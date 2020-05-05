15 Foolproof Brunch Casseroles for Mother's Day

Updated May 05, 2020
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Linda Hirst

Celebrate Mom this Mother's Day with these homemade breakfast and brunch casseroles to start the morning off right. From hearty meat-and-cheese pairings to French toast casseroles to satisfy her sweet tooth, you're sure to find a dish she'll love. 

Berry-and-Walnut French Toast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Berry-and-Walnut French Toast Casserole Recipe

This overnight casserole saves you the trouble of standing over a griddle flipping individual slices of French toast. If using a fresh baguette, cut it up the day before, and let it sit in the bag overnight to become slightly stale—that'll help prevent sogginess when the casserole is baked.

Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake Recipe

This stand alone breakfast dish is an upgrade from the usual breakfast casserole. Baking eggs in brioche and heavy cream allows for perfectly set, soft, and runny eggs. Fresh herbs and rich egg and meaty sausage flavors round out this bake and give it irresistable texture. Ask for brioche at your local grocery store or bakery and they are sure to have it. 

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup Recipe

This indulgent brunch casserole is ideal for entertaining because it must be assembled and chilled eight hours in advance. In the morning, all you have to do is pop the dish in the oven and let it perfume your whole house as it bakes. A splash of bourbon enhances the maple syrup's caramel sweetness, but you can omit the alcohol if you prefer. Whether you add bourbon or not, be sure to choose the good stuff: 100% pure maple syrup.

Double-Berry French Toast Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Linda Hirst

Double-Berry French Toast Casserole Recipe

This decadent overnight French toast casserole is a shoo-in for a delicious Mother's Day brunch menu. Sandwich the berries-and-cream-cheese filling between slices of French bread, then pour the traditional egg-and-milk French toast mixture over the bread before chilling overnight in the fridge. Allow about an hour of baking time in the morning.

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles Recipe

This make-ahead recipe is ideal for an easy-breezy Mother's Day morning. Prepare the grits the night prior to serving, and then bake the casseroles just before Mom is ready to eat. The single-serving portions feel more formal than a regular casserole dish—use colored ones to add a pop of cheery color to the table. If you don't have 8-ounce ramekins, our recipe can be made in a 2-quart baking dish (increase the baking time to about 50 to 55 minutes).

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche Recipe

Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.

Chilaquiles Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Linda Hirst

Chilaquiles Casserole Recipe

This Mexican classic is commonly served topped with eggs, but it's just as delicious without, as a savory crowd-pleaser that skews more toward the lunch end of brunch. Simply bake the casserole, top with cheese, and serve.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon, this Croissant Breakfast Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser and can be made-ahead. Assemble the casserole and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight. Then, in the morning, all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Keep an eye on the casserole as it bakes. The buttery croissants exposed on top get dark quickly, so be sure to tent it with foil while it finishes cooking.

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Nobody dislikes a cheesy tater tot, so incorporate them into your next family brunch with this Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole. It's delicious, easy, perfect for both kids and adults, and has the power to please anyone. Most of that power comes from not wiping out the skillet: This way, you're sautéing your onions in the rendered fat from the sausage, which is both delicious and time efficient. If you need to make it gluten-free or vegetarian, all you have to do is leave out the sausage. Feel free to use any brand of tots you like, or even trying out the minis. For a smokier feel, sub in a smoked gouda.

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Make a hearty breakfast casserole with hot pork sausage, cubed hash browns, eggs and shredded cheese. Top with picante sauce and sour cream for Tex-Mex flair.

Breakfast Buffet Bake

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

Breakfast Buffet Bake Recipe

This super easy breakfast bake is basically a loaded breakfast casserole: It's heavy on the onions, peppers, and sausage, but lighter on the eggs, so it's an inverse of your typical breakfast casserole. The layered format and ease on the eggs keeps this from getting soggy. You can go ahead and cook this ahead of time by cooking the hash browns ahead of time, then layering on the onions, peppers, and sausage before covering and refrigerating overnight. Then, simply add the custard the next morning and bake.

Breezy Brunch Skillet

Breezy Brunch Skillet Recipe

For a one-pan twist on the traditional hash brown breakfast casserole, simply cook several slices of bacon in a skillet, remove, and cook the hash browns, peppers, and onions in the drippings. Crack six eggs into wells made in the potatoes, and let cook until set. Sprinkle with Cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe

Dress up your usual cheese-and-sausage breakfast casserole by swapping croissants for bread. Gruyère cheese browns beautifully and adds a nutty flavor to the dish. You can sub Swiss cheese if you prefer.

Artichoke and Spinach Strata

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alistair Turnbull

Artichoke and Spinach Strata Recipe

If Mom likes spinach-and-artichoke dip, then she's sure to love this brunch strata featuring whole-wheat sourdough bread and a blend of veggies and cheese.

Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House

Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Prep this the night before for an easy breakfast or brunch. Find turkey sausage in the freezer section of the supermarket with other breakfast meats.

