15 Easter Dishes to Make With Your Slow Cooker
Slow cookers are your best friend when cooking the Easter meal. They're totally hands-off and don't heat up the kitchen, yet can prepare tender ham, sweet glazed carrots, cheesecake, and more. Take a break from your Instant Pot and get back to basics with these easy dishes that are perfect for Easter.
Slow-Cooker Spiral Ham
This feast-worthy spiral-cut ham couldn't be easier to make. And if you're sick of overly sweet sauces, you're in luck—this one incorporates your ham drippings to create a flavor that's savory, sweet, and salty. If your ham doesn't fit in the slow cooker, you can trim off the top edge until it does. Then just toss those trimmings down in the slow cooker. You'll need a turkey baster to evenly distribute those juices, so don't settle for a spoon.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe
Get green beans off the stovetop and into the slow cooker with this easy side dish. Briefly sauté sliced onions and fresh green beans in a skillet, then transfer to the slow cooker with chicken broth, seasonings, and uncooked bacon slices. Top the finished beans with crumbled cooked bacon.
Crockpot Funeral Potatoes
Crockpot Funeral Potatoes Recipe
This hearty cheese-and-potato side dish is sure to please a crowd - even the kids. Want to mix it up a bit? Just use any condensed "cream of" soup you wish, and pair with your choice of melted cheeses. We used Ore-Ida potatoes and Campbell's soup, but any brand of frozen potatoes or condensed soup will work just fine. These potatoes make a great side for hearty Easter entrées like lamb, brisket, and ham.
Amaretti Cheesecake
This easy slow-cooker cheesecake gets its irresistible flavor from an amaretti cookie crust and almond extract. Mixing fat-free cream cheese with reduced-fat cream cheese cuts fat and calories without sacrificing taste. Be sure to allow six hours to chill before serving.
Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake
Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe
This no-fuss lava cake is comfort dessert at its finest. It's dangerously good, with a perfectly cooked cake topping and a simple, but satisfying lava made from instant pudding. The cake batter bakes over the pudding, creating a perfect cake top with moist, gooey lava underneath. You likely already have the ingredients at home, but to take things up a notch, use a good quality vanilla extract—it makes a big difference. This makes a lot, so it's perfect to share with friends or bring to a potluck—you won't have to worry about leftovers, trust us. Eat it with ice cream or whipped cream, and dress it up with some berries.
Sweet and Tangy Slow Cooker Brisket
Sweet and Tangy Slow Cooker Brisket RecipeBrisket is traditionally served at Jewish holidays, such as Rosh Hashanah and Passover, and it's a great option for Easter as well. Smoking brisket takes hours and can be intimidating; using a slow cooker, on the other hand, is easy, approachable, and nearly foolproof.
Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Dip Recipe
This slow-cooker spinach-artichoke dip is so rich and satisfying, you won't even know that it's low in fat and calories, too!
Apricot and Lamb Tagine
Apricot and Lamb Tagine Recipe
Dress up traditional Easter lamb with this Moroccan-inspired tagine. Serve over hot couscous.
Carrot-Ginger Soup
Slow-cooker Carrot-Ginger Soup provides a healthy and flavorful option for an Easter lunch or dinner. If it's a warm spring day, this bright and flavorful soup also tastes great when serve chilled.
Mom's Blueberry Cobbler
Mom's Blueberry Cobbler Recipe
Cobbler couldn't be easier than this slow cooker blueberry version that starts with a can of refrigerated biscuits. Don't care for blueberries? Just use your favorite canned pie filling.
Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham
Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham Recipe
A holiday favorite just got easier—and frees up valuable oven space—thanks to your slow cooker. Put savory Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham on your menu. With minimum ingredients and delicous flavor, this slow-cooker ham won't disappoint.
Chocolate-Butterscotch Lava Cake
Chocolate-Butterscotch Lava Cake Recipe
This ooey-gooey lava cake is super simple to make and sure to impress your Easter guests.
Glazed Carrots with Green Olives
Glazed Carrots with Green Olives Recipe
You can prepare these carrots through step 2 up to 1 hour before serving. If you don't have an electric slow-cooker, use a heat diffuser or flame tamer over a stovetop burner. To pit olives, gently tap each one with a wooden mallet or the flat side of a knife blade; halve olive and pull out pit.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens With Ham Hocks Recipe
When cooked low and slow, the tender ham hocks completely fall apart and infuse the collard greens with a savory, smoky flavor. Carefully remove the hocks before serving to make sure no bones remain.
Slow-Cooker Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake
Slow-Cooker Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake Recipe
If you've never made a cake in your Crock-Pot, you definitely should. This set-it-and-forget-it method results in a nice crust and moist center.Make this easy cake in your slow-cooker for your next backyard BBQ or garden party. Fresh lemon juice and zest give the cake a brightness that will rival the summer sun.