Dad-Worthy Father's Day Breakfast Recipes

Arepa Breakfast Sandwiches Recipe

If you're growing tired of using an English muffin or biscuit for a breakfast sandwich, make a batch of arepas. A common dish in Colombian and Venezuelan cuisine, these thick, flat patties made of corn flour can be eaten plain, or split to fill with vegetables, meat, and cheese.

After cooking a batch of Asadero or Monterey Jack cheese-filled arepas until they're golden brown and crisp in a cast iron skillet, slice them in half and spread them with a layer of creamy refried black beans, buttery avocado, a bit of crumbled queso fresco, and a fat fried egg. Add bacon and a scoop of pico de gallo for a flavor explosion. Go ahead, take a big ol' bite. Although at this point it's a pretty full sandwich, and no one will judge you if you use a fork and knife.

