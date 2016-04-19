The Best Meals for Mother's Day

Updated April 19, 2016

Celebrate mom this year by whipping up her favorite meal. Whether it's breakfast in bed or a dinner spread to remember, these recipes are the perfect way to celebrate mom's special day. 

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe

Remove eggs from stovetop while they're still a bit wet; they'll finish cooking in the oven. To make this a day ahead, go through Step 2; cover and chill the casserole. Let stand at room temperature about 20 minutes before baking.

Maple French Toast Casserole

Maple French Toast Casserole

You can skip standing over a frying pan when you make French toast in a slow cooker. It comes out moist and rich, and is a great way to use up gluten-free bread that has been around for a few days.

Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles with Juicy Berries

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles with Juicy Berries Recipe

We've remade the typical syrup-doused waffle breakfast into a lower-sugar, fruit-forward, gluten-free, whole-grain plate, so indulging is guilt-free! These waffles are perfect for mom's breakfast in bed or brunch spread.

Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata Recipe

This dish has fewer than 20g of total carbs--about half of what you'll find in classic bread-based casseroles. Greek yogurt, eggs, and cheese pack a mighty protein punch, while a touch of bacon seasons to perfection. The strata is best if allowed to soak overnight. Not only does this build in make-ahead convenience, it also allows the bread to fully absorb the egg mixture--yielding a creamy texture inside, while the top bread pieces get delightfully crisp.

Red Wine-Marinated Steaks with Grilled Vegetables

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Red Wine-Marinated Steaks with Grilled Vegetables Recipe
 
Throw an extra flank steak on the grill for a Cali-inspired salad and a Texas-style hash

 

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata Recipe

This skillet chicken recipe is incredibly delicious and bursting with flavor, which makes it a wonderful option for the Mother's Day dinner spread.

Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Green Garlic

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Green Garlic Recipe

Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon

Sustainable Choice.There are lots of sustainable salmon options available now, from wild Alaskan to farmed U.S. species. Keep this easy recipe in mind for times when you have leftover cabbage in the fridge.

Blueberry Pancakes

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Ana Kelly; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee

Blueberry Pancakes Recipe

These Blueberry Pancakes are light and fluffy, just like the ones you enjoyed as a kid. We're not just giving you a foolproof recipe—we've also got the secret to keeping every single pancake warm until serving time.

 

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Recipe

This spaghetti dish is exactly what a sophisticated pasta should be: flavorful, simple, and gorgeous.

Lean Lasagna

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Lean Lasagna Recipe

Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.

Regina's Herb and Gruyere Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Regina's Herb and Gruyere Frittata Recipe

Serve slices of this cheesy frittata with toast and bacon for a great brunch.

Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios

Credit: Photo by Hector Manuel Sanchez

Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios Recipe

The key to the dish's dramatic puff comes from oven spring—the jolt of heat and steam the batter gets when it's poured into a sizzling hot pan and placed in a cranked-up oven. The butter browns instantly when it's added to the pan, but pouring in the batter right away keeps it from burning, and the brown butter lends rich nuttiness to the batter. Make the strawberry topping first so the fruit has time to macerate and release some of its juice to form a loose sauce. The finished Dutch baby will deflate a little as it cools, though the texture remains airy and crisp outside, creamy and custardy within.

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay Clark

King Ranch Chicken Recipe

Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks. Though not an invention of the famed King Ranch--it's more likely the creation of a ladies' Junior League--the spicy flavors of chili powder, roasted peppers, and toasted cumin never fail to please.

Huevos Rancheros Burritos

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Kira Corbin

Huevos Rancheros Burritos Recipe

Roasting the vegetables gives our ranchero sauce intensely rich flavor in just 10 minutes. Be sure to use plum tomatoes, which are meaty and not overly juicy--this will ensure a thick sauce that won't make the burrito soggy.

Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale

Credit: Karen Rankin

Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale

Looking for a new go-to one-dish meal? Try our Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale! Perfectly cooked chicken, potatoes and kale pair perfectly in this complete dish. Pair this one-dish meal with a glass of white wine.

Mascarpone French Toast with Warm Blackberry Syrup

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Mascarpone French Toast with Warm Blackberry Syrup Recipe

Sealegs Kayaking Adventures, based on Vancouver Island, B.C., starts the morning by serving its guests this creation. Sealegs' recipes come from Edible Canada, a culinary tourism company that champions Canadian products.

Egg and Toast Cups

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Egg and Toast Cups Recipe

An all-in-one breakfast in one muffin tin? Genius!

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree

Picnic Egg Salad Recipe

Pack the perfect picnic with this flavorful, easy-to-make egg salad. Whether you're whipping up stellar sandwiches or topping crackers, this easy egg salad will make a perfect addition to the picnic.

