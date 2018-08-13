15+ Must-Try Halloween Dinner Ideas

These delicious Halloween dinner ideas guarantee full tummies that won't be tempted to sneak candy during trick-or-treating. You could make a big batch of chili or an easy spaghetti casserole—but why not add a little fun and make a delicious Halloween-themed dinner? A boneyard pot pie, brain-like dumplings, and ghostly pizza graveyard are all easy, fun ways to make Halloween dinner a meal to remember.

