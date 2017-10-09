25 Spooky Appetizers for Your Next Halloween Party
Throw a Halloween appetizer party that will make you the most popular house in the neighborhood. Easy Halloween appetizers are the perfect way to start the spookiest night of the year. Set out a fiendish spread of finger foods when you host the annual Halloween costume party, and let the fun begin! Transform deviled eggs into pumpkins, pigs in a blanket into witches' fingers, and cheeseballs into spooky bats.
Chorizo and Caramelized Onion Stuffed Intestines
Take your Halloween party to the next level with Mexican sausage and onion stuffed "intestines". Store-bought pastry dough makes this masterpiece simple to make and contributes to the rich taste and flaky texture. A cranberry sauce adds sweetness to this salty, savory dish while contributing to the realness of its presentation. This appetizer is sure to be a memorable one!
Halloween Hummus
For a truly spooky treat, this hummus is a great way to create a fun and festive Halloween effect. Simply fill a carved skull prop with this ghoulishly delicious hummus for a great appetizer to serve to guests. This hummus is red pepper based and features cayenne pepper, cumin, and plenty of garlic cloves for some great flavor. This dip is great to serve with crackers, chips, or veggie sticks. Dig right in, if you dare!
Spicy Orange Bat Wings
The trio of orange marmalade, lime juice, and hot sauce make for tangy and unique wings.
Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs
Serve these devilishly tasty treats as part of a Halloween feast. Roasted red peppers and paprika give the filling an orange hue reminiscent of jack-o-lanterns, while snipped chives resemble their stems.
Bat Bites
These bite-sized bats have an adult-friendly flavor from the goat cheese, cream cheese, and pesto mixture. The kids will love to shape the bats' bodies, decorate their faces, and give them wings.
Eat-It-Up Snack Mix
Family, friends and coworkers will love "goblin" up this yummy snack mix!
Witches' Fingers in Bandages
Take pigs-in-a-blanket to a new level with these scary puff pastry-wrapped witch's fingers. The cocktail-size franks are the perfect size for an easy pick-up appetizer and you won't even need to serve with dip since each "finger" has red nail polish (ie. ketchup).
Monster Eyes
Give sausage balls a spooky look by placing a pimiento-stuffed olive in the center of each one. These "eyes" are a fun breakfast treat on Halloween morning.
Mummy Dogs
These make-ahead hot dogs use refrigerated breadstick dough, perfect for goblins, pretty princesses, superheroes, and even their parents.
Cheddar Witch's Fingers
Use cheesy cornmeal breadstick dough to make scary witch fingers. They're great for snacks or to serve with soup and chili.
Deviled Green Goblin Eggs
Create artful patterns on hard-cooked egg whites by cracking the shells of the cooked eggs and letting them stand in a food-coloring mixture.
Weiner Worms
Hard-core haunted house fans will love this "Halloweenie" dish made by grilling strips of hot dogs. Buns are optional.
Goblin Dip with Bone Crackers
Turn Tex-Mex bean dip into a Halloween specialty by serving it with bone-shaped crackers.
Cornbread Ghosts
Serve these Cornbread Ghosts with a piping hot bowl of hearty homemade chili for an easy Halloween party entree.
Fried Goo with Dracula Dip
Just about everyone loves fried cheese sticks. Our version gets a punch of heat from cayenne pepper and cheese spiced with jalapeños. To tame the heat, use plan Monterey Jack (without the peppers), mozzarella or Swiss cheese and either leave out the cayenne pepper or use less of it.
Skulls on Sticks
These fun rice treats on a stick offer a fun and delicious take on Halloween treats that are perfect to serve to guests at your next spooky bash! Turn up the "Monster Mash" and let everyone enjoy these ghoulish treats!
The Great White Pumpkin Cheese Ball
Give a subtle nod to the Halloween classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and serve this sharp-cheddar cheese ball with a pepper kick.
Cauldron Full of Devilish Dip
Fill a bread bowl with a chunky Devilish Dip to create the look of a creepy bubbling cauldron.
Olive Spiders
Dress up your spooky Halloween table (or your drink) with this fun garnish.
Ghostly Munch
Serve this Ghostly Munch at your Halloween party and watch as all your ghosts and ghouls gobble it right up.
Jack-o'-Lantern Cheese Ball
This Jack-o'-Lantern Cheese Ball is a scary-good appetizer to serve to hungry Halloween guests.
Jack-o-Lantern Bread
These pumpkin shaped loaves are an eerie way to bring some Halloween spunk to the dinner plate.
Olive Snake
Whoever said not to play with your food really missed out. Create a ghastly appetizer featuring an olive snake over your favorite dip and paired with fresh veggies.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Get your fix for Roasted Pumpkin Seeds with this classic Halloween recipe.
Spider Bagel Pizza Bites
Looking for a great decorative dish that isn't a sweet? Mini bagel pizza bites garnished with olives, red pepper and cheese creates the perfect savory dish that won't cause a toothache.