The Best Meals for Mother's Day
Celebrate mom this year by whipping up her favorite meal. Whether it's breakfast in bed or a dinner spread to remember, these recipes are the perfect way to celebrate mom's special day.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Remove eggs from stovetop while they're still a bit wet; they'll finish cooking in the oven. To make this a day ahead, go through Step 2; cover and chill the casserole. Let stand at room temperature about 20 minutes before baking.
Maple French Toast Casserole
You can skip standing over a frying pan when you make French toast in a slow cooker. It comes out moist and rich, and is a great way to use up gluten-free bread that has been around for a few days.
Chocolate Buckwheat Waffles with Juicy Berries
We've remade the typical syrup-doused waffle breakfast into a lower-sugar, fruit-forward, gluten-free, whole-grain plate, so indulging is guilt-free! These waffles are perfect for mom's breakfast in bed or brunch spread.
Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata
This dish has fewer than 20g of total carbs--about half of what you'll find in classic bread-based casseroles. Greek yogurt, eggs, and cheese pack a mighty protein punch, while a touch of bacon seasons to perfection. The strata is best if allowed to soak overnight. Not only does this build in make-ahead convenience, it also allows the bread to fully absorb the egg mixture--yielding a creamy texture inside, while the top bread pieces get delightfully crisp.
Red Wine-Marinated Steaks with Grilled Vegetables
Throw an extra flank steak on the grill for a Cali-inspired salad and a Texas-style hash.
Cast-Iron Chicken Piccata
This skillet chicken recipe is incredibly delicious and bursting with flavor, which makes it a wonderful option for the Mother's Day dinner spread.
Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Green Garlic
The star of this classic carrot layer cake is the thick sweetened cream frosting that you spread between the cake layers and on the top and sides of the cake. The cake gets extra sweetness from the addition of crushed pineapple to the batter. You can also use this same batter to make Carrot Cake Muffins.
Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon
Sustainable Choice.There are lots of sustainable salmon options available now, from wild Alaskan to farmed U.S. species. Keep this easy recipe in mind for times when you have leftover cabbage in the fridge.
Blueberry Pancakes
These Blueberry Pancakes are light and fluffy, just like the ones you enjoyed as a kid. We're not just giving you a foolproof recipe—we've also got the secret to keeping every single pancake warm until serving time.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
This spaghetti dish is exactly what a sophisticated pasta should be: flavorful, simple, and gorgeous.
Lean Lasagna
Our favorite recipe from the Cooking Light column, this lightened-up lasagna tastes every bit as flavorful as the traditional version.
Regina's Herb and Gruyere Frittata
Serve slices of this cheesy frittata with toast and bacon for a great brunch.
Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios
The key to the dish's dramatic puff comes from oven spring—the jolt of heat and steam the batter gets when it's poured into a sizzling hot pan and placed in a cranked-up oven. The butter browns instantly when it's added to the pan, but pouring in the batter right away keeps it from burning, and the brown butter lends rich nuttiness to the batter. Make the strawberry topping first so the fruit has time to macerate and release some of its juice to form a loose sauce. The finished Dutch baby will deflate a little as it cools, though the texture remains airy and crisp outside, creamy and custardy within.
King Ranch Chicken
Hailing from an era when casseroles were king, this Tex-Mex dish still reigns supreme at church suppers and neighborhood potlucks. Though not an invention of the famed King Ranch--it's more likely the creation of a ladies' Junior League--the spicy flavors of chili powder, roasted peppers, and toasted cumin never fail to please.
Huevos Rancheros Burritos
Roasting the vegetables gives our ranchero sauce intensely rich flavor in just 10 minutes. Be sure to use plum tomatoes, which are meaty and not overly juicy--this will ensure a thick sauce that won't make the burrito soggy.
Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale
Looking for a new go-to one-dish meal? Try our Sheet Pan Lemony Chicken With Potatoes and Kale! Perfectly cooked chicken, potatoes and kale pair perfectly in this complete dish. Pair this one-dish meal with a glass of white wine.
Mascarpone French Toast with Warm Blackberry Syrup
Sealegs Kayaking Adventures, based on Vancouver Island, B.C., starts the morning by serving its guests this creation. Sealegs' recipes come from Edible Canada, a culinary tourism company that champions Canadian products.
Egg and Toast Cups
An all-in-one breakfast in one muffin tin? Genius!
Picnic Egg Salad
Pack the perfect picnic with this flavorful, easy-to-make egg salad. Whether you're whipping up stellar sandwiches or topping crackers, this easy egg salad will make a perfect addition to the picnic.