution helps the legumes break down faster and more efficiently, resulting in an impossibly smooth spread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 50

Lobster Roll Bruschetta

Lobster Roll Bruschetta Recipe

How smart is this unexpected holiday party appetizer: Here's a tip from our test kitchen: Though we love the sweet flavor of lobster in this appetizer, you can easily substitute 1/2 pound of shrimp with delicious results.

26 of 50

Crispy Potato Cakes with Smoked Salmon

Crispy Potato Cakes with Smoked Salmon Recipe

This holiday appetizer is just as easy as it is impressive. Here's a helpful shortcut: Frozen shredded potatoes are a fast cook's friend because they need no draining or thawing. You don't have to make them from scratch--we won't tell.

27 of 50

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe

We've turned a classic on its head. If you want to turn your Basic Pimiento Cheese up a notch, try switching up the cheese you use. We've combined sharp white Cheddar, Gouda, and goat cheeses to make an extra creamy and rich pimiento cheese that is sure to impress your guests at the next summer party. What are the two steps to a better tasting pimiento cheese? Hand shred your cheese. It tastes so much better than the pre-graded stuff. Also, go for diced pimiento over sliced. Top this spread with toasted walnuts or pecans for a crunch everyone will love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 50

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels

Credit: TIFS

Cranberry-Goat Cheese Pinwheels Recipe

Entertaining is stressful enough (especially during the holidays)—keep the party starters simple. Tangy goat cheese dresses up canned crescent dough and canned cranberry sauce like you wouldn't believe in these easy, 3-ingredient appetizers. 

29 of 50

Herbed Goat Cheese and Ricotta Mini Pies

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Herbed Goat Cheese and Ricotta Mini Pies Recipe

Why settle for a piece when you can have the whole pie? Filled with fresh herbs and cheesy goodness, these savory mini pies are the perfect dish for any brunch gathering. Using store-bought pie dough keeps this recipe super simple to make, but feel free to use your favorite homemade pie dough if you prefer. 

30 of 50

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Celery Recipe

We can't decide what we love more about these Buffalo celery bites—the fact that they require zero cooking, come together in about 15 minutes, and are roughly the easiest appetizer ever OR the sheer magnitude of how delicious they are.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 50

Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Cheesy Stuffed Pizza Crust Ring Recipe

You know how as soon as you grow into a fully formed adult human, you realize that the best part of a delivery pizza is the part you've been foolishly tossing aside (for your parents to eventually graze on)? Well we decided to make up for lost years by making this cheesy stuffed crust ring, no pizza necessary.

32 of 50

Greek Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Greek Stuffed Peppers Recipe

You know how as soon as you grow into a fully formed adult human, you realize that the best part of a delivery pizza is the part you've been foolishly tossing aside (for your parents to eventually graze on)? Well we decided to make up for lost years by making this cheesy stuffed crust ring, no pizza necessary.

33 of 50

French Onion Stuffed Peppers

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

French Onion Stuffed Peppers Recipe

This decadent twist on the classic stuffed bell pepper is sure to be fast favorite. Inspired by a bowl of intensely savory and satisfying French onion soup, these stuffed peppers feature a rich gravy that coats the beef and rice filling, as well as gooey gruyere cheese, and toasty sourdough bread.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 50

Fontina-And-Kale Mini Meatballs

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Fontina-And-Kale Mini Meatballs Recipe

These easy, cheesy meatballs are perfect for anything from a holiday party to a tailgating get-together—especially if you need to have a keto-friendly appetizer in the mix. The blend of Italian sausage and lean ground beef provide a great, flavorful base that isn't overly greasy, and the kale and Fontina combo is a surefire crowd-pleaser. 

35 of 50

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Mini Shrimp Rolls Recipe

Porch parties and backyard cookouts call for shrimp-salad sliders with a little kick. Everyone will devour these cute little sandwiches made with shrimp, celery, and pickled jalapenos. If you are bringing these rolls to a party, transport the prepared shrimp-salad mixture, toasted rolls, and fresh toppings separately. Then assemble the Mini Shrimp Rolls just before serving.

36 of 50

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Queso-Filled Mini Peppers Recipe

Tortilla chips usually go hand-in-hand with queso, but mini sweet peppers make a tasty and colorful bite-sized vessel for the rich cheese dip. Don't worry if the queso looks a little broken when the cheese melts in the evaporated milk, the cream cheese will make it smooth again. Pickled jalapeños add a tangy note to the dip, but if you like your queso extra spicy, use finely chopped fresh jalapeños instead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 50

Saucy Mini Meatballs

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Saucy Mini Meatballs Recipe

Adding cinnamon gives these meatballs a slight Moroccan feel. You can make this a day ahead and reheat on the stovetop before the party. Using different types of beef adds moisture to the meatballs while keeping sat fat in check.

38 of 50

Bulgur and Greens Mini Quiches

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Bulgur and Greens Mini Quiches Recipe

Mini quiches are quick, easy go-tos for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Leftovers are great, too, and easy to pack up for lunch at the office or to enjoy for breakfast during the busy workweek. If you have leftover cooked bulgur, you can shave off about 15 minutes of prep time; you'll need 1 1/2 cups. Try chard, collards, or spinach in place of kale and goat cheese, cheddar, or Swiss instead of feta.

39 of 50

Mini Filo Cups with Caponata and Feta

Credit: David Fenton

Mini Filo Cups with Caponata and Feta Recipe

Using store-bought caponata, a sweet-and-sour Sicilian eggplant relish, makes creating this smoky appetizer a breeze. While you can buy pre-made filo cups, baking them yourself adds flavor and only takes about 10 minutes. You'll need a mini muffin pan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 50

Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Prosciutto-Asiago Pimiento Cheese Recipe

This recipe gives some Italian flavor to Basic Pimiento Cheese. With crispy prosciutto and Asiago cheese, you're definitely stepping up your dip game. Friends and family will think it is oh-so-fancy but you will know it was super simple. From backyard cookouts to a porch party, this recipe can work for any occasion. It also makes the perfect snack for those long summer days. Hand shred your cheese for a better texture and flavor. We also prefer diced pimientos over sliced.

41 of 50

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe

We've turned a classic on its head. If you want to turn your Basic Pimiento Cheese up a notch, try switching up the cheese you use. We've combined sharp white Cheddar, Gouda, and goat cheeses to make an extra creamy and rich pimiento cheese that is sure to impress your guests at the next summer party. What are the two steps to a better tasting pimiento cheese? Hand shred your cheese. It tastes so much better than the pre-graded stuff. Also, go for diced pimiento over sliced. Top this spread with toasted walnuts or pecans for a crunch everyone will love.

42 of 50

Million Dollar Dip

Credit: “Excerpted from The Vintage Church Cookbook. Copyright 2019 Parrish Ritchie. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press. All rights reserved.”

Million Dollar Dip Recipe

Million Dollar Dip is like pimiento cheese, but better. The mixture of cheddar cheese, bacon, almonds, green onions, and mayonnaise will please anyone with a cracker or slice of celery. According to The Vintage Church Cookbook, it originated in the Neiman Marcus department store restaurant in the 1950s and became an instant favorite. This recipe doubles effortlessly, so go ahead and make a bigger batch. If there are any leftovers, you can always use it in a sandwich.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 50

Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food styling: Torie Cox

Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Recipe

The real secret to a crowd-pleasing crudités platter? A rich, tangy homemade dip. Choose feta that's sold in blocks stored in brine. Crumbled feta contains an additive that prevents clumping, and it will not blend as smoothly.

44 of 50

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip Recipe

Crunchy spiced nuts take a classic cheese dip to new heights. Avoid overcooking the dip or it could separate; remove from the oven when it starts to bubble around the edges. We love this gooey dip with toasted baguette slices, but you can also serve it with your favorite crackers.

45 of 50

Chicken Parmesan Dip

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Chicken Parmesan Dip Recipe

This is a rich and creamy way to use up leftover marinara sauce or chicken. For an extra-Italian twist, use Italian sausage instead. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 50

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip Recipe

Up the veggie presence in your next party spread with this cheesy, savory, so-snackable Roasted Cauliflower and Onion Dip. Inspired by a favorite Trader Joe's frozen appetizer, this vegetarian dip is easy to make, but delivers big on flavor. 

47 of 50

Greek Crab Dip

Credit: Time Inc., Video Studio

Greek Crab Dip Recipe

With the salty richness of feta cheese and brightness from fresh lemon juice and herbs, this is an incredible twist on a classic creamy crab dip. Lump crab meat gives the dip an added touch of decadence, but it could also be made with less-expensive claw meat. Served with warm, crusty baguette slices this savory crab dip is the perfect "something different" to bring to your next potluck or party.  

48 of 50

French Onion Soup Bites

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

French Onion Soup Bites Recipe

Easy to assemble and perfectly portable, these French Onion Soup bites are the perfect addition to any holiday party spread. They're like your favorite Trader Joe's freezer aisle find, but tastier. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 50

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites Recipe

We took the classic spinach-artichoke dip and made it easier to enjoy while holding a cocktail. Try arugula instead of spinach for a peppery flavor.

50 of 50

Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Credit: Anna Theoktisto

Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower Bites Recipe

Whether you're having vegetarian friends over to watch the game or you just enjoy recipe mash-ups starring your favorite flavors, these spicy air-fried cauliflower bites check all the boxes. It just takes a smidgen of blue cheese to add a lot of flavor to the quick stir-together sauce. If you're not a fan of pungent blue cheese, try milder gorgonzola, or even feta. To make this no-fuss recipe even easier, pick up a package of pre-cut cauliflower florets.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next