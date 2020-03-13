20 Potato Side Dishes for Your Best Easter Yet

Pesto Smashed Potatoes Recipe

Right out of the oven, our Pesto Smashed Potatoes are heavenly. They're crispy and salty on the outside, and creamy on the inside, and the bright, green pesto takes these golden brown potatoes to a whole new level. They may look fussy, but they're really quite simple and so worth it. If you don't want to make your own pesto, just use your favorite store-bought brand. Don't worry if the potatoes break up a little in the oven—those tiny, crispy pieces are starchy, salty gold. Serve them with grilled or roasted chicken or fish, or any protein of your choice.