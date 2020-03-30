15 Easter Dishes to Make With Your Slow Cooker

Updated March 30, 2020
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Slow cookers are your best friend when cooking the Easter meal. They're totally hands-off and don't heat up the kitchen, yet can prepare tender ham, sweet glazed carrots, cheesecake, and more. Take a break from your Instant Pot and get back to basics with these easy dishes that are perfect for Easter.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Slow-Cooker Spiral Ham

Credit: Liz Mervosh

Slow-Cooker Spiral Ham Recipe

This feast-worthy spiral-cut ham couldn't be easier to make. And if you're sick of overly sweet sauces, you're in luck—this one incorporates your ham drippings to create a flavor that's savory, sweet, and salty. If your ham doesn't fit in the slow cooker, you can trim off the top edge until it does. Then just toss those trimmings down in the slow cooker. You'll need a turkey baster to evenly distribute those juices, so don't settle for a spoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Slow-Cooker Green Beans Recipe

Get green beans off the stovetop and into the slow cooker with this easy side dish. Briefly sauté sliced onions and fresh green beans in a skillet, then transfer to the slow cooker with chicken broth, seasonings, and uncooked bacon slices. Top the finished beans with crumbled cooked bacon.

3 of 15

Crockpot Funeral Potatoes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Kay Clark; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Crockpot Funeral Potatoes Recipe

This hearty cheese-and-potato side dish is sure to please a crowd - even the kids. Want to mix it up a bit? Just use any condensed "cream of" soup you wish, and pair with your choice of melted cheeses. We used Ore-Ida potatoes and Campbell's soup, but any brand of frozen potatoes or condensed soup will work just fine. These potatoes make a great side for hearty Easter entrées like lamb, brisket, and ham.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Amaretti Cheesecake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Amaretti Cheesecake Recipe

This easy slow-cooker cheesecake gets its irresistible flavor from an amaretti cookie crust and almond extract. Mixing fat-free cream cheese with reduced-fat cream cheese cuts fat and calories without sacrificing taste. Be sure to allow six hours to chill before serving.

5 of 15

Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake

Credit: Caroline Arcangeli; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Sarah Epperson

Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe

This no-fuss lava cake is comfort dessert at its finest. It's dangerously good, with a perfectly cooked cake topping and a simple, but satisfying lava made from instant pudding. The cake batter bakes over the pudding, creating a perfect cake top with moist, gooey lava underneath. You likely already have the ingredients at home, but to take things up a notch, use a good quality vanilla extract—it makes a big difference. This makes a lot, so it's perfect to share with friends or bring to a potluck—you won't have to worry about leftovers, trust us. Eat it with ice cream or whipped cream, and dress it up with some berries.

6 of 15

Sweet and Tangy Slow Cooker Brisket

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Sweet and Tangy Slow Cooker Brisket RecipeBrisket is traditionally served at Jewish holidays, such as Rosh Hashanah and Passover, and it's a great option for Easter as well. Smoking brisket takes hours and can be intimidating; using a slow cooker, on the other hand, is easy, approachable, and nearly foolproof.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Oxmoor House

Cheesy Spinach-Artichoke Dip Recipe

This slow-cooker spinach-artichoke dip is so rich and satisfying, you won't even know that it's low in fat and calories, too!

8 of 15

Apricot and Lamb Tagine

Credit: Oxmoor House

Apricot and Lamb Tagine Recipe

Dress up traditional Easter lamb with this Moroccan-inspired tagine. Serve over hot couscous.

9 of 15

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Credit: Andrew McCaul; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Carrot-Ginger Soup Recipe

Slow-cooker Carrot-Ginger Soup provides a healthy and flavorful option for an Easter lunch or dinner. If it's a warm spring day, this bright and flavorful soup also tastes great when serve chilled.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Mom's Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Mom's Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

Cobbler couldn't be easier than this slow cooker blueberry version that starts with a can of refrigerated biscuits. Don't care for blueberries? Just use your favorite canned pie filling.

11 of 15

Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham Recipe

A holiday favorite just got easier—and frees up valuable oven space—thanks to your slow cooker. Put savory Honey Mustard-Glazed Ham on your menu. With minimum ingredients and delicous flavor, this slow-cooker ham won't disappoint.

12 of 15

Chocolate-Butterscotch Lava Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Chocolate-Butterscotch Lava Cake Recipe

This ooey-gooey lava cake is super simple to make and sure to impress your Easter guests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Glazed Carrots with Green Olives

Credit: Christina Schmidhofer

Glazed Carrots with Green Olives Recipe

You can prepare these carrots through step 2 up to 1 hour before serving. If you don't have an electric slow-cooker, use a heat diffuser or flame tamer over a stovetop burner. To pit olives, gently tap each one with a wooden mallet or the flat side of a knife blade; halve olive and pull out pit.

14 of 15

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens With Ham Hocks Recipe

When cooked low and slow, the tender ham hocks completely fall apart and infuse the collard greens with a savory, smoky flavor. Carefully remove the hocks before serving to make sure no bones remain.

15 of 15

Slow-Cooker Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake

Credit: Anson Smart

Slow-Cooker Lemon Poppy-Seed Cake Recipe

If you've never made a cake in your Crock-Pot, you definitely should. This set-it-and-forget-it method results in a nice crust and moist center.Make this easy cake in your slow-cooker for your next backyard BBQ or garden party. Fresh lemon juice and zest give the cake a brightness that will rival the summer sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next