10+ Spectacular Sides for Mother's Day Brunch
While hearty and satisfying breakfast casseroles are usually the star of the show at Mother's Day brunch, it's good to have a couple extra dishes on hand for a well-balanced menu. Mixed fruit, homemade danishes, cinnamon rolls, and other sweet treats all pair well with savory casseroles, while grits and biscuits can complement both sweet and not-so-sweet dishes. Pick your brunch casserole, then choose a few of these delicious sides to round out a fabulous Mother's Day morning.
Raspberry and Cream Cheese Danish Roll
Raspberry and Cream Cheese Danish Roll Recipe
Skip the grocery store and bake mom a homemade danish, featuring tender, golden dough filled with fruity jam and luscious cream cheese. Any jam will work here, so feel free to prepare the danish with her favorite fruit flavor. Master the jelly roll technique by following the steps in this simple recipe.
Mozza Fruit Skewers
Dress up basic mixed fruit by skewering your favorites on a stick, kebab-style. Just about any fruit will work—try strawberries, grapes, melon, pineapple, and more. Kids will love helping prepare the skewers, making this a great way to get them involved in the kitchen on Mother's Day.
Mini Fruit-and-Yogurt Parfaits
Mini Fruit-and-Yogurt Parfaits Recipe
Light and healthy, single-serving Mini Fruit-and-Yogurt Parfaits combine granola, yogurt, pomegranate seeds, fresh pineapple, and blueberries, and are perfect adding to the brunch spread.
Lemon-Cherry Yogurt Parfait
Lemon-Cherry Yogurt Parfait
Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt is a fast and healthy base for tangy parfaits. The yogurt with lemon juice and zest is mixed with chunky cherry preserves, and then spooned into glasses in alternate layers for a pretty presentation on Mom's special day.
Triple-Berry Muffins
Here's a breakfast muffin you don't have to feel bad about. We opted for canola oil over butter, incorporated 50% white whole-wheat flour, and kept the added sugar low by leaning on the sweetness of ripe summer strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Peaches will be a welcome addition later in the season.
Best Basic Granola
Granola is great to have on hand, Mother's Day or not; it's equally delicious served as a cereal with milk, or layered with yogurt and honey for a delicious parfait. By making your own you can customize the ingredient list with whatever is best for your family.
Blueberry-Sour Cream Muffins
Blueberry-Sour Cream Muffins Recipe
When it comes to brunch, it's hard to beat a pan of muffins made from scratch. These hearty blueberry muffins call for old-fashioned oats and white whole-wheat flour, making them rich in fiber, while the fresh blueberries and jam-packed with antioxidants. A crumbly streusel topping adds just the right amount of crunch and sweetness.
Dixie's Grits
Simple and satisfying, these stone-ground grits take about an hour to simmer to perfection, but they're well worth the wait. Adding heavy cream to the cooking water means these grits may be the creamiest and smoothest that mom has ever tasted.
Giant Cinnamon Rolls
Warm cinnamon butter melting down the sides of these giant cinnamon rolls and into the grooves makes them a standout.
Tropical Fruit Salad
Escape on a tropical getaway with this colorful salad bursting with grapes, bananas, pineapple and mango.
Banana-Nutella Muffins
Let's face it: Nutella just makes everything better. Top these banana bread-esque muffins with a dollop of the sweet chocolate hazelnut spread for an irresistible muffin that mom is sure to love. (It's ok, we know you licked the spoon.)
Sour-Cream Coffee Cake
This simple coffee cake has a secret. Hidden in the middle is a sweet surprise—a layer of cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips sandwiched between the top and bottom of the cake.
Fluffy Buttermilk Waffles
Fluffy Buttermilk Waffles Recipe
Skip the pancakes this Mother's Day and dust off that trusty waffle iron. This tried-and-true buttermilk waffles recipe yields perfect golden waffles that are delicious topped with butter and syrup—or any of your family's favorite toppings.
Lazy Biscuits
Nothing says "I love you" quite like homemade biscuits. Four ingredients are all you need to bake these easy-peasy drop biscuits, making them a fantastic alternative to the canned variety.
Boozy Whipped Coffee
Nothing says "quarantine drinks" this year quite like the whipped coffee trend that's dominating the Internet. Make sure mom isn't out of touch by preparing her a cup of her very own Dalgona coffee, complete with a splash of coffee liqueur for good measure.