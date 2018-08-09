20 Halloween Potluck Ideas

Frankenstein Cookies Recipe

Starting with refrigerated, store-bought cookie dough, these kooky Frankenstein cookies are an easy Halloween baking project to whip up this year. That said, packaged cookie dough is made to spread, so if you'd rather your Frankenstein cookies have rectangular or otherwise shaped faces (as opposed to these round-faced cuties), you can use a classic cut-out cookie dough that will better hold its shape. Follow the same method for coloring the dough, and then simply cut it into the shapes you want (freehand or using rectangular cookie cutters). In the recipe below, we provided a suggested path for decorating your Frankenstein cookies, but definitely feel free to go about designing and decorating these tasty little monsters however you please. If you'd rather, you can bake the green cookies plain and decorate as you please, using only icing pens once the cookies have cooled. Keep in mind—it's OK if they're a little messy. They are monsters after all!