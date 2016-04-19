The Best Meals for Mother's Day

Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios Recipe

The key to the dish's dramatic puff comes from oven spring—the jolt of heat and steam the batter gets when it's poured into a sizzling hot pan and placed in a cranked-up oven. The butter browns instantly when it's added to the pan, but pouring in the batter right away keeps it from burning, and the brown butter lends rich nuttiness to the batter. Make the strawberry topping first so the fruit has time to macerate and release some of its juice to form a loose sauce. The finished Dutch baby will deflate a little as it cools, though the texture remains airy and crisp outside, creamy and custardy within.