20 Potato Side Dishes for Your Best Easter Yet
From sweetly glazed hams to stuffed eggs and bunny cakes, good food is an essential part of any Easter celebration. Looking to update your menu this year? It's hard to go wrong with potatoes, be they mashed, baked, or everything in between. These potato side dishes are the perfect way to round out this year's springtime spread.
Two-Toned Scalloped Potatoes
Two-Toned Scalloped Potatoes Recipe
Using both sweet potatoes and Yukon gold potatoes gives classic, comforting scalloped potatoes a delicious upgrade. Perfect for family gatherings and holiday dinners at any point in the year, this impressive potato side dish delivers creamy richness, robust savory flavor, and a delightful crunch with a herby panko-pecan topping. You can assemble the dish (minus the topping) ahead of time and refrigerate up to 12 hours before you're ready to bake.
French Onion Mashed Potatoes
French Onion Mashed Potatoes Recipe
These decadent, cheesy mashed potatoes are infused with the rich and comforting flavors of French onion soup. The onions, which are slowly caramelized with thyme and sherry to develop their incredible signature flavor, can be prepared up to 3 days in advance. With finishing touches of nutty Gruyère cheese and a sprinkle of crispy onions for a little textural contrast, our French Onion Mashed Potatoes are ready to steal the spotlight (not to mention, a few hearts) at any table.
Potato-Gorgonzola Gratin
Potato-Gorgonzola Gratin Recipe
Layered potato side dish recipes are delightfully filling and loaded with flavor. To easily create uniformly thin potato slices, use a mandoline or the slicing blade of a food processor. Substitute fontina or Monterey Jack for the blue cheese, if you like.
Crispy Potatoes
What's better than an easy (and nearly hands-off) 30-minute side dish when preparing an Easter meal? This simple roasted potato recipe features both Yukon and sweet potatoes for a flavor combination that's sure to please. Fresh thyme sprigs are a delicious and gorgeous way to accent the potatoes and other seasonings.
Creamy Potato Salad
Easter waistline-watchers will be thankful to see this colorful potato salad on your table. Swapping Greek yogurt for some of the dressing's mayonnaise lightens the caloric load, while fresh herbs and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice add bright, earthy flavors that complement just about any main dish.
Bacon and Onion Mashed Potatoes
Bacon and Onion Mashed Potatoes Recipe
The humble microwave takes these mashed potatoes from kitchen to table in minutes. Crispy bacon, pan-sautéed onions, and freshly chopped green onions jazz up this traditional potato side dish.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Twice Baked Potato Casserole Recipe
This casserole recipe makes it easier than ever to enjoy twice-baked potato flavor on Easter, without all the day-of effort. It can be made up to a day ahead, then baked just before serving.
Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas
Sheet Pan Scalloped Potatoes with Ham and Peas Recipe
With ham and sweet peas, this hearty potatoes au gratin dish features traditional springtime flavors. It works well with either diced deli ham or chopped spiral ham, and just might be the ultimate Easter comfort food.
Instant Pot Melting Potatoes
Instant Pot Melting Potatoes Recipe
You've seen the Internet-famous "melting potatoes;" now here's how to do them in your Instant Pot—i.e. without cranking your oven up to 500°. Buttery, creamy, perfectly salty Instant Pot Melting Potatoes make for a divinely decadent celebration of potato—no cream or cheese necessary. If you want to double the recipe, you'll need to brown your potatoes in batches, but can steam them all together. Feel free to garnish with a sprinkling of whatever herbs you desire; parsley, sage, or rosemary are all great options.
Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad
Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad Recipe
Tender cooked beets add color and sweet flavor to your usual potato salad. We recommend using golden (yellow) beets in this recipe because red beets will turn the entire dish a bright shade of pink. A tangy sour cream-yogurt dressing flavored with fresh dill and lemon brings these two root vegetables together in perfect harmony.
Easy Tater Tot Casserole
Easy Tater Tot Casserole Recipe
Little ones are sure to love this kid-friendly tater tot casserole. A blend of pepper jack and cheddar cheeses gives this dish its ooey-gooey cheesiness, while fresh chives add the perfect hint of flavor and color. Simply whisk together the eggs, milk, pepper jack cheese, and seasonings, then pour over a layer of frozen (yes, frozen!) tots. Top with cheddar cheese and bake for a super simple side.
Crockpot Funeral Potatoes
Crockpot Funeral Potatoes Recipe
Our take on Crock Pot Funeral Potatoes couldn't be easier—you simply make it and walk away for a few hours. It's a classic, rib-sticking, cheesy sour cream potato dish that sure to please, or at least satisfy, a crowd. If you're feeling adventurous, you could any condensed "Cream Of" soup, as well as any 12-ounce combination of melting cheeses. We used Ore Ida potatoes and Campbell's soup, but you can adjust to incorporate your preferred brands. These potatoes make a great side for a heartier meat dish, like roast beef or ham. Wash them down with iced tea.
Ranch Mashed Potatoes
Not to brag, but this is the best version of homemade ranch mashed potatoes around. The fresh herbs really add some zing to this side and beautifully complement sour cream and buttermilk's tang. For the fluffiest mashed potatoes, place the potatoes back in the pot after draining them and put them on low heat—this will remove any extra and unwanted moisture. This recipe will also work with russet potatoes instead of Yukons or plain yogurt instead of sour cream. Thin out leftover mashed potatoes with a splash of milk or water.
Crock Pot Scalloped Potatoes
Crock Pot Scalloped Potatoes Recipe
This highly comforting, classic dish has never been easier thanks to your trusty slow cooker. Yielding a creamy, savory potato side the whole family will love, this recipe for crock pot scalloped potatoes is sure to be a new holiday go-to.
Cheesy Potato Bake
This Cheesy Potato Bake makes a great potluck dish or side for brunch. It's super easy to mix together and throw in the oven, and you can even assemble it a day ahead and bake just before serving. You can use any brand of shredded hash browns, or make it with fresh potatoes that you peel, boil and dice beforehand. Cream of bacon soup is readily available, even if you've never heard of it.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
How do you make mashed potatoes better? Load them up with classic baked potato toppings. These mashed potatoes are creamy and light, but filled with flavor. The sour cream gives the potatoes just the right amount of tang, and the cheese is melted to perfection. These potatoes make a perfect side dish for steak, a slow cooked roast, or any other indulgent main. Using cold butter allows for a better distribution of the fat and milk solids into the potatoes, while slowly adding butter keeps the potatoes fluffy.
Pesto Smashed Potatoes
Right out of the oven, our Pesto Smashed Potatoes are heavenly. They're crispy and salty on the outside, and creamy on the inside, and the bright, green pesto takes these golden brown potatoes to a whole new level. They may look fussy, but they're really quite simple and so worth it. If you don't want to make your own pesto, just use your favorite store-bought brand. Don't worry if the potatoes break up a little in the oven—those tiny, crispy pieces are starchy, salty gold. Serve them with grilled or roasted chicken or fish, or any protein of your choice.
Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes
Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes Recipe
Want to make a fancy presentation and don't have a pastry bag? A 1-gallon zip-top plastic freezer bag will do the trick. Simply snip a small hole in one corner of the bag, and pipe.
Twice Baked Potatoes With Fontina and Chives
Twice Baked Potatoes With Fontina and Chives Recipe
If you're ready to go beyond the standard pot of mashed potatoes, we highly recommend giving these cheesy, twice-baked spuds a go for your next dinner party or holiday feast. We love the nutty-rich flavor and creaminess that the combo of Parmesan and fontina provides, but feel free to switch up the cheese to include your favorites.
"Scallop" Potatoes
This fun take on scalloped potatoes is so delicious you'll want to tell all your friends about it. The potatoes are wonderfully browned on the top, but perfectly tender and creamy on the inside. Combining butter and oil gives the potatoes a nice flavor and also helps prevent them from burning. For best results, use potatoes that are all the same size. Slightly larger potatoes work best, since you can trim them down to the right size. You want the potatoes to brown without burning the butter, so don't rush and keep the heat controlled. Don't completely cover up the browned potatoes with cream so you—and your guests—can still see the brown sear.