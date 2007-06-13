40 Must-Make Stuffed Eggs
No family celebration or picnic is complete without stuffed or deviled eggs. Try one of our scrumptious variations.
Buttery Deviled Eggs
Choose arugula, basil, or mustard microgreens for a pretty and peppery finish.
Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs
Fresh, hard-cooked eggs can be a nuisance to peel, but steaming them makes it easy. You can cook the eggs and prepare the filling two days in advance, but wait to fill the whites until the day you plan to serve them.
Miso Deviled Eggs
This fun twist on deviled eggs is a nice change-of-pace dish for your next picnic or cookout. With just a hint of tang and spice, you could probably even trick your non-foodie friends into eating one. For this super simple dish, try to use older eggs—they will peel more easily. Look for togarashi in the same place you buy miso.
Chorizo Deviled Eggs
This version of deviled eggs--with its smoky, creamy filling and crunchy topping of fried chorizo sausage--is especially delicious.
Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs
An ode to Dr. Seuss, both you and your kids will love snacking on Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs featuring avocado and prosciutto.
Classic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs never go out of style, and this recipe for Classic Deviled Eggs is one that every Southern cook should master.
Romesco Deviled Eggs
We mix up the standard deviled egg with this recipe for Romesco Deviled Eggs. Romesco is a nut and red pepper-based sauce from Catalonia, Spain.
Steak and Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are made even more savory with the addition of our garlicky, rich Perfect Roasted Beef Tenderloin. Old school crispy shoestring potatoes add texture and flavor like no other ingredient can. These deviled eggs are the perfect way to use the leftover "end" of the beef tenderloin and pair well with any Super Bowl food.
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Top these scrumptious deviled eggs with some smoked salmon for a sophisticated flair.
Herb and Crumb Deviled Eggs
Lemon juice gives Herb and Crumb Deviled Eggs a citrusy zip.
High Society Deviled Eggs
Live the high life with the help of these elegant hard-cooked eggs stuffed with crab meat and Greek yogurt.
Mediterranean Deviled Eggs
Sun-dried tomatoes, Greek yogurt, and chopped anchovy fillets give Mediterranean Deviled Eggs their distinct flair.
Mushroom Deviled Eggs
Cremini mushrooms and shaved Manchego cheese come together for these delightful Mushroom Deviled Eggs.
Basic Deviled Eggs
The filling for Southern-style basic deviled eggs is nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard and sweet pickle relish. These deviled eggs are perfect for potlucks, tailgates, and summer suppers.
Pickle and Jalapeño Deviled Eggs
Minced gherkins and pickled jalapeños give Pickle and Jalapeño Deviled Eggs a perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs
Your guests will rave over these impressive, NOLA-inspired deviled eggs.
Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs
We combine two Southern favorites into one extraordinary dish—Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs.
Country Ham-Breadcrumb Eggs
This recipe for savory Country Ham-Breadcrumb Eggs adds a comforting spin to deviled eggs with country ham and Swiss cheese.
Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
These hard-cooked eggs get a Cajun kick with homemade rémoulade consisting of mayonnaise, yogurt, Creole mustard and lemon juice. Garnish with celery for color.
Triple Onion Deviled Eggs
Green onions, pickled cocktail onions, and French-fried onions make a winnning trio in this classic spring appetizer.
Wasabi-Ginger Deviled Eggs
The Japanese influence of wasabi meets coarsely ground Korean chile for these Wasabi-Ginger Deviled Eggs that pack some heat.
Bacon and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs
Bacon and blue cheese pair so well in so many dishes. Applying this pairing to our Bacon and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs makes for a simply delightful treat.
Greek Yogurt Deviled Eggs
We've swapped out mayo for Greek yogurt to make these party favorites healthier and added Dijon mustard for a kick.
Deviled Eggs with Pickled Onions
Steaming produces perfectly cooked, easy-to-peel eggs every time. Hot pepper sauce makes an easy substitute for Sriracha.
Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
You'll love this unique twist on deviled eggs with shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and lots of garlic.
Smoky Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs
This recipe comes from chef Jason Hill at Wisteria Restaurant in Atlanta.
Lobster Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are considered a Southern staple but this recipe gives them a touch of elegance by adding lobster. The combo makes for the perfect appetizer.
Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs
This zesty recipe for Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs dresses up ordinary deviled eggs with salty smoked salmon.
Trout Caviar-Horseradish Eggs
Impress your guests with Trout Caviar-Horseradish Eggs—an elegant twist on a classic deviled eggs recipe.
Deviled Eggs
At only 9 cents per serving, these tasty eggs are a cost-effective appetizer or side at your Easter gathering. Top with paprika, capers, or dill to dress them up and add a hint of extra flavor.
Smoked-Salmon Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are fun because you can dress them up or down. This elegant deviled egg recipe is dressed up with chopped smoked salmon.
Barbecue Deviled Eggs
One reviewer writes, "This recipe rocks...the pork is what makes it! Couldn't imagine ever making deviled eggs any other way anymore. I'd give it six stars if I could!!!"
Chive-Tarragon Deviled Eggs
Reviewer Cm31954 has a tip for anyone wanting picture-perfect deviled eggs: "I used a small ziplock bag with the tip cut off to fill the eggs. They looked like a professional did them. They were easy and a huge success on Father's Day."
Deviled Eggs with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese
Hard-cooked eggs get dolled up with the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese. If you're buying smoked salmon for a special occasion, set aside some for this hors d'oeuvr
Crab Salad-Stuffed Eggs
Preparing the egg and crab salad with Greek-style yogurt instead of mayonnaise cuts back on the fat and calories. Serve on a bed of butter lettuce leaves with thinly sliced radishes for a simple and elegant presentation.
Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs
Instead of egg salad, opt to stuff each egg white with chicken salad. Make your own chicken salad or if you're in a rush, purchase chicken salad from the deli. For a pretty presentation, serve the stuffed eggs on stacked cake plates.
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
This deviled egg recipe features cilantro, peppers, and chili powder, giving it a distinctively south-of-the-border kick! To take the heat up or down a notch, experiment with the amount of pepper and chili powder you add to the yolk filling.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Experimenting with bacon on egg-salad sandwiches at a deli led a Sunset reader to create these simple deviled eggs.
French-Style Stuffed Eggs
If you plan to dye Easter eggs, cook extras for this dish. Stuffed eggs are often served warm in France, and this recipe is similar to one from the Périgord region.