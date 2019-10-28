28 Grandma-Approved Holiday Recipes

Nana's Rosemary Biscuits with Cranberries Recipe

This savory biscuit recipe comes to us from Maureen Callahan, longtime contributor to Cooking Light. Her Irish grandmother added fresh rosemary from the garden to her biscuits. We like to include cranberries for the best mini turkey sliders the next day--if there are any biscuits left over.

When punching out dough rounds, avoid twisting the biscuit cutter, which will seal the edges and interfere with rising.