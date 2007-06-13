40 Must-Make Stuffed Eggs

Updated September 28, 2016
Credit: Thomas J. Story

No family celebration or picnic is complete without stuffed or deviled eggs. Try one of our scrumptious variations.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Buttery Deviled Eggs

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Buttery Deviled Eggs Recipe

Choose arugula, basil, or mustard microgreens for a pretty and peppery finish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs

Credit: Brain Woodcock; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs Recipe

Fresh, hard-cooked eggs can be a nuisance to peel, but steaming them makes it easy. You can cook the eggs and prepare the filling two days in advance, but wait to fill the whites until the day you plan to serve them.

3 of 40

Miso Deviled Eggs

Credit: Victor Protasio

Miso Deviled Eggs Recipe

This fun twist on deviled eggs is a nice change-of-pace dish for your next picnic or cookout. With just a hint of tang and spice, you could probably even trick your non-foodie friends into eating one. For this super simple dish, try to use older eggs—they will peel more easily. Look for togarashi in the same place you buy miso.

Advertisement

4 of 40

Chorizo Deviled Eggs

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Chorizo Deviled Eggs Recipe

This version of deviled eggs--with its smoky, creamy filling and crunchy topping of fried chorizo sausage--is especially delicious.

5 of 40

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs Recipe

An ode to Dr. Seuss, both you and your kids will love snacking on Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs featuring avocado and prosciutto.

6 of 40

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Classic Deviled Eggs Recipe

Deviled eggs never go out of style, and this recipe for Classic Deviled Eggs is one that every Southern cook should master.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Romesco Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Romesco Deviled Eggs Recipe

We mix up the standard deviled egg with this recipe for Romesco Deviled Eggs. Romesco is a nut and red pepper-based sauce from Catalonia, Spain.

8 of 40

Steak and Deviled Eggs

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Steak and Deviled Eggs Recipe

Deviled eggs are made even more savory with the addition of our garlicky, rich Perfect Roasted Beef Tenderloin. Old school crispy shoestring potatoes add texture and flavor like no other ingredient can. These deviled eggs are the perfect way to use the leftover "end" of the beef tenderloin and pair well with any Super Bowl food. 

9 of 40

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Caroline Cunningham

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs Recipe

Top these scrumptious deviled eggs with some smoked salmon for a sophisticated flair.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Herb and Crumb Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Herb and Crumb Deviled Eggs Recipe

Lemon juice gives Herb and Crumb Deviled Eggs a citrusy zip.

11 of 40

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs Recipe

An ode to Dr. Seuss, both you and your kids will love snacking on Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs featuring avocado and prosciutto.

12 of 40

High Society Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

High Society Deviled Eggs Recipe

Live the high life with the help of these elegant hard-cooked eggs stuffed with crab meat and Greek yogurt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Mediterranean Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Mediterranean Deviled Eggs Recipe

Sun-dried tomatoes, Greek yogurt, and chopped anchovy fillets give Mediterranean Deviled Eggs their distinct flair.

14 of 40

Mushroom Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Mushroom Deviled Eggs Recipe

Cremini mushrooms and shaved Manchego cheese come together for these delightful Mushroom Deviled Eggs.

15 of 40

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Basic Deviled Eggs Recipe

The filling for Southern-style basic deviled eggs is nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard and sweet pickle relish. These deviled eggs are perfect for potlucks, tailgates, and summer suppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Pickle and Jalapeño Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Pickle and Jalapeño Deviled Eggs Recipe

Minced gherkins and pickled jalapeños give Pickle and Jalapeño Deviled Eggs a perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

17 of 40

Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs Recipe

Your guests will rave over these impressive, NOLA-inspired deviled eggs.

18 of 40

Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs Recipe

We combine two Southern favorites into one extraordinary dish—Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

Country Ham-Breadcrumb Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Country Ham-Breadcrumb Eggs Recipe

This recipe for savory Country Ham-Breadcrumb Eggs adds a comforting spin to deviled eggs with country ham and Swiss cheese.

20 of 40

Rémoulade Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Rémoulade Deviled Eggs Recipe

These hard-cooked eggs get a Cajun kick with homemade rémoulade consisting of mayonnaise, yogurt, Creole mustard and lemon juice. Garnish with celery for color.

21 of 40

Triple Onion Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Triple Onion Deviled Eggs Recipe

Green onions, pickled cocktail onions, and French-fried onions make a winnning trio in this classic spring appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Wasabi-Ginger Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Wasabi-Ginger Deviled Eggs Recipe

The Japanese influence of wasabi meets coarsely ground Korean chile for these Wasabi-Ginger Deviled Eggs that pack some heat.

23 of 40

Bacon and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Bacon and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs Recipe

Bacon and blue cheese pair so well in so many dishes. Applying this pairing to our Bacon and Blue Cheese Deviled Eggs makes for a simply delightful treat.

24 of 40

Greek Yogurt Deviled Eggs

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Robyn Valarik

Greek Yogurt Deviled Eggs Recipe

We've swapped out mayo for Greek yogurt to make these party favorites healthier and added Dijon mustard for a kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Deviled Eggs with Pickled Onions

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Deviled Eggs with Pickled Onions Recipe

Steaming produces perfectly cooked, easy-to-peel eggs every time. Hot pepper sauce makes an easy substitute for Sriracha.

26 of 40

Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Amy Wilson

Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs Recipe

You'll love this unique twist on deviled eggs with shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and lots of garlic.

27 of 40

Smoky Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Smoky Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs Recipe

This recipe comes from chef Jason Hill at Wisteria Restaurant in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

Lobster Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Staynor

Lobster Deviled Eggs Recipe

Deviled eggs are considered a Southern staple but this recipe gives them a touch of elegance by adding lobster. The combo makes for the perfect appetizer.

29 of 40

Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs Recipe

This zesty recipe for Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs dresses up ordinary deviled eggs with salty smoked salmon.

30 of 40

Trout Caviar-Horseradish Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Trout Caviar-Horseradish Eggs Recipe

Impress your guests with Trout Caviar-Horseradish Eggs—an elegant twist on a classic deviled eggs recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs Recipe

At only 9 cents per serving, these tasty eggs are a cost-effective appetizer or side at your Easter gathering. Top with paprika, capers, or dill to dress them up and add a hint of extra flavor.

32 of 40

Smoked-Salmon Deviled Eggs

Credit: Michael Turek

Smoked-Salmon Deviled Eggs Recipe

Deviled eggs are fun because you can dress them up or down. This elegant deviled egg recipe is dressed up with chopped smoked salmon.

33 of 40

Barbecue Deviled Eggs

Barbecue Deviled Eggs Recipe

One reviewer writes, "This recipe rocks...the pork is what makes it! Couldn't imagine ever making deviled eggs any other way anymore. I'd give it six stars if I could!!!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Chive-Tarragon Deviled Eggs

Chive-Tarragon Deviled Eggs Recipe

Reviewer Cm31954 has a tip for anyone wanting picture-perfect deviled eggs: "I used a small ziplock bag with the tip cut off to fill the eggs. They looked like a professional did them. They were easy and a huge success on Father's Day."

35 of 40

Deviled Eggs with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese

Credit: Oxmoor House

Deviled Eggs with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Recipe

Hard-cooked eggs get dolled up with the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese. If you're buying smoked salmon for a special occasion, set aside some for this hors d'oeuvr

36 of 40

Crab Salad-Stuffed Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Crab Salad-Stuffed Eggs Recipe

Preparing the egg and crab salad with Greek-style yogurt instead of mayonnaise cuts back on the fat and calories. Serve on a bed of butter lettuce leaves with thinly sliced radishes for a simple and elegant presentation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey

Lemon-Dill Chicken Salad-Stuffed Eggs Recipe

Instead of egg salad, opt to stuff each egg white with chicken salad. Make your own chicken salad or if you're in a rush, purchase chicken salad from the deli. For a pretty presentation, serve the stuffed eggs on stacked cake plates.

38 of 40

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs Recipe

This deviled egg recipe features cilantro, peppers, and chili powder, giving it a distinctively south-of-the-border kick! To take the heat up or down a notch, experiment with the amount of pepper and chili powder you add to the yolk filling.

39 of 40

Bacon Deviled Eggs

Credit: James Carrier

Bacon Deviled Eggs Recipe

Experimenting with bacon on egg-salad sandwiches at a deli led a Sunset reader to create these simple deviled eggs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

French-Style Stuffed Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

French-Style Stuffed Eggs Recipe

If you plan to dye Easter eggs, cook extras for this dish. Stuffed eggs are often served warm in France, and this recipe is similar to one from the Périgord region.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next