Father's Day Desserts That Dad Will Love

There are two kinds of dads in this world—there are the ones who have a major sweet tooth and there are those who can't quite stomach the sugar. For all the dads that love to indulge in the sweet stuff, this collection of chocolatey, boozy, bacon-y, and candy-packed desserts are for you. Celebrate Dad's special day with a few sweet treats that will become his new sugary obsessions. 

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Credit:  Zoë Engongoro; Styling: Emma Crist

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie Recipe

A gooey skillet brownie topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with melted peanut butter and rich chocolate syrup– what could be better?

 

Mississippi Mud Brownies

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Mississippi Mud Brownies Recipe

Fluffy marshmallows, chopped pecans and chocolate frosting—who knew mud could be so delicious? Try these brownies today.

Guinness Brownies with Irish Whiskey Frosting

Credit: Gina DeSimone; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Guinness Brownies with Irish Whiskey Frosting Recipe

Although few treats are more fitting for a St. Patrick's Day celebration than rich Guinness brownies, we'd suggest that you go ahead and whip up this Guinness brownie recipe any time you need a decadent hit of chocolate. In fact, given the dangerously scrumptious whiskey buttercream used to frost them, these fudgey brownies are truly the perfect treat to enjoy at the end of an exceptionally long day. 

Chocolate-Covered Candied Bacon

Credit: Photographer: Gina DeSimone Food Stylist: Briana Riddock

Chocolate-Covered Candied Bacon Recipe

Whether you fry it on the stove, bake it in the oven, or "air-fry" it in your air-fryer, achieving a crispy, salty and tasty strip of bacon is always the goal. With the addition of brown sugar and chocolate, the bacon strip has reached pure perfection. These candied bacon strips form a glossy coat when it's topped and baked with sugar and lightly seasoned with a pinch of cayenne pepper for a faint, spicy kick. The combination of the semisweet chocolate chunks and coconut oil allows the chocolate to melt smoothly, making it easy for the mixture to adhere to the candied bacon. When the chocolate has mostly setup, it's finished with a sprinkle of sea salt flakes that enhances the bacon's natural salinity.

Bacon-Apple Pie

Credit: Oxmoor House

Bacon-Apple Pie Recipe

To my eye, this apple pie has an almost medieval look, with its meaty lattice top. To my stomach, it's a modern-day marvel.

Perfect Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Perfect Chocolate Bundt Cake Recipe

Intensely chocolatey and incredibly moist, this is truly the perfect chocolate bundt cake—and undoubtedly, a chocolate lover's dream. The cake's rich chocolate flavor is enhanced with the addition of coffee in the batter and coffee liqueur in the glaze. Be sure to coat the inside of  your bundt pan with either shortening plus a thin layer of flour or baking spray (which is nonstick cooking spray that contains flour) in order to ensure that your cake comes out clean and easy. 

White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce

Credit: Daniel Agee; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

White Chocolate and Bourbon Pecan Slab Pie with Caramel Sauce Recipe

It doesn't get much better than this decadent version of a Southern classic. White chocolate, bourbon, and caramel give this pecan pie a flavor much more dynamic than the original.

Cheddar-Apple Pie

Credit: Oxmoor House

Cheddar-Apple Pie Recipe

Tart and tangy, sweet and spiced, this intensely flavored homemade apple pie is thickly layered into a sharp cheddar cheese-enhanced crust. It's a gluten-free remake of an American classic!

 

Easy Chocolate-Bourbon Fondue

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford, Claire Spollen

Easy Chocolate-Bourbon Fondue Recipe

Make this a kid-friendly dessert by omitting the bourbon and increasing the vanilla to 1 1/2 teaspoons. You can also serve 10 thin pretzel sticks for dipping, but note that this will add about 21 calories and 96mg sodium.

Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Styling: Rishon Hanners

Molten Dark Chocolate Cakes Recipe

Make a sweet dessert for your dinner party. Mini chocolate cakes filled with more ooey-gooey chocolate are sure to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Pie

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Pie Recipe

Your favorite childhood brown-bag entree, reimagined as a decadent pie. This is the ultimate throwback dessert. 

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Bars

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Ivy Odom; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Bars Recipe

They're everything you love about a classic PB&J sandwich, but in cookie form (i.e. way better). These peanut butter and jelly bars feature a chewy peanut butter cookie layer, topped with a sweet-tart jammy layer, and finished off with a crunchy peanut butter streusel. While they would make for a perfect lunchbox treat to send with your kiddos (particularly if you're not already packing them a PB&J sandwich), these nostalgic, deliciously balanced cookie bars are also a huge hit with the grown-up crowd. Pack them up for your next tailgate or potluck, and ready yourself for rave reviews. We went with grape jam for our bars, but feel free to use your favorite flavor instead. 

Mini Peanut Butter-Dark Chocolate Pretzel Cups

Credit: Sara Tane

Mini Peanut Butter-Dark Chocolate Pretzel Cups Recipe

Peanut butter, pretzel, and chocolate is an unrivaled trio. The perfect balance of sweet and salty, as well as creamy and crunchy, these adorable, bite-sized desserts are sure to be a crowd pleaser. Easy to make and assemble, these indulgent dessert cups are great for cocktail parties and potlucks. This recipe can also be adapted to be served in a 9x9-inch baking pan.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars

Credit: Daniel Agee; Food Styling: Ivy Odom; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bugle Bars Recipe

Creamy, crunchy, rich, salty, and sweet all at the same time—these no-bake, chocolate-peanut butter bars are everything. Crisp crushed Bugles (one of our staffs' junk food favorites) make for an fun and amazingly delicious twist on a typical crumb crust. They lend the perfect hit of salty, crispy, buttery goodness in the base of this cookie bar, and topping the assembled bars with a another handful of the the whole chips is a playful touch that lets folks know what's in store when they bite into this salty-sweet situation. These decadent cookie bars were a huge hit in the test kitchen, and recipe developer Ivy Odom notes that they would be "perfect for tailgates, school parties, or for eating in front of the TV, with wine and the rest of the bag of Bugles, after a long day at work."

Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Recipe

A spiked caramel sauce makes this bread pudding truly spectacular. Resist the urge to stir the caramel as it cooks, and watch it closely. Once it starts to brown, it can easily turn too dark and become bitter.

Monster Cookies

Credit: Sara Tane

Monster Cookies Recipe

They're not called monster cookies because they're scary… but they are monstrously delicious. In fact. these chunky, chewy  monster cookies might just be the king of all kitchen sink cookies. Featuring peanut butter, oats, crushed pretzels, M&Ms, and chunks of milk chocolate, they hit every necessary cookie note—chewy, crispy, salty, sweet, chocolatey, and buttery. We opted for miniature M&Ms to use in these decadent monster cookies, as we often regular-size to feel a little clunky in the context of a cookie, but feel free to use whatever size you prefer. In fact, you can customize these kid-friendly oatmeal and peanut butter cookies in any number of ways depending on what you like—swap peanut butter for almond better, switch the pretzels for crushed kettle cooked potato chips, use semisweet chocolate instead of milk chocolate, etc. However you spin your personal batch of monster cookies, one thing's for sure: Pulling out a platter of these loaded treats will always incite excitement. 

No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer and Food Stylist: Briana Riddock

No-Bake Strawberry Nutella Cheesecake Recipe

Strawberry season is an indicator of two things; it means the sun is out and the oven is off. Take a break from a hot kitchen to make this easy, fresh and stress-free no-bake Nutella flavored cheesecake. The hazelnut spread not only gives the cheesecake a velvety texture and chocolatey taste, but it also helps stabilize the pie to set up a creamy yet firm consistency when chilled. The addition of condensed milk adds a touch of milky sweetness and the lemon juice creates a mellow, zesty flavor that balances the cheesecake's sweetness. You can prepare the crust a day ahead and also chill cheesecake overnight. This cheesecake will be a hit at any summer event, and it's a great way to use up the season's favorite berry.  

Oreo Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Credit: Jonny Valiant; Styling: Kate Parisian

Oreo Cheesecake Swirl Brownies Recipe

Margarita Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Margarita Cake Recipe

It's everyone's favorite refreshing tequila cocktail… in cake form. Truly, what could be better? With tart lime curd and tequila syrup, this festive show-stopper cake does justice to the flavors of an authentic margarita. 

Foolproof Key Lime Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Foolproof Key Lime Pie Recipe

Key Lime Pie is a classic for a reason - it's got an unrivaled flavor that nobody can resist. Whip up this Foolproof Key Lime Pie for an easy dessert your guests are sure to enjoy. In a pinch, you can use regular limes, but when it comes to fresh juice versus bottled, the real thing always triumphs. 

Junk Food Cookie Bars

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Junk Food Cookie Bars Recipe

The next time you're at the end of an exceptionally rough week, we'd definitely recommend whipping up a batch of these kitchen sink cookie bars. The perfect decadent balance of salty and sweet, these chewy treats are here to satisfy all junk food cravings. We loaded them up with peanut butter, chocolate chips, pretzels, Oreos, potato chips, and M&M's, but feel free to experiment with swapping in some of your favorite snacks and flavors. 

Deep-Fried Oreos

Credit: Jessica Snead

Deep-Fried Oreos Recipe

Everyone's favorite indulgent fair food is quick and easy to make at home. Pancake mix creates a fluffy, golden-brown fried dough and yields a warm and melty oreo creme center!

Funnel Cake Ice-Cream Sandwiches 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Styling: Audrey Davis

Funnel Cake Ice-Cream Sandwiches  Recipe

Make these for your next party and watch them disappear faster than you can say "funnel cake." The ice cream add-ins are suggestions, but you can use whatever you like--such as chopped candy bars, toasted and chopped nuts, or marshmallows. You can also roll the edges in toppings like sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs, or crushed Oreos. Keep in mind that hot oil is critical to a crispy funnel cake, so use a candy thermometer to monitor and maintain the oil's temperature.

Stout Chocolate Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Stout Chocolate Cake Recipe

Stout Chocolate Cake isn't referring to the size of the cake but the flavoring—a bottle of dark beer is stirred into the batter. A good chocolate stout cake should be rich, nutty, and dark, but not too overpowering, and this cake is exactly that.

 

Oreo-Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches Image

Credit: Emma Crist; Styling: Emma Crist

Butterscotch-Pudding Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Cat Steele; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower

Butterscotch-Pudding Pie Recipe

Try this Butterscotch-Pudding Pie for a silky and unique dessert option. Top with whipped cream, garnish with chopped Heath bar and dive in!

Toffee Bar Crunch Butterscotch Pudding

Credit: Oxmoor House

Toffee Bar Crunch Butterscotch Pudding Recipe

The crumbled toffee candy on top gives the creamy butterscotch pudding a crunchy-sweet finish.

Coconut-Pecan Caramel Popcorn

Credit: Photographer: Gina DeSimone; Prop Stylist: Kashara Johnson; Food Stylist: Briana Riddock

Coconut-Pecan Caramel Popcorn Recipe

With the addition coconut flakes and pecans, this is the amped-up version of your traditional caramel popcorn is all kinds of addictive. Once you make a batch, chances are it will disappear before the day is out—so consider doubling the recipe. The combination of caramel and pecans delivers delicious praline vibes, while the coconut's subtle chew adds a hint of tropical joy. The recipe calls to make the caramel sauce from scratch, but you can substitute with store-bought caramel sauce for ease. Make a large batch and bag this decadent snack up to give as gifts or as party favors at your next holiday gatherings.

