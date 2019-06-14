Dad-Worthy Father's Day Breakfast Recipes
Celebrate dad's special day with a brunch table decked out with all of his favorite breakfast foods like hash browns, steak, eggs, and of course, bacon. No matter what dad's favorite hearty breakfast is, find a great one with our collection of great recipes.
The Master Hash
This essential hash is the perfect main event at the Father's Day brunch table. With hearty veggies, sauces, and ingredients, Dad is sure to be thrilled!
Be-Still-My-Heart Breakfast Pizza
As delicious as cold, last-night's pizza can be for breakfast, some occasions call for a little something extra. Perfectly cooked eggs, tender heart-shaped dough with a crisp bottom, and traditional hot Italian sausage make the cutest morning pizza. Add whatever extra toppings you, or whomever you're making this for, love. Just make sure not to crack the egg into the bacon heart, because it won't cook.
Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake
This stand alone breakfast dish is an upgrade from the usual breakfast casserole. Baking eggs in brioche and heavy cream allows for perfectly set, soft, and runny eggs. Fresh herbs and rich egg and meaty sausage flavors round out this bake and give it irresistable texture. Ask for brioche at your local grocery store or bakery and they are sure to have it.
Mexican Chorizo Hash
This breakfast skillet gets heat from spicy Mexican chorizo. Don't stir the potatoes too much as they cook so they crisp in the pan.
Jerk Pork Belly with Quail Egg and Stewed Fava Beans
This hearty dish isn't a breakfast for the faint of heart. With jerk pork and quail eggs, it's sure to be a memorable morning dish.
Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches
A giant step up from a fast-food breakfast sandwich, this biscuit is topped with eggs, cheese and country ham, jam optional. These tender biscuits have a salty edge. If you prefer, decrease the amount of salt in the recipe to 1 1/2 tablespoons.
Steak and Fried Egg Breakfast Tacos with Chimichurri
Who says you can't make yourself a fancy, classy brunch all at home in the comfort of your own kitchen? For an ultra-hearty start to your morning, fry up some frizzled, sunnyside up eggs and serve them in a warm corn tortilla with grilled flank steak and the works. We topped ours with fresh avocado, queso fresco, radishes, and a flavor-packed chimichurri sauce that melts right into the runny yolks.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Associate Food Editor Mary Allen Perry likes the make-ahead ease of this breakfast casserole recipe. Prepare the recipe, without baking, and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes; bake as directed. Tip: Make the Cheese Sauce before scrambling the eggs so the sauce will be ready to add at the proper time.
Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado
"I usually make these sandwiches on days when there isn't enough time to sit down for a proper breakfast," says Sera Pelle, who wraps them in parchment paper for her kids to eat on the go.
Bacon and Egg Sandwiches with Caramelized Onions and Arugula
This upscale twist on the traditional breakfast sandwich features sweet, tender caramelized onion and peppery arugula. A fresh fruit salad would be a good accompaniment.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Wild Blueberry Sauce
Stack these pancakes high for a towering breakfast that's sure to be amazing. Topped with a wild blueberry sauce, these pancakes celebrate the best flavors of the season.
Homemade Bacon
Making the bacon is a three-step process: Cure, smoke, and roast. The process takes about 6-8 days, but the end result is totally worth it.
Hot Chicken-and-Waffle Sandwiches with Chive Cream
This Southern delicacy featuring crispy chicken tenders on top of big, fluffy, waffles is perfect for the brunch table when appetites are high.
Steak and Eggs
Some weekend mornings call for a rich indulgence of buttery eggs and sizzling steaks. The easy approach is to sear the steaks first, so they pick up some smoky flavors from the grill, and then fry your eggs alongside the meat in a cast-iron skillet.
Egg and Hash Brown Casserole
This dish is like enjoying an omelet stuffed with spinach, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms, with hearty sides of bacon and hash browns, all in one package.
Mexican Breakfast Burritos
If you love big breakfasts, this one is an all-time favorite. The fiber in the beans will keep everyone full, and the combination is out of this world.
Tex-Mex Hash Brown Casserole
This simple skillet supper uses shredded potatoes as a base. The potato mixture cooks on the stove top first to get it browned and crisp on the bottom.
Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Make a hearty breakfast casserole with hot pork sausage, cubed hash browns, eggs and shredded cheese. Top with picante sauce and sour cream for Tex-Mex flair.
Tex-Mex Breakfast Bake
This flavor-packed take on breakfast casserole is a great way to use up leftover Texas toast or garlic bread. Rich, indulgent, and spicy, its gooeyness is perfectly complimented by the tang from the crema, which can be found in a Latin market. Play around with frozen toast flavors to spice things up, or serve it as breakfast for dinner.
Breakfast Meatballs and Spud-Ghetti
Kind of like breakfast for dinner, but still breakfast.
Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake
Beets add color and flavor to hash browns in this tasty one-pan breakfast. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the beets and the potatoes so they crisp up in the pan.
Szechuan-Style Breakfast Biscuits
This is a riff on the classic sausage biscuit, China style. Or as I call it in the restaurant, "This Little Piggy Went to China." I slather a cheddar-scallion biscuit with hoisin mayo (because it makes everything better), top it with a nice big Szechuan sausage patty, add a fried egg, and drown the whole thing in Szechuan Chile Sauce that's been sweetened with a little maple syrup (you know, for breakfast). Then I finish it off with some blackberries to bring that bright acidity. Don't be shy about picking this guy up to eat it, but a knife and fork can be useful. Reprinted from Gather & Graze: 120 Favorite Recipes for Tasty Good Times. Copyright © 2018 by Stephanie Izard, Inc. Photographs copyright © 2018 by Galdones Photography. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Hot Chicken and Doffles
Winner, winner, hot chicken doffle. If these glorious waffle-doughnut hybrid chicken sandwiches don't peel you out of bed in the morning, we probably can't help you. Chicken cutlets are dunked in hot sauce-laced buttermilk, doused in an oil bath to master the coveted crisp-crunchy skin, and then glossed with spicy melted butter. The heat of the chicken is quelled by the glazed doughnuts, which helps master the crave-worthy sweet-salty-spicy breakfast alchemy we all aspire to. Warning: A fork and knife (or a bib, at the very least) are required to tackle this monster of a sandwich.
Savory Sausage Breakfast Rolls
Filled with sausage and cheese, these hit the spot on a chilly fall morning. We like reduced-fat pork sausage, but turkey sausage also works in these breakfast rolls.
Arepa Breakfast Sandwiches
If you're growing tired of using an English muffin or biscuit for a breakfast sandwich, make a batch of arepas. A common dish in Colombian and Venezuelan cuisine, these thick, flat patties made of corn flour can be eaten plain, or split to fill with vegetables, meat, and cheese.
After cooking a batch of Asadero or Monterey Jack cheese-filled arepas until they're golden brown and crisp in a cast iron skillet, slice them in half and spread them with a layer of creamy refried black beans, buttery avocado, a bit of crumbled queso fresco, and a fat fried egg. Add bacon and a scoop of pico de gallo for a flavor explosion. Go ahead, take a big ol' bite. Although at this point it's a pretty full sandwich, and no one will judge you if you use a fork and knife.
Eggs Florentine Breakfast Pizza
If you go out to brunch on the regular, odds are you're probably tired of classic dishes like eggs Florentine. While you love a good hollandaise sauce over spinach, sometimes you want to shake things up. That's where this breakfast pizza comes in. It's like your classic eggs Florentine studied abroad in Italy and came back with a new outlook on life—and would not stop talking about how magical Italy is.
Grab a premade pizza dough from your grocery store or local Italian market and coat it with a thick layer of hollandaise sauce. And before you bemoan the hassle of hollandaise, check this out: We made it in the blender, so there's no need to strain your wrist or your patience. Dot the pizza with spinach, tomato slices, and plenty of cheese—creamy mozzarella and salty parmesan to be exact. Is that your stomach growling I hear?
Loaded Breakfast Nachos
Who says nachos have to be savory? Our favorite finger food is just as popular in a sweeter version—plus, this one has pancakes, and we just can't say that about classic nachos. These breakfast nachos mashes up everything we love about a fat stack of pancakes with a bit of culinary magic—also known as frying—to transform the pancakes into triangular "chips." Classic pancake toppings (fresh berries, chocolate syrup, whipped cream) are re-envisioned as nacho adornments, and we can't say we're mad about that.
The key to a crispy pancake chip is the secondary fry. Cook a batch of large pancakes as you normally would (store-bought frozen pancakes work just fine if you're in a pinch!), roll them flat, then slice each cake into wedges. Fry the pancake wedges in vegetable oil, and presto: crispy, crunchy chips!
Breakfast Pizza Pockets
If you ever heated up a tray of pizza pockets for an after-school snack as a kid, listen up. Breakfast pockets take just a little more time to make, but are even more satisfying because you get to pick the fillings. Pick up a package of pre-made frozen pizza dough (or make your own, if you're feeling homestead-y), roll it out, and slice it into square—large for bigger pockets, smaller for mini pockets. Fill the dough with eggs, cheese, and meat if you like, bake the pockets, and breakfast is served. Better yet, you could make a batch of breakfast pockets on Sunday night and reheat one before you head to work for the next couple days.
Here we've gone for the classic BEC breakfast pocket: scrambled eggs, crumbled cooked bacon, and cheddar. Much as we love tradition, don't be afraid to get creative here: Try miso scrambled eggs with sautéed mushrooms and spicy chopped sausage, or scrambled egg whites with spinach, tomatoes, and goat cheese. You'd be hard-pressed to go wrong here.
Egg in a Waffle Hole
Will we ever tire of egg-in-a-hole foods? No. No, we won't. And why would we—the egg-in-a-hole allows us to to mashup our favorite breakfast food (runny yolk, of course) inside anything that could possibly complement a fried egg. This egg-in-a-hole, waffle edition, takes the trend back to breakfast basics, placing a jammy egg in the center of a classic buttermilk waffle.
Mix up a batch of cornmeal-buttermilk waffle batter that yields crisp, slightly crunchy waffles. Unlike some other recipes, these cornmeal waffles won't get soggy immediately after you pull them from the waffle iron. This makes the perfect sturdy base for frying an egg inside. Cut a hole in the center of each finished waffle and lay the waffle in a pan foaming with butter. Crack an egg into the hole, flip the waffle, and repeat to your heart's content. Serve the waffles the traditional way, with a heavy pour of maple syrup, or get creative—this could be the beginning of a pretty epic breakfast sandwich.
Copycat Waffle House Hash Browns
Enjoy your favorite breakfast spuds—scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked—in the comfort of your own kitchen with our copycat version of Waffle House's iconic hash browns.
Argentinian Pancakes
Panqueques are one of Gastón's specialties. Should you ask him to share his pancake recipe, he's quick to answer, "It's easy. Three-two-one: three eggs, two cups of milk, and one cup of flour." Like my Grandma Dorita's, Gastón's recipes are often vague. Fortunately, I was brought up in a kitchen with ambiguous directions and inexact measurements—puñados, dedos, pizcas y poquitos (handfuls, fingers, pinches and little bits). These panqueques are to the Argentine what crêpes are to the French, but slightly thicker, lighter and fluffier. Panqueques are simple, easy to make, and fun to serve; just remember that you'll need to wait a few hours for the batter to chill.
After spreading with dulce de leche, panqueques may be shaped in a variety of ways depending on one's own personal preference. We choose between the cigarette, which is filled and rolled like a cylinder, or the quarter-moon, folded with panache and made by spreading the filling on half of the panqueque and folding it over once then again. For breakfast, Gastón serves panqueques with dulce de leche and jam; for lunch, he fills them with soft cheese and dulce de leche; and for a special dessert he stuffs them with dulce de leche then flambés them with rum and caramelized sugar.
Note: The unfilled stack of panqueques keeps, wrapped in plastic wrap, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Spread with dulce de leche just before serving.
Excerpted from Dulce de Leche. Copyright © 2017 by Josephine Caminos Oría. Published by Burgess Lea Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group.
Sweet Potato and Bacon Frittata
Smart shortcuts deliver a frittata that's perfect for a busy weeknight or headlining a weekend brunch menu. Microwaving the sweet potatoes helps them cook faster; Canadian bacon adds flavor with half the saturated fat of regular bacon.
Waffle Iron Hash Browns
For hash browns that are crisp on the outside and buttery on the inside, look no further than your multifaceted waffle iron. These iconic breakfast spuds are similar to latkes, but we've streamlined the process to make them fail-proof. Since the waffle iron cooks the hash browns simultaneously on both sides, you get to skip the fuss of flipping while still achieving perfectly golden crusts on each side. Try a dollop of Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of chives on top, or serve them with a fried egg and a dash of hot sauce for the ultimate breakfast.