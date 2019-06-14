40+ Father's Day Grilling Recipes

By MyRecipes and MyRecipes Updated May 22, 2018
Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

With the great new grilling gear that Dad is apt to receive this Father's Day, there's no sense in waiting to put it to good use with a day of outdoor cooking. These tasty grilled recipes encompass all of the foods that taste all the better when cooked over an open flame. Whether his preference is a slab of hearty ribs, a succulent whole fish, or a feast of mixed vegetables, we have a special grilled dish for every kind of dad.

Start Slideshow

1 of 41

Grilled Salmon with a Farmers' Market Salad

Credit: Sara Tane

Grilled Salmon with a Farmers' Market Salad Recipe

For a hearty, summer salad that's bursting with fresh, seasonal finds from your local farmers' market, this healthy dish is about to be your go-to dinner. Topped with an simple grilled fillet of salmon and tossed in a light, citrus vinaigrette, this salad allows the fresh flavors of the produce to shine through. Substitute or add different produce items based on what's in season and what you like. If you don't have a grill, a grill pan can be easily substituted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 41

Cola-and-Coffee Beef Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Cola-and-Coffee Beef Ribs Recipe

3 of 41

Grilled Ginger-Lime Chicken Thighs with Peaches

Credit: Sara Tane

Grilled Ginger-Lime Chicken Thighs with Peaches Recipe

Bursting with fresh flavor from minced fresh ginger and lime juice, these boneless chicken thighs are anything but a boring chicken dinner. Served alongside juicy, grilled peaches on a bed of greens with pecans and goat cheese, this hearty poultry dish makes for an easy, go-to summer supper.

Advertisement

4 of 41

North African Marinated Lamb

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Mark Driskill; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

North African Marinated Lamb Recipe

This vibrant lamb dish features an incredibly vibrant North African-inspired marinade, also known as chermoula. Though simple to whip up, the combination of fresh herbs and bold spices in the marinade help to bring out the richness of the lamb and really make this grilled dish (which became a fast staff favorite in the test kitchen) shine. When purchasing the lamb leg, ask your butcher to go ahead and cut it into your desired portions. And If you have trouble finding lamb, feel free to swap it for beef or pork in this recipe—you're still going to have a delicious dinner, no doubt. Serve this meaty entree with roasted potatoes and/or grilled veggies

5 of 41

Marinated, Grilled Summer Vegetables

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Mark Driskill; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Marinated, Grilled Summer Vegetables Recipe

These flavor-packed grilled summer vegetables utilize what we refer to as our "Master Marinade" to wake up all of the fresh flavors of the veggies without overpowering them. This tasty and simple summer side dish is the perfect accompaniment to any grilled meat entree. In fact, you could use the same marinade on your chicken, pork, or steak (marinating in a separate container, of course). Just be sure to keep in mind that the protein would need at least an hour or so longer in the marinade than the vegetables. Be sure to opt for the freshest summer vegetable you can find, and be careful not to cut them too small so that they do not fall through the grill grate. Also, try to keep the root of the onion intact so that the layers don't break apart during cooking. 

6 of 41

Monterrey-Style Skirt Steak

Credit: Dylan and Jeni; Styling: Scott Horne

Monterrey-Style Skirt Steak Recipe

Be sure to slice the steak against the grain--it'll be a little tough and chewy otherwise.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 41

Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce Recipe

Lamb loin chops look like miniature T-bone steaks and are much leaner than lamb shoulder chops. If you can't find them, you can substitute 2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks.

8 of 41

Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple-Onion Salsa

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple-Onion Salsa Recipe

The flavors of fresh salsa and smoky pork chops combine wonderfully in this dish. 

9 of 41

Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions

Credit: Con Poulos; Styling: Jeffrey W. Miller

Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions Recipe

Serve these savory Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Mint and Scallion Relish and lemon wedges for a satisfying weekend meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 41

Grilled Eggplant with Freekeh Pilaf

Credit: Tru Studio

Grilled Eggplant with Freekeh Pilaf Recipe

Pomegranate molasses brings tartness, and the feta adds a salty finish to this hearty side dish. Find the molasses where you buy Middle Eastern ingredients, or substitute balsamic glaze. Freekeh is a whole-grain cracked wheat with a nutty flavor and texture. If you can't find it, bulgur will work as well.

11 of 41

Crab-Stuffed Grilled Bell Peppers

Credit: Erin Kunkel Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Crab-Stuffed Grilled Bell Peppers Recipe

This fast appetizer combines stuffed mini bell peppers and creamy crab dip into one pretty, portable bite. Use multicolored peppers for extra pop.

12 of 41

Grilled Corn with Cheese and Lime

Credit: Con Poulos; Styling: Jeffrey W. Miller

Grilled Corn with Cheese and Lime Recipe

Sprinkle grilled corn with cheese and cayenne and serve with lime wedges for a delicious summertime appetizer or side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 41

Mojo Grilled Chicken Breasts

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Mojo Grilled Chicken Breasts Recipe

The red onions develop a nice char on the grill, but they finish cooking and develop a depth and sweetness once left to steam. Drizzle any juices from the onion mixture over the grilled chicken. Fresh cilantro and zesty lime add a refreshing brightness to this light summer meal, perfect for the whole family. For a sensitive palate, use less or omit red pepper flakes.

14 of 41

Korean Barbecue Spatchcock Chicken with Shishitos and Scallions

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay Clark

Korean Barbecue Spatchcock Chicken with Shishitos and Scallions Recipe

This impressive and vibrant meal comes together surprisngly quick thanks to the power of the grill and the power of spatchcocking. If you've never tried it before, spatchcocking is a technique that refers to removing the bird's back bone so that you can butterfly the whole chicken open. This technique is a guaranteed route to succulent meat, ultra-crispy skin, and a much quicker cooking time. 

15 of 41

Perfect Grilled Burgers

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Perfect Grilled Burgers Recipe

Delightfully charred, juicy, and full of nuance, these burgers are the only ones you will ever want to make. That's why we named them Perfect

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 41

Grilled Chicken Wings with Tamarind Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Grilled Chicken Wings with Tamarind Chipotle Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Tangy, fruity tamarind, popular in Latino and Asian cuisines, is the secret ingredient in our favorite new barbecue sauce for chicken wings.

17 of 41

Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Ginny Branch

Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa Recipe

We also love to drizzle Tangy Strawberry Barbecue Sauce over the chicken.

18 of 41

Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad

Credit: Brie Passano; Styling: Claire Spollen

Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad Recipe

Loads of flavor come from a simple combo of olive oil, garlic, and reduced white wine that serves as both a basting liquid and a dressing for the herbaceous salad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 41

Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Claire Spollen

Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad Recipe

Ask for salmon fillets from the head end of the fish--the tail end is much thinner.

20 of 41

Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon Recipe

Sustainable Choice.

There are lots of sustainable salmon options available now, from wild Alaskan to farmed U.S. species. Keep this easy recipe in mind for times when you have leftover cabbage in the fridge.

21 of 41

Grilled Eggplant Planks with Miso Aioli

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Grilled Eggplant Planks with Miso Aioli Recipe

Be sure to choose smaller eggplants; they'll be easier to slice and easier to handle on the grill.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 41

Grilled Zucchini with Lemon-Garlic Breadcrumbs

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Grilled Zucchini with Lemon-Garlic Breadcrumbs Recipe

If you haven't made your own breadcrumbs yet, now is the time to give it a try. It's easy, makes use of any leftover bread, and tastes better than anything you can buy. Here, we have four different zucchini topping variations (from the top left, working clockwise): Grilled Zucchini with Lemon-Garlic Breadcrumbs, Grilled Zucchini with Herbed Butter, Grilled Zucchini with Chopped Tomato-Basil Salsa, and Sweet and Sour Zucchini. 

23 of 41

Simple Grilled Stone Fruit Crumble

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Simple Grilled Stone Fruit Crumble Recipe

We were wowed by the flavors of this luscious dessert. Grilling the fruit caramelizes its sugars and concentrates its flavor, while the creamy tang of crème fraîche perfectly complements the nutty, buttery topping.

24 of 41

Spiced Chicken with Grilled Peach Salsa

Credit: Jason Varney; Styling: Claire Spollen

Spiced Chicken with Grilled Peach Salsa Recipe

The purple scallions at Headhouse Market have a mild, sweet taste and a beautiful deep color. Substitute green onions if you can't find their purple cousin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 41

Balsamic Grilled Flank Steak

Credit: Helen Dujardin; Styling: Mindi Shapiro-Levine

Balsamic Grilled Flank Steak Recipe

This beautiful flank steak comes together in a snap and uses only 5 ingredients. Top with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves just before serving.

26 of 41

Chicken Anticuchos

Credit: Dylan and Jeni; Styling: Scott Horne

Chicken Anticuchos Recipe

Look for aji amarillo paste, a spicy Peruvian seasoning made from yellow chile peppers, in Latin markets. It's wonderful in marinades and meat rubs.

27 of 41

Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers with Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa

Credit: Tru Studio

Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers with Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa Recipe

Blueberries are the standout ingredient for the sweet and sour sauce that accompanies these grilled kebabs. We used cilantro, basil, and parsley, but you can omit the cilantro. You can also serve this salsa on small toasts spread with creamy Camembert or tangy goat cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 41

Grilled Whole Snapper with Tarragon and Tangerines

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Linda Hirst

Grilled Whole Snapper with Tarragon and Tangerines Recipe

29 of 41

Grilled Oysters with Tarragon-Parsley Butter

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Grilled Oysters with Tarragon-Parsley Butter Recipe

30 of 41

Short Ribs with Cucumber and Orange Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Claire Spollen

Short Ribs with Cucumber and Orange Salad Recipe

Short ribs are typically braised, but they also hold up beautifully over low heat on the grill--the technique is a real game-changer. So, too, is the lightly charred orange, peel and all: fragrant, fruity, and removed of most of its bitterness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 41

Grilled Sardines with Beluga Lentils

Credit: Lauren Rubinstein; Styling: Kim Phillips

Grilled Sardines with Beluga Lentils Recipe

32 of 41

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage Recipe

This weeknight dinner comes together in under 20 minutes. Flat metal skewers work best for this quick, weeknight recipe because they keep the shrimp and vegetables from spinning around when flipped. Normally, wooden skewers should be soaked in water for 30 minutes before they go on a hot grill, but the cook time for these kebabs is so short—just two minutes per side—that you can use the skewers without soaking. Serve Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage over rice or grits for an authentic low-country meal.

33 of 41

The Best Grilled Ribs

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

The Best Grilled Ribs Recipe

When you're in the mood to grill ribs, you're most likely looking for a magically meaty experience—and trust us, there's a reason we call these the best. The texture of these smokey beauties is everything you want. Grilling your ribs over an indirect heat gives them a crispy exterior bark, while the meat stays tender, but not completely falling-off-the-bone tender—you're left with the perfect amount of chew. Baby back ribs are readily available at most any supermarket; when shopping, look for the smaller racks as these tend to have more tender meat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 41

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken Recipe

Make a grilled pizza just once, and you will fall in love with the ease and versatility of this easy dinner choice. Whether you have leftover baked chicken, a little bit of last night's shredded bbq pork, or a surplus of garden vegetables, with a little imagination you can create a fabulous grilled pizza. Think outside the box to combine your favorite herbs, cheeses and fresh fruit into a one-of-a-kind grilled pizza.

35 of 41

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces Recipe

We love the smoky flavor of grilled wings, but we also like wings that are tender and juicy.  The brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles, adds tons of flavor and keeps the wings from drying out on the grill. And the trio of sauces gives everyone plenty of options to choose from. We recommend using drumettes because they are nice and meaty and easier to pick up and eat.

36 of 41

Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches with Sweet Chile Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches with Sweet Chile Sauce Recipe

Give your pork chops a summer makeover with the help of this tangy, spicy sauce and fresh, sweet peaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 41

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie Recipe

These yummy little bites are not your normal appetizer. Make sure to use large dates, which are much easier to handle and fill than small ones, and center cut bacon—thick cut bacon will take too long to cook. If a date splits while you're filling it, just press it back together. These are best warm, right off the grill, but are still good at room temperature. 

38 of 41

Grilled Wings with Pineapple-Ginger Glaze

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Wings with Pineapple-Ginger Glaze Recipe

Not to brag, but these wings are incredible. The marinade is nice and the char from the grill is perfect. These wings have some heat to them, but not too much. Wings often come in one piece, but don't fret: Cutting whole wings is easy, just make sure you cut through the joints. 

39 of 41

Grilled Lamb Chops with Plums and Hazelnut Gremolata

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling Kay Clarke

Grilled Lamb Chops with Plums and Hazelnut Gremolata Recipe

Consider this your invitation to pair lamb with grilled fruit. The sweetness of the plums offsets the fattiness and saltiness of the lamb, while the hazelnut gremolata brings in earthiness and a little brightness. This is a super easy way to cook lamb for a crowd, so don't be intimidated. Wrap the bones in foil so they don't char off during grilling. You can ask your butcher to go ahead and remove the fat cap and french the bones, but if you'd rather french the bones yourself, pull all the excess meat and fibers off them with butcher's twine. Serve with a green like sautéed spinach, crusty bread, and rosé.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 41

Grilled Garlic Knots

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Grilled Garlic Knots Recipe

You can't beat a garlic and butter roll, especially one that has been grilled. The cheese and parsley give them a nice Fazoli's feel, while the charred bread adds extra flavor. Plus, they're a cinch to grill. Prepared pizza dough can easily be found in the deli section of major grocery stores, but you can even buy it directly from a pizza shop if you ask. 

41 of 41

Umami Grilled Leg of Lamb

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Umami Grilled Leg of Lamb Recipe

This impressive main is very tender and loaded with dynamic flavor. The doneness of the lamb varies depending on what part of the meat you eat from, making it perfect for a crowd with different preferences. Most grocery stores carry deboned leg of lamb in spring, but you can also ask your butcher to cut the lamb bone out of the leg and to butterfly it. If the meat is thicker than 1 inch anywhere, cut it down to size or cook it longer. Know your grill and make sure to use a thermometer. 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By MyRecipes and MyRecipes