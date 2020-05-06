10+ Gorgeous Cakes for Mother's Day
To make mom feel really special this Mother's Day, celebrate her with a cake in her favorite flavor, from chocolate to red velvet. For extra credit points, get the kids involved in the kitchen too! Many of the recipes featured here start with a boxed cake mix that simplifies prep. No matter which cake you choose, the extra time and care spent making a homemade dessert are the secret ingredients that mom will really love.
Hummingbird Cake
When the Hummingbird Cake was first submitted to Southern Living in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggins of Greensboro, North Carolina, we had no idea the cake would become our most popular and beloved Southern cake recipe ever. Without a doubt, the cake is a beauty with its three moist layers topped with cream cheese frosting and pecans; but it's the taste that really keeps us coming back.
Mother's Day Cupcakes
Try your hand at this recipe for "Mother's Day Cupcakes," a traditional offering at Dreamcakes Bakery in Birmingham, Ala. It features classic white cupcakes topped with homemade strawberry icing and decorated with made-from-scratch vanilla bean frosting, edible pearls, and edible glitter. What you write is up to you: Try swapping "Mama" for "Mom," or even "Gigi" or "Grand" for the much-loved grandmother in your life.
Easy Vanilla Cake
Turn a basic yellow cake with vanilla frosting into something special by decorating with edible flowers, such as Carnations, English daisies, freesia, pansies, peonies, and more. For best results, pair a mix of smaller flowers with one large flower, such as a peony or rose.
Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes
Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes Recipe
Make a sweet dessert for your dinner party. Mini chocolate cakes filled with more ooey-gooey chocolate are sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
Nathan's Lemon Cake
This is a namesake because Nathan Coulon's mom baked it for his birthday every year. We've adapted this lemon cake recipe to trim the fat and calories, and it's still a moist, lemony treat.
Strawberry Tallcake
This jaw-dropping take on traditional strawberry shortcake calls for spreading homemade whipped cream, sweetened strawberries, and strawberry jam between layers of delicious butter cake. To save time, use boxed butter cake instead.
Chocolate Shortbread Cake
Chocolate Shortbread Cake Recipe
Satisfy mom's craving for chocolate on her special day with these single-serving cakes. (Don't worry, the recipe makes enough for six people.) Mix coarsely chopped butter cookies with bourbon-spiked melted chocolate and heavy cream, then pour into molds (or muffin tins) and let chill for up to 24 hours. Before serving, pour our simple homemade ganache over the cakes and pop back in the fridge for another hour to set fully.
Coconut Cake
This classic coconut cake features a homemade frosting made from sugar, lemon juice, egg whites, vanilla extract, and shredded coconut.
Double-Caramel Turtle Cake
Double-Caramel Turtle Cake Recipe
One of our most popular cakes, this light chocolate cake has two layers of tender chocolate cake with a low-fat caramel frosting and an easy topping made with store-bought caramel-apple dip and chopped pecans.
Basic White Cupcakes
Enhance a white cake mix with buttermilk, butter and flavoring extracts for this basic white cupcake. Then add whatever frosting and topping you are in in the mood for. We went for Coconut Buttercream and flaked coconut for these stunning Coconut Cupcakes.
Watercolor Cake
This stunning watercolor effect is a surprisingly simple cake decorating technique that makes for an incredibly special dessert.
Margarita Cake
Mother's Day arrives hot on the trail of Cinco de Mayo, and mom may still be craving her favorite cocktail. With tart lime curd and tequila syrup, this festive show-stopper cake does justice to the flavors of an authentic margarita. Plus, it's a great way to use up any leftover tequila and margarita mix.
Better Than Sex Cake
We'll leave those judgements up to mom, but one thing's for sure—this uber-easy cake is the ultimate in dessert decadence. Simply bake your favorite boxed chocolate cake mix according to package directions, let cool, then poke holes in the cake. Pour condensed sweetened condensed milk over the entire surface, making sure to let some of the milk seep into the holes. Follow with caramel sauce, homemade whipped cream, and Heath candy pieces.
Red Velvet Cake Balls
These three-ingredient cake balls are an elegant way to get kids involved in the kitchen. Help them whip up a red velvet cake from boxed mix, crumble, and combine with cream cheese in a bowl and form balls. Chill overnight, then dip in melted white chocolate and let cool for irresistible bite-sized treats.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake Recipe
Here the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar, and the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.