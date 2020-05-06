10+ Tasty Cookie Recipes for The Best Mother's Day Yet
Give Mom a gift straight from the kitchen (and the heart) by baking a batch of delicious homemade cookies. From classic thumbprint cookies to chewy oatmeal cookies, these recipes are sure to be a hit.
Hummingbird Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie
Hummingbird Deep-Dish Skillet Cookie Recipe
Hummingbird cake, a classic Southern layer cake that features banana, pineapple, and coconut meets a deep-dish skillet cookie in this tropical dessert. Although the origin of the name "Hummingbird" is somewhat a mystery, one thing we know for sure is that this skillet cookie is the perfect combination of fruity, exotic, and sweet. Somewhere between a warm, butter cookie and a piña colada, this dessert is certainly going to be a crowd-pleaser.
White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Cookies
White Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oatmeal Cookies Recipe
A mere one-quarter cup of butter yields crispy, light cookies and keeps calories in check. Dried strawberries lend fiber, color, and subtle sweetness. You can find them in larger supermarkets, or substitute raisins or dried cranberries. Because the dough is heavy, we used a sturdy stand mixer. You can use a hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar, then stir in the remaining ingredients by hand.
Cherry Blossom Thumbprint Cookies
Cherry Blossom Thumbprint Cookies Recipe
These buttery thumbprint cookies offer a faint cherry flavor in the cookie itself and the most stunning pop of pale pink, along with a delicate taste of cherry blossom, in the jam filling. These elegant thumbprint cookies are almost too pretty to eat (although we're sure you'll find a way), and would make the perfect sweet finish to a celebration or dinner party.
Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream
Cake Mix Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Buttercream Recipe
No one will believe these impressive (yet low-effort) spring treats start with a boxed cake mix. The strawberry buttercream filling for these sandwich cookies uses both fresh and freeze-dried berries in order to deliver a potent punch of vibrant strawberry flavor. While it's the perfect accompaniment to these pillowy vanilla cake mix cookies, you'll likely find yourself returning to the recipe again and again for icing layer cakes and cupcakes. Freeze dried strawberries can be found at many grocery stores and online. Pro tip: Don't skip chilling the dough; this allows the coconut oil to solidify and helps the cookies maintain their shape while baking.
Lemon Cake Mix Cookies
Nobody will know you used boxed cake mix and Cool Whip for these irresistible, buttery cookies. These were a hit in our test kitchen, especially with their soft texture and crisp bottoms.
Triple Chocolate Cookies
Triple Chocolate Cookies Recipe
Chocolate lovers will be delighted over Triple Chocolate Cookies with chopped semisweet chocolate and milk chocolate chips inside the cookies and melted white chocolate on the outside.
Almond Joy Cookies
Inspired by the favorite almond, coconut, and chocolate candy bar, these loaded Almond Joy Cookies are sure to steal the show and make any special occasion even better.
Caramel Popcorn Cookies
Caramel Popcorn Cookies Recipe
Experimenting with unusual ingredients can produce an irresistible batch of cookies. In this recipe, caramel and popcorn pieces create the ultimate combination of salty and sweet—in cookie form!
PB, Banana, and Oat Cookies
PB, Banana, and Oat Cookies Recipe
At just 82 calories a pop, these gluten-free cookies are a healthy indulgence packed with peanut butter, bananas, rolled oats, and chocolate minichips. Pack one or two in your lunchbox for a yummy midday pick me up.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Thumbprints
Chocolate-Hazelnut Thumbprints Recipe
With a double shot of chocolate and hazelnut flavors, kids and adults will rave over these filled cookies. The espresso powder is optional, but it intensifies the chocolate flavor.
Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies
Raspberry Thumbprint Cookies Recipe
Kids can help out in the kitchen with these easy thumbprint cookies. If mom doesn't care for raspberries, simply swap for her favorite flavor of jam (or even a chocolate kiss).
Pavlovas with Summer Berry Sauce
Pavlovas with Summer Berry Sauce Recipe
Top snow-white homemade meringues with sweetened berries and whipped cream for a light and luscious cookie that's perfect for celebrating mom.
All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies
All-Time Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
It's hard to beat a classic chocolate chip cookie, and this tried-and-true recipe is as foolproof as they come. Pro tip: Bake 10 minutes for a softer cookie or up to 14 minutes for a crispier cookie.
Sugar Cookie Pops
Kids will have a fantastic time helping bake these oh-so-easy cookie pops. Simply roll balls of sugar cookie dough in colored sprinkles and insert a white craft stick before baking.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies Recipe
Trouble deciding whether to bake mom peanut butter cookies, or chocolate ones? Problem solved. Simply whip up a batch of these half peanut butter, half chocolate treats and call it a day. You're welcome.