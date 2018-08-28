Our Best Grilling Recipes for Labor Day

Updated June 29, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Fire up your grill and choose a recipe from our best grilling recipes for Labor Day. From grilled chicken to barbecue pork, these juicy, grilled favorites are perfect for your celebratory feast. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 61

Garlic-Basil Grilled Chicken with Caprese Salsa

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Garlic-Basil Grilled Chicken with Caprese Salsa Recipe

You'll love the classic Italian flavors of this grilled chicken, and the caprese salsa with sweet, tart grape and cherry tomatoes is the perfect accompaniment to the charred flavor from the grill.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 61

Garlic-Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Thighs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Garlic-Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Thighs Recipe

Tangy yogurt tenderizes the meat and balances the heat from the jalapeño peppers. Grill indoors on a grill pan, or rev up the outdoor grill. Steamed sugar snap peas round out the meal.

3 of 61

Spicy Grilled Watermelon

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Food Styling: Marianne Williams; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Spicy Grilled Watermelon Recipe

This bold and beautiful grilled watermelon recipe features a kick of heat, balanced with bright lime and salty cotija cheese. With a bit of cilantro for a pop of freshness and color, this summery side dish is ready for your next cookout. For a more dynamic spice experience, we love Tajin seasoning—which can be found at most grocery stores and pairs exceptionally well with melon. If you have trouble finding it at your local supermarket, try the nearest Mexican market or order it online. You can cut the watermelon away from the rind before or after grilling and chop it into a more composed salad if desired. 

Advertisement

4 of 61

Caribbean Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower, Claire Spollen

Caribbean Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Pineapple Salsa Recipe

We cut the tenderloin in half before grilling for a nicely charred crust and a juicy inside in half the time.

5 of 61

Herb-Grilled Summer Squash

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Herb-Grilled Summer Squash Recipe

Grilled vegetables are as essential a part of the outdoor, open-flame cooking experience as any cut of meat. And few vegetables say summer quite like zucchini and yellow summer squash. Dressed in olive oil and an abundance of fresh herbs, this versatile grilled vegetable recipe is perfect for just about any occasion.

6 of 61

Simple Grilled Halibut

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Simple Grilled Halibut Recipe

Though simple, this recipe provides you with the tools to grill most any flakey fish. We happen to particularly love halibut because it's an inherently flavorful fish that requires no more than salt, pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon to taste absolutely divine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 61

Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto

Credit: Greg DuPree

Grilled Chicken Kebabs with Arugula Pesto Recipe

Wake up your grill from winter hibernation with flavorful skewers (chicken, sweet onion, and zucchini) paired with a zippy arugula pesto on the side. Serve with plenty of crusty bread to mop up the pesto.

8 of 61

Glazed Chicken and Fig Skewers

Credit: James Ransom; Styling: Claire Spollen

Glazed Chicken and Fig Skewers Recipe

Try this recipe for flavorful chicken kebabs. Because they will cook more quickly than the chicken, skewer the figs separately.

9 of 61

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Bourbon-Peach Barbecue Sauce

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork with Bourbon-Peach Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Smoked paprika comes from a centuries-old tradition in which chile peppers are slowly dried over low-burning fires of Spanish oak and then ground into powder. In the slow cooker, this earthy, aromatic spice adds outdoor smoked barbecue flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 61

Grilled Ancho-Rubbed Pork with Smoky Tomato Salsa

Credit: Con Poulos; Styling: Jeffrey W. Miller

Grilled Ancho-Rubbed Pork with Smoky Tomato Salsa Recipe

Serve Ancho-Rubbed Pork inside a tortilla and with homemade tomato salsa for a delicious Labor Day dish.

11 of 61

Spicy Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers

Spicy Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers Recipe

These burgers feature cheddar cheese that melts between two patties instead of on top of one. Have tomatoes, red onion, lettuce, mustard, and mayonnaise on hand for guests to dress the hamburgers as they please.

12 of 61

Perfect Grilled Burgers

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Perfect Grilled Burgers Recipe

Delightfully charred, juicy, and full of nuance, these burgers are the only ones you will ever want to make. That's why we named them Perfect

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 61

Grilled Bone-In Chicken Thighs

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Grilled Bone-In Chicken Thighs Recipe

How can such a simple recipe for grilled chicken thighs taste so flavorful and satisfying? Once you sink your teeth into the super-crispy skin and find rich, tasty dark meat waiting underneath, you'll understand. This low and slow cooking method yields tender, succulent meat with carefully developed flavors. Make grilled chicken thighs the simple way, because juicy, decadent chicken doesn't have to be so complicated.

14 of 61

Grilled Salmon with Orange-Soy Glaze

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Grilled Salmon with Orange-Soy Glaze Recipe

While the grill is obviously the cooking method for casual, outdoor-centered meals and gatherings, don't forget that you can still bring a touch of sit-down-dinner-type sophistication to the patio table too. This buttery, smoky, and gloriously glaze-y salmon does just that. We call for individual fillets in this recipe, but you could also opt for going with a whole side of salmon (of roughly equivalent weight) for a truly impressive presentation. 

15 of 61

Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Grilled Oysters with Garlic Butter Recipe

The briny flavors of the oysters are further enhanced with the super-savory compound butter used in this recipe. Throwing the element of smokiness from the grill, and you've got yourself a little bite of heaven. Oysters are incredibly quick cooking, so allowing them to warm gently as the butter melts over the meat is the way to go.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 61

Grilled New York Strip Steaks

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Grilled New York Strip Steaks Recipe

For the absolute best of a classic, everything-you-expect grilled steak experience, you simply can't beat the New York strip steak. Remember that no matter how you're cooking a steak, success starts at the supermarket. When shopping, look for steaks that have a nice, even marbling of fat throughout, avoiding those that have a thick ribbon of fat going down the center. Even if it feels like an extraneous step, don't skip out on making the garlic butter and tying up a bundle of herbs to serve as your basting brush. Trust us, the results are more than worth the minimal time doing both will require. Both will boost the flavor of your steak like you wouldn't believe.

17 of 61

The Best Grilled Ribs

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

The Best Grilled Ribs Recipe

When you're in the mood to grill ribs, you're most likely looking for a magically meaty experience—and trust us, there's a reason we call these the best. The texture of these smokey beauties is everything you want. Grilling your ribs over an indirect heat gives them a crispy exterior bark, while the meat stays tender, but not completely falling-off-the-bone tender—you're left with the perfect amount of chew. Baby back ribs are readily available at most any supermarket; when shopping, look for the smaller racks as these tend to have more tender meat.

18 of 61

Peach-Ginger Chicken Thighs

Credit: Victor Protasio

Peach-Ginger Chicken Thighs Recipe

The lightly spicy, fresh peach relish that accompanies these simple grilled chicken thighs adds color and a burst of vibrant flavor to create a wow-worthy summertime dish. In fact, don't be afraid to make a double batch of this salsa, as we have no doubt you'll be able to find plenty of delicious ways to enjoy the leftovers—even if it's just with tortilla chips for a next-day afternoon snack. Simple to prepare and loaded with fresh, seasonal flavor, these Peach-Ginger Chicken Thighs are the perfect entree for your next casual cook-out. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 61

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breasts Recipe

This is, quite honestly, the only recipe for grilled chicken breasts you'll ever need. The simple combination of olive oil, lemon, and fresh herbs creates a clean, summery flavor profile that brings out the best of lean, white meat. Fresh garlic and red pepper elevate the marinade, as well as the inherent flavor of the bird. Relative to the amount of oil and liquid going in, the amount of each aromatic called for in the marinade may seem like a lot—however, this marinade is intentionally intense by design. Using a marinade this flavor-forward allows for overall less marination, which is what you want when it comes to chicken breasts.

20 of 61

Grilled Octopus with Korean Barbecue Sauce and Baby Bok Choy Slaw

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Grilled Octopus with Korean Barbecue Sauce and Baby Bok Choy Slaw Recipe

If you've ever ordered a delightfully meaty and tender, charred octopus dish at a restaurant and immediately thought to yourself, "Wow, I wish I could make this kind of thing at home," well—you can. And this recipe is going to light the way.

21 of 61

Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers with Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa

Credit: Tru Studio

Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers with Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa Recipe

Blueberries are the standout ingredient for the sweet and sour sauce that accompanies these grilled kebabs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 61

Burgers with Green Tomato Mayonnaise

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Burgers with Green Tomato Mayonnaise Recipe

This is a fabulous new way to add even more tomato flavor to a great burger. Try the tangy, chunky mayo on fish sandwiches and crab cakes too.

23 of 61

Perfect Chicken Kabobs

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Perfect Chicken Kabobs Recipe

For a delicious Labor Day dish, prepare these Perfect Chicken Kabobs.

24 of 61

Roasted BBQ Drumsticks with Cowboy Beans

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Roasted BBQ Drumsticks with Cowboy Beans Recipe

Brush drumsticks with a soy sauce and tomato paste mixture before baking and serve with cowboy beans. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 61

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches Recipe

Impress your Labor Day guests with this deceptively easy Pulled Chicken Sandwich recipe, which includes a seven-ingredient rub and a simple 15-minute sauce that comes together while the chicken grills. Serve on buns, over fresh greens, or on top of a baked potato for a filling dinner.

26 of 61

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Ancho-Tequila Glaze

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Ancho-Tequila Glaze Recipe

Your guests will go crazy for these perfectly moist and flavorful chicken thighs.

27 of 61

How to Cook Beer-Can Chicken

Beer-Can Chicken Recipe

Chicken on a beer can? You bet. Grilling is a delicious way to "roast" a whole bird, especially when beer is involved. Use a milder brew if you wish, but skip hoppy IPAs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 61

Grilled Chicken with Whiskey Barbecue Sauce and Spicy Slaw

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Grilled Chicken with Whiskey Barbecue Sauce and Spicy Slaw Recipe

This recipe comes from Kelly Liken of Restaurant Kelly Liken in Vail, CO. Don't forget to pack a heatproof brush for basting the chicken.

29 of 61

Parmesan Buffalo Burgers with Balsamic Ketchup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Parmesan Buffalo Burgers with Balsamic Ketchup Recipe

Kick off your Labor Day party grilling with Parmesan Buffalo Burgers with Balsamic Ketchup. Ground buffalo has fewer calories and half the fat of lean beef but boasts big meaty flavor. And slow-roasted tomatoes in the Balsamic Ketchup intensifies their sweetness.

30 of 61

Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Peach Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Peach Salsa Recipe

Go for bone-in center loin chops or loin chops at least 1 1/2 inches thick. Meatier chops ensure a good char while the inside cooks through.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 61

Grilled Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Grilled Baby Back Ribs Recipe

Our unique stacking method from Test Kitchen Director Lyda Jones Burnette gives you fall-off-the-bone tender results every time you grill these baby back ribs.

32 of 61

How to Cook Chipotle Barbecue Burgers with Slaw

Chipotle Barbecue Burgers with Slaw Recipe

Smoky burgers and creamy slaw create an all-American meal in 20 minutes.

33 of 61

Grilled Shrimp and Smoky Grilled-Corn Grits

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett

Grilled Shrimp and Smoky Grilled-Corn Grits Recipe

Grab the skewers, fire up the grill, and enjoy these easy and delicious kabobs at your Labor Day celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 61

Sweet-Hot Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Sweet-Hot Baby Back Ribs Recipe

Our directions for these juicy baby back ribs are for a two-burner gas grill. If you have a three-burner grill, light both sides, and leave the center portion off.

35 of 61

Mixed Grill Kebabs with Guava BBQ Sauce

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Mixed Grill Kebabs with Guava BBQ Sauce Recipe

The spicy-sweet sauce goes well with grilled fish, pork, and chicken.

36 of 61

Grilled Lemon Chicken

Credit: Coral Von Zumwalt; Styling: Jeanne Kelley

Grilled Lemon Chicken Recipe

A great, mostly make-ahead party dish. Simmer the chicken ahead of time so that all it needs is a few minutes on the grill. Squeeze the soft, juicy grilled lemons over the meat, or cut the lemons into pieces to eat skin and all.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 61

How to Make Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches

Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches Recipe

Good Barbecue Chicken Sandwiches don't have to result from hours over the grill. Try this chicken sandwich that starts with a rotisserie chicken and super easy homemade barbecue sauce for a quick Labor Day meal.

38 of 61

Spanish-Style Brined Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Karry Hosford

Spanish-Style Brined Pork Tenderloin Recipe

Sherry vinegar and paprika give this pork tenderloin a traditional Spanish flair. Adding vinegar at the end brightens the flavors of the dish.

39 of 61

Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches with Sweet Chile Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches with Sweet Chile Sauce Recipe

Give your pork chops a summer makeover with the help of this tangy, spicy sauce and fresh, sweet peaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 61

Basic Grilled Steak

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Basic Grilled Steak Recipe

Serve a Basic Grilled Steak with corn and Smoked Tomatoes for a simply delicious Labor Day meal.

41 of 61

Jamaican Ribs with Sticky Rum BBQ Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Jamaican Ribs with Sticky Rum BBQ Sauce Recipe

Get a taste of the islands by seasoning the baby back ribs with spicy jerk seasoning, marinating in rum, and basting with a tangy brown sugar and rum sauce.

42 of 61

Grilled Banana Split

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Banana Split Recipe

This is a fun mashup between banana pudding and a sundae. You could even get the kids involved with this. Grilling the banana adds a little flavor, while charring the vanilla wafers makes for an interesting texture—together, it's delicious. Banana pudding ice cream pulls everything together, so it's definitely worth buying. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 61

Grilled Molasses Flank Steak with Watermelon Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Amy Wilson

Grilled Molasses Flank Steak with Watermelon Salsa Recipe

Smoky sweet molasses flank steak pairs perfectly with the fresh watermelon salsa.

44 of 61

Bacon-Wrapped Barbecue Burgers

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Bacon-Wrapped Barbecue Burgers Recipe

This dressed-up bacon burger is a true crowd-pleaser. If you pull the ground beef from your freezer, make sure it has been well wrapped and frozen for 3 months or less to ensure best flavor.

45 of 61

Jerk Shrimp with Grilled Onion, Avocado, and Mango Salsa

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Jerk Shrimp with Grilled Onion, Avocado, and Mango Salsa Recipe

Spicy Jamaican jerk seasoning gives this grilled shrimp recipe a hot kick. Pair with our Caribbean-inspired mango salsa to help cool your taste buds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 61

Triple Play Barbecued Chicken

Triple Play Barbecued Chicken Recipe

Triple the flavor of grilled chicken by first seasoning with a spicy rub, smoking the chicken over wood chips, then brushing with a sweet and tangy sauce.

47 of 61

Slow-Grilled Pork With Ranch-Barbecue Sauce

Slow-Grilled Pork With Ranch-Barbecue Sauce Recipe

It's hard to beat a low-and-slow-cooked Boston butt with its meat that just falls off the bone. This twist on traditional pulled pork relies on a rub of Ranch dressing mix, injected Creole butter, and a homemade Ranch-Barbecue Sauce to serve up incredible flavor.

48 of 61

Grilled Apple Pie a la Mode

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Apple Pie a la Mode Recipe

Whether it's in the backyard or around a campfire, this easy, on-the-spot recipe has all the elements of a perfect apple pie. Make sure to use apples that are the same size so they'll cook at the same rate. The ice cream will melt quickly, so put it on the apples right as you serve them. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 61

Grilled Pattypan Squash With Garlic Butter

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Grilled Pattypan Squash With Garlic Butter Recipe

This squash has a subtle sweetness and a meaty, yet juicy texture. The flavor is simple, but the savory garlic butter takes things up a notch. Pattypan squash has a different shape that typical squash, but it's just as inexpensive—so cooking one up is an easy and budget-friendly way to impress company. Try it as a side for grilled chicken or steak. 

50 of 61

Grilled Chicken and Summer Corn Salad

Credit: Robin Bashinsky

Grilled Chicken and Summer Corn Salad Recipe

Grilled, crispy-skinned chicken thighs paired with a vibrant corn and tomato salad—this is the epitome of summer flavor. When it's at peak ripeness, raw corn is absolutely bursting with sweet, juiciness, making it a perfect match for acidic tomatoes, a bright lemon vinaigrette, and herbaceous fresh basil. So, be sure to use ripe, plump summer corn for this recipe. 

51 of 61

Grilled Radishes with Feta and Thyme

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Radishes with Feta and Thyme Recipe

Cooked radish is often overlooked, but it works really well and combining it with fresh radish gives you the best of both worlds. These are easy to make and a little different than the normal grilled fare, which makes them fun., especially when paired with grilled meats You can use any type of radish, but the large ones will be easier to grill—for smaller radishes, use a grill basket. You'll want the butter to be warm when you make the dressing, so don't make it too early or warm it up again before drizzling it over the radishes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 61

Grilled Chicken Wings

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Julia Levy

Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe

You can't go wrong with this basic recipe for perfect grilled chicken wings. A grilled wing is smoky, crispy, and an all-around delicious change of pace from its fried counterpart. You can dress your grilled chicken wings as you please (classic Buffalo sauce works or even a honey-sesame glaze), but we'd highly recommend giving this lemon-pepper sauce a go. You may be surprised to see jarred lemon curd in the ingredient list, however, a savory-sweet sauce is a brilliant way to use this convenience product. (After all, doesn't your favorite barbecue sauce have a prominent element of sweetness?) The curd delivers a rich, lemony sweetness that's balanced with aromatic sautéed garlic, brightened with fresh juice, and perfectly matched with a well-salted, savory grilled chicken wing. 

53 of 61

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob Recipe

Fresh, grilled corn on the cob is a hallmark of warm and sunny summer days. Paired with grilled hamburgers, smoked pork or other grilled vegetables, grilled corn is an important part of your outdoor meals. For a pretty presentation and to make handling hot ears easier, use the husks as handles. After silking the ears of corn, pull the husks back to form a ponytail-like handle; tie together with a kitchen string or a smaller piece of torn husk. Soak the husk "pony-tails" in cold water about 10 minutes before grilling to prevent burning, or simply hang the husks over the edge of the grill. Take the sweet, smoky flavors of grilled corn on the cob to the next level with flavorful twists on butters and toppings.

54 of 61

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Everyone will gobble up these spicy grilled sweet potato fries topped with honey and salty queso fresco. Serve them as a fun appetizer or alongside burgers or your favorite grilled protein. Microwaving the sweet potatoes before they hit the grill ensures the fries will be tender throughout and helps them cook up quickly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 61

Umami Grilled Leg of Lamb

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Umami Grilled Leg of Lamb Recipe

This impressive main is very tender and loaded with dynamic flavor. The doneness of the lamb varies depending on what part of the meat you eat from, making it perfect for a crowd with different preferences. Most grocery stores carry deboned leg of lamb in spring, but you can also ask your butcher to cut the lamb bone out of the leg and to butterfly it. If the meat is thicker than 1 inch anywhere, cut it down to size or cook it longer. Know your grill and make sure to use a thermometer. 

56 of 61

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie Recipe

These yummy little bites are not your normal appetizer. Make sure to use large dates, which are much easier to handle and fill than small ones, and center cut bacon—thick cut bacon will take too long to cook. If a date splits while you're filling it, just press it back together. These are best warm, right off the grill, but are still good at room temperature. 

57 of 61

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces Recipe

We love the smoky flavor of grilled wings, but we also like wings that are tender and juicy.  The brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles, adds tons of flavor and keeps the wings from drying out on the grill. And the trio of sauces gives everyone plenty of options to choose from. We recommend using drumettes because they are nice and meaty and easier to pick up and eat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 61

Grilled Pound Cake with Meyer Lemon Simple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Pound Cake with Meyer Lemon Simple Syrup Recipe

Pound cake chars up really nicely on the grill and gets even grill marks. Don't skip the syrup, because it's packed with flavor. If you can't find Meyer lemons, regular lemons will work just fine. The simple syrup will hold up for two weeks, so you can definitely make it ahead of time—or make extra and save it for later. 

59 of 61

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken Recipe

Make a grilled pizza just once, and you will fall in love with the ease and versatility of this easy dinner choice. Whether you have leftover baked chicken, a little bit of last night's shredded bbq pork, or a surplus of garden vegetables, with a little imagination you can create a fabulous grilled pizza. Think outside the box to combine your favorite herbs, cheeses and fresh fruit into a one-of-a-kind grilled pizza.

60 of 61

Grilled Garlic Knots

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Garlic Knots Recipe

You can't beat a garlic and butter roll, especially one that has been grilled. The cheese and parsley give them a nice Fazoli's feel, while the charred bread adds extra flavor. Plus, they're a cinch to grill. Prepared pizza dough can easily be found in the deli section of major grocery stores, but you can even buy it directly from a pizza shop if you ask. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 61

Grilled Wings with Pineapple-Ginger Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Wings with Pineapple-Ginger Glaze Recipe

Not to brag, but these wings are incredible. The marinade is nice and the char from the grill is perfect. These wings have some heat to them, but not too much. Wings often come in one piece, but don't fret: Cutting whole wings is easy, just make sure you cut through the joints. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next