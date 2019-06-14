40+ Father's Day Grilling Recipes
With the great new grilling gear that Dad is apt to receive this Father's Day, there's no sense in waiting to put it to good use with a day of outdoor cooking. These tasty grilled recipes encompass all of the foods that taste all the better when cooked over an open flame. Whether his preference is a slab of hearty ribs, a succulent whole fish, or a feast of mixed vegetables, we have a special grilled dish for every kind of dad.
Grilled Salmon with a Farmers' Market Salad
For a hearty, summer salad that's bursting with fresh, seasonal finds from your local farmers' market, this healthy dish is about to be your go-to dinner. Topped with an simple grilled fillet of salmon and tossed in a light, citrus vinaigrette, this salad allows the fresh flavors of the produce to shine through. Substitute or add different produce items based on what's in season and what you like. If you don't have a grill, a grill pan can be easily substituted.
Cola-and-Coffee Beef Ribs
Grilled Ginger-Lime Chicken Thighs with Peaches
Bursting with fresh flavor from minced fresh ginger and lime juice, these boneless chicken thighs are anything but a boring chicken dinner. Served alongside juicy, grilled peaches on a bed of greens with pecans and goat cheese, this hearty poultry dish makes for an easy, go-to summer supper.
North African Marinated Lamb
This vibrant lamb dish features an incredibly vibrant North African-inspired marinade, also known as chermoula. Though simple to whip up, the combination of fresh herbs and bold spices in the marinade help to bring out the richness of the lamb and really make this grilled dish (which became a fast staff favorite in the test kitchen) shine. When purchasing the lamb leg, ask your butcher to go ahead and cut it into your desired portions. And If you have trouble finding lamb, feel free to swap it for beef or pork in this recipe—you're still going to have a delicious dinner, no doubt. Serve this meaty entree with roasted potatoes and/or grilled veggies.
Marinated, Grilled Summer Vegetables
These flavor-packed grilled summer vegetables utilize what we refer to as our "Master Marinade" to wake up all of the fresh flavors of the veggies without overpowering them. This tasty and simple summer side dish is the perfect accompaniment to any grilled meat entree. In fact, you could use the same marinade on your chicken, pork, or steak (marinating in a separate container, of course). Just be sure to keep in mind that the protein would need at least an hour or so longer in the marinade than the vegetables. Be sure to opt for the freshest summer vegetable you can find, and be careful not to cut them too small so that they do not fall through the grill grate. Also, try to keep the root of the onion intact so that the layers don't break apart during cooking.
Monterrey-Style Skirt Steak
Be sure to slice the steak against the grain--it'll be a little tough and chewy otherwise.
Coriander-Thyme Lamb Chops with Yogurt Sauce
Lamb loin chops look like miniature T-bone steaks and are much leaner than lamb shoulder chops. If you can't find them, you can substitute 2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks.
Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple-Onion Salsa
The flavors of fresh salsa and smoky pork chops combine wonderfully in this dish.
Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Peppers and Onions
Serve these savory Grilled Lamb Kebabs with Mint and Scallion Relish and lemon wedges for a satisfying weekend meal.
Grilled Eggplant with Freekeh Pilaf
Pomegranate molasses brings tartness, and the feta adds a salty finish to this hearty side dish. Find the molasses where you buy Middle Eastern ingredients, or substitute balsamic glaze. Freekeh is a whole-grain cracked wheat with a nutty flavor and texture. If you can't find it, bulgur will work as well.
Crab-Stuffed Grilled Bell Peppers
This fast appetizer combines stuffed mini bell peppers and creamy crab dip into one pretty, portable bite. Use multicolored peppers for extra pop.
Grilled Corn with Cheese and Lime
Sprinkle grilled corn with cheese and cayenne and serve with lime wedges for a delicious summertime appetizer or side.
Mojo Grilled Chicken Breasts
The red onions develop a nice char on the grill, but they finish cooking and develop a depth and sweetness once left to steam. Drizzle any juices from the onion mixture over the grilled chicken. Fresh cilantro and zesty lime add a refreshing brightness to this light summer meal, perfect for the whole family. For a sensitive palate, use less or omit red pepper flakes.
Korean Barbecue Spatchcock Chicken with Shishitos and Scallions
This impressive and vibrant meal comes together surprisngly quick thanks to the power of the grill and the power of spatchcocking. If you've never tried it before, spatchcocking is a technique that refers to removing the bird's back bone so that you can butterfly the whole chicken open. This technique is a guaranteed route to succulent meat, ultra-crispy skin, and a much quicker cooking time.
Perfect Grilled Burgers
Delightfully charred, juicy, and full of nuance, these burgers are the only ones you will ever want to make. That's why we named them Perfect.
Grilled Chicken Wings with Tamarind Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
Tangy, fruity tamarind, popular in Latino and Asian cuisines, is the secret ingredient in our favorite new barbecue sauce for chicken wings.
Grilled Chicken Cutlets with Strawberry Salsa
We also love to drizzle Tangy Strawberry Barbecue Sauce over the chicken.
Grilled Scallop Scampi Kebabs with Arugula and Herb Salad
Loads of flavor come from a simple combo of olive oil, garlic, and reduced white wine that serves as both a basting liquid and a dressing for the herbaceous salad.
Grilled Salmon with White Bean and Arugula Salad
Ask for salmon fillets from the head end of the fish--the tail end is much thinner.
Sesame Cabbage Salad with Grilled Salmon
Sustainable Choice.
There are lots of sustainable salmon options available now, from wild Alaskan to farmed U.S. species. Keep this easy recipe in mind for times when you have leftover cabbage in the fridge.
Grilled Eggplant Planks with Miso Aioli
Be sure to choose smaller eggplants; they'll be easier to slice and easier to handle on the grill.
Grilled Zucchini with Lemon-Garlic Breadcrumbs
If you haven't made your own breadcrumbs yet, now is the time to give it a try. It's easy, makes use of any leftover bread, and tastes better than anything you can buy. Here, we have four different zucchini topping variations (from the top left, working clockwise): Grilled Zucchini with Lemon-Garlic Breadcrumbs, Grilled Zucchini with Herbed Butter, Grilled Zucchini with Chopped Tomato-Basil Salsa, and Sweet and Sour Zucchini.
Simple Grilled Stone Fruit Crumble
We were wowed by the flavors of this luscious dessert. Grilling the fruit caramelizes its sugars and concentrates its flavor, while the creamy tang of crème fraîche perfectly complements the nutty, buttery topping.
Spiced Chicken with Grilled Peach Salsa
The purple scallions at Headhouse Market have a mild, sweet taste and a beautiful deep color. Substitute green onions if you can't find their purple cousin.
Balsamic Grilled Flank Steak
This beautiful flank steak comes together in a snap and uses only 5 ingredients. Top with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves just before serving.
Chicken Anticuchos
Look for aji amarillo paste, a spicy Peruvian seasoning made from yellow chile peppers, in Latin markets. It's wonderful in marinades and meat rubs.
Lemon-Herb Chicken Skewers with Blueberry-Balsamic Salsa
Blueberries are the standout ingredient for the sweet and sour sauce that accompanies these grilled kebabs. We used cilantro, basil, and parsley, but you can omit the cilantro. You can also serve this salsa on small toasts spread with creamy Camembert or tangy goat cheese.
Grilled Whole Snapper with Tarragon and Tangerines
Grilled Oysters with Tarragon-Parsley Butter
Short Ribs with Cucumber and Orange Salad
Short ribs are typically braised, but they also hold up beautifully over low heat on the grill--the technique is a real game-changer. So, too, is the lightly charred orange, peel and all: fragrant, fruity, and removed of most of its bitterness.
Grilled Sardines with Beluga Lentils
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
This weeknight dinner comes together in under 20 minutes. Flat metal skewers work best for this quick, weeknight recipe because they keep the shrimp and vegetables from spinning around when flipped. Normally, wooden skewers should be soaked in water for 30 minutes before they go on a hot grill, but the cook time for these kebabs is so short—just two minutes per side—that you can use the skewers without soaking. Serve Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage over rice or grits for an authentic low-country meal.
The Best Grilled Ribs
When you're in the mood to grill ribs, you're most likely looking for a magically meaty experience—and trust us, there's a reason we call these the best. The texture of these smokey beauties is everything you want. Grilling your ribs over an indirect heat gives them a crispy exterior bark, while the meat stays tender, but not completely falling-off-the-bone tender—you're left with the perfect amount of chew. Baby back ribs are readily available at most any supermarket; when shopping, look for the smaller racks as these tend to have more tender meat.
Grilled Pizza with Summer Veggies and Smoked Chicken
Make a grilled pizza just once, and you will fall in love with the ease and versatility of this easy dinner choice. Whether you have leftover baked chicken, a little bit of last night's shredded bbq pork, or a surplus of garden vegetables, with a little imagination you can create a fabulous grilled pizza. Think outside the box to combine your favorite herbs, cheeses and fresh fruit into a one-of-a-kind grilled pizza.
Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
We love the smoky flavor of grilled wings, but we also like wings that are tender and juicy. The brine, made with herbs, garlic, brown sugar, and chiles, adds tons of flavor and keeps the wings from drying out on the grill. And the trio of sauces gives everyone plenty of options to choose from. We recommend using drumettes because they are nice and meaty and easier to pick up and eat.
Grilled Pork Chops and Peaches with Sweet Chile Sauce
Give your pork chops a summer makeover with the help of this tangy, spicy sauce and fresh, sweet peaches.
Bacon-Wrapped Grilled Dates with Brie
These yummy little bites are not your normal appetizer. Make sure to use large dates, which are much easier to handle and fill than small ones, and center cut bacon—thick cut bacon will take too long to cook. If a date splits while you're filling it, just press it back together. These are best warm, right off the grill, but are still good at room temperature.
Grilled Wings with Pineapple-Ginger Glaze
Not to brag, but these wings are incredible. The marinade is nice and the char from the grill is perfect. These wings have some heat to them, but not too much. Wings often come in one piece, but don't fret: Cutting whole wings is easy, just make sure you cut through the joints.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Plums and Hazelnut Gremolata
Consider this your invitation to pair lamb with grilled fruit. The sweetness of the plums offsets the fattiness and saltiness of the lamb, while the hazelnut gremolata brings in earthiness and a little brightness. This is a super easy way to cook lamb for a crowd, so don't be intimidated. Wrap the bones in foil so they don't char off during grilling. You can ask your butcher to go ahead and remove the fat cap and french the bones, but if you'd rather french the bones yourself, pull all the excess meat and fibers off them with butcher's twine. Serve with a green like sautéed spinach, crusty bread, and rosé.
Grilled Garlic Knots
You can't beat a garlic and butter roll, especially one that has been grilled. The cheese and parsley give them a nice Fazoli's feel, while the charred bread adds extra flavor. Plus, they're a cinch to grill. Prepared pizza dough can easily be found in the deli section of major grocery stores, but you can even buy it directly from a pizza shop if you ask.
Umami Grilled Leg of Lamb
This impressive main is very tender and loaded with dynamic flavor. The doneness of the lamb varies depending on what part of the meat you eat from, making it perfect for a crowd with different preferences. Most grocery stores carry deboned leg of lamb in spring, but you can also ask your butcher to cut the lamb bone out of the leg and to butterfly it. If the meat is thicker than 1 inch anywhere, cut it down to size or cook it longer. Know your grill and make sure to use a thermometer.