Father's Day Desserts That Dad Will Love
There are two kinds of dads in this world—there are the ones who have a major sweet tooth and there are those who can't quite stomach the sugar. For all the dads that love to indulge in the sweet stuff, this collection of chocolatey, boozy, bacon-y, and candy-packed desserts are for you. Celebrate Dad's special day with a few sweet treats that will become his new sugary obsessions.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
A gooey skillet brownie topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with melted peanut butter and rich chocolate syrup– what could be better?
Mississippi Mud Brownies
Fluffy marshmallows, chopped pecans and chocolate frosting—who knew mud could be so delicious? Try these brownies today.
Guinness Brownies with Irish Whiskey Frosting
Although few treats are more fitting for a St. Patrick's Day celebration than rich Guinness brownies, we'd suggest that you go ahead and whip up this Guinness brownie recipe any time you need a decadent hit of chocolate. In fact, given the dangerously scrumptious whiskey buttercream used to frost them, these fudgey brownies are truly the perfect treat to enjoy at the end of an exceptionally long day.
Chocolate-Covered Candied Bacon
Whether you fry it on the stove, bake it in the oven, or "air-fry" it in your air-fryer, achieving a crispy, salty and tasty strip of bacon is always the goal. With the addition of brown sugar and chocolate, the bacon strip has reached pure perfection. These candied bacon strips form a glossy coat when it's topped and baked with sugar and lightly seasoned with a pinch of cayenne pepper for a faint, spicy kick. The combination of the semisweet chocolate chunks and coconut oil allows the chocolate to melt smoothly, making it easy for the mixture to adhere to the candied bacon. When the chocolate has mostly setup, it's finished with a sprinkle of sea salt flakes that enhances the bacon's natural salinity.
Bacon-Apple Pie
To my eye, this apple pie has an almost medieval look, with its meaty lattice top. To my stomach, it's a modern-day marvel.
Perfect Chocolate Bundt Cake
Intensely chocolatey and incredibly moist, this is truly the perfect chocolate bundt cake—and undoubtedly, a chocolate lover's dream. The cake's rich chocolate flavor is enhanced with the addition of coffee in the batter and coffee liqueur in the glaze. Be sure to coat the inside of your bundt pan with either shortening plus a thin layer of flour or baking spray (which is nonstick cooking spray that contains flour) in order to ensure that your cake comes out clean and easy.
White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce
It doesn't get much better than this decadent version of a Southern classic. White chocolate, bourbon, and caramel give this pecan pie a flavor much more dynamic than the original.
Cheddar-Apple Pie
Tart and tangy, sweet and spiced, this intensely flavored homemade apple pie is thickly layered into a sharp cheddar cheese-enhanced crust. It's a gluten-free remake of an American classic!
Easy Chocolate-Bourbon Fondue
Make this a kid-friendly dessert by omitting the bourbon and increasing the vanilla to 1 1/2 teaspoons. You can also serve 10 thin pretzel sticks for dipping, but note that this will add about 21 calories and 96mg sodium.
Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes
Make a sweet dessert for your dinner party. Mini chocolate cakes filled with more ooey-gooey chocolate are sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Pie
Your favorite childhood brown-bag entree, reimagined as a decadent pie. This is the ultimate throwback dessert.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Bars
They're everything you love about a classic PB&J sandwich, but in cookie form (i.e. way better). These peanut butter and jelly bars feature a chewy peanut butter cookie layer, topped with a sweet-tart jammy layer, and finished off with a crunchy peanut butter streusel. While they would make for a perfect lunchbox treat to send with your kiddos (particularly if you're not already packing them a PB&J sandwich), these nostalgic, deliciously balanced cookie bars are also a huge hit with the grown-up crowd. Pack them up for your next tailgate or potluck, and ready yourself for rave reviews. We went with grape jam for our bars, but feel free to use your favorite flavor instead.
Mini Peanut Butter-Dark Chocolate Pretzel Cups
Peanut butter, pretzel, and chocolate is an unrivaled trio. The perfect balance of sweet and salty, as well as creamy and crunchy, these adorable, bite-sized desserts are sure to be a crowd pleaser. Easy to make and assemble, these indulgent dessert cups are great for cocktail parties and potlucks. This recipe can also be adapted to be served in a 9x9-inch baking pan.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars
Creamy, crunchy, rich, salty, and sweet all at the same time—these no-bake, chocolate-peanut butter bars are everything. Crisp crushed Bugles (one of our staffs' junk food favorites) make for an fun and amazingly delicious twist on a typical crumb crust. They lend the perfect hit of salty, crispy, buttery goodness in the base of this cookie bar, and topping the assembled bars with a another handful of the the whole chips is a playful touch that lets folks know what's in store when they bite into this salty-sweet situation. These decadent cookie bars were a huge hit in the test kitchen, and recipe developer Ivy Odom notes that they would be "perfect for tailgates, school parties, or for eating in front of the TV, with wine and the rest of the bag of Bugles, after a long day at work."
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
A spiked caramel sauce makes this bread pudding truly spectacular. Resist the urge to stir the caramel as it cooks, and watch it closely. Once it starts to brown, it can easily turn too dark and become bitter.
Monster Cookies
They're not called monster cookies because they're scary… but they are monstrously delicious. In fact. these chunky, chewy monster cookies might just be the king of all kitchen sink cookies. Featuring peanut butter, oats, crushed pretzels, M&Ms, and chunks of milk chocolate, they hit every necessary cookie note—chewy, crispy, salty, sweet, chocolatey, and buttery. We opted for miniature M&Ms to use in these decadent monster cookies, as we often regular-size to feel a little clunky in the context of a cookie, but feel free to use whatever size you prefer. In fact, you can customize these kid-friendly oatmeal and peanut butter cookies in any number of ways depending on what you like—swap peanut butter for almond better, switch the pretzels for crushed kettle cooked potato chips, use semisweet chocolate instead of milk chocolate, etc. However you spin your personal batch of monster cookies, one thing's for sure: Pulling out a platter of these loaded treats will always incite excitement.
No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake
Strawberry season is an indicator of two things; it means the sun is out and the oven is off. Take a break from a hot kitchen to make this easy, fresh and stress-free no-bake Nutella flavored cheesecake. The hazelnut spread not only gives the cheesecake a velvety texture and chocolatey taste, but it also helps stabilize the pie to set up a creamy yet firm consistency when chilled. The addition of condensed milk adds a touch of milky sweetness and the lemon juice creates a mellow, zesty flavor that balances the cheesecake's sweetness. You can prepare the crust a day ahead and also chill cheesecake overnight. This cheesecake will be a hit at any summer event, and it's a great way to use up the season's favorite berry.
Oreo Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
Margarita Cake
It's everyone's favorite refreshing tequila cocktail… in cake form. Truly, what could be better? With tart lime curd and tequila syrup, this festive show-stopper cake does justice to the flavors of an authentic margarita.
Foolproof Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie is a classic for a reason - it's got an unrivaled flavor that nobody can resist. Whip up this Foolproof Key Lime Pie for an easy dessert your guests are sure to enjoy. In a pinch, you can use regular limes, but when it comes to fresh juice versus bottled, the real thing always triumphs.
Junk Food Cookie Bars
The next time you're at the end of an exceptionally rough week, we'd definitely recommend whipping up a batch of these kitchen sink cookie bars. The perfect decadent balance of salty and sweet, these chewy treats are here to satisfy all junk food cravings. We loaded them up with peanut butter, chocolate chips, pretzels, Oreos, potato chips, and M&M's, but feel free to experiment with swapping in some of your favorite snacks and flavors.
Deep-Fried Oreos
Everyone's favorite indulgent fair food is quick and easy to make at home. Pancake mix creates a fluffy, golden-brown fried dough and yields a warm and melty oreo creme center!
Funnel Cake Ice-Cream Sandwiches
Make these for your next party and watch them disappear faster than you can say "funnel cake." The ice cream add-ins are suggestions, but you can use whatever you like--such as chopped candy bars, toasted and chopped nuts, or marshmallows. You can also roll the edges in toppings like sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs, or crushed Oreos. Keep in mind that hot oil is critical to a crispy funnel cake, so use a candy thermometer to monitor and maintain the oil's temperature.
Stout Chocolate Cake
Stout Chocolate Cake isn't referring to the size of the cake but the flavoring—a bottle of dark beer is stirred into the batter. A good chocolate stout cake should be rich, nutty, and dark, but not too overpowering, and this cake is exactly that.
Butterscotch-Pudding Pie
Try this Butterscotch-Pudding Pie for a silky and unique dessert option. Top with whipped cream, garnish with chopped Heath bar and dive in!
Toffee Bar Crunch Butterscotch Pudding
The crumbled toffee candy on top gives the creamy butterscotch pudding a crunchy-sweet finish.
Coconut-Pecan Caramel Popcorn
With the addition coconut flakes and pecans, this is the amped-up version of your traditional caramel popcorn is all kinds of addictive. Once you make a batch, chances are it will disappear before the day is out—so consider doubling the recipe. The combination of caramel and pecans delivers delicious praline vibes, while the coconut's subtle chew adds a hint of tropical joy. The recipe calls to make the caramel sauce from scratch, but you can substitute with store-bought caramel sauce for ease. Make a large batch and bag this decadent snack up to give as gifts or as party favors at your next holiday gatherings.