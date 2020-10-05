25 Easy Christmas Cookies With Few Ingredients

Edible and Bakeable Cookie Dough Recipe

If you've ever been scolded for eating raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl, get ready to enjoy the satisfaction you were once denied. This edible cookie dough eliminates the fear factor of eating raw cookie dough by following similar safety protocols as manufactures who produce cookie dough that is intended to be eaten raw (like that used in cookie dough ice cream and the cookie dough served at the increasingly popular dessert spots like NYC's DŌ). The secret to preparing raw cookie dough that's safe to eat is using pasteurized eggs and toasting your flour before making the dough. That said, unlike a number of the edible cookie dough recipes out there, which often do not include an egg at all, this dough will also produce a delicious batch of chocolate chip cookies when baked. So if eating cookie dough by the spoonful isn't exactly your thing, you can treat this recipe as you would any cookie recipe—except that you can "clean" the bowl with no worries.