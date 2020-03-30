15 Make-Ahead Desserts to End Easter With a Sweet Treat
Be kind to yourself this Easter by making dessert ahead of time. These cakes, tarts, cupcakes, and more are all best prepared at least several hours in advance. With dessert already done, you'll be able to spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the Easter celebration.
Confetti Flower Cake
We create an all-natural "fun-fetti" look for this Confetti Flower Cake with edible flower petals sprinkled throughout the delicate vanilla cake layers. Covered in a light and fluffy strawberry frosting (and a few more edible flowers for good measure), this wow-worthy confetti cake is the perfect centerpiece for your next Easter dinner.
Coconut Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
These decadent coconut cupcakes get their irresistible flavor from coconut extract, coconut milk, and amaretto liqueur. Toast large-flake unsweetened coconut in the oven and use to top cupcakes for an extra punch of flavor.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Can't choose between cheesecake and carrot cake? Now you don't have to. This creamy and spicy dessert features homemade carrot cake topped with decadent cheesecake filling and sour cream topping. You will need at least 3 hours to prepare this dessert, which makes it an ideal make-ahead Easter indulgence.
Sweet Li'l Bunny Cupcakes
Perfect for Easter or a spring-themed birthday party for a bunny lover, these cupcakes are (almost!) too cute to eat. Look for bunny candies in kitchen stores or by special order.
Buttery Lemon Squares
With a buttery crust and custard-like filling, these lemon squares taste as good as they look. A dusting of powdered sugar completes the bar cookie recipe.
Key Lime Bars
If you prefer lime flavors to lemon, try these Key Lime Bars for a tropical twist on a classic Easter dessert.
Peach Icebox Cake
This icebox cake is as gorgeous as it is delicious. Layer sweetened creamy filling made from yogurt, mascarpone cheese, and homemade whipped cream with graham crackers and fresh peaches for a light and fruity dessert. It needs four to twelve hours to chill before serving, so start either the night before or first thing Easter morning.
Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake
Bake this a day before serving so it soaks up the creamy syrup. Make mini cakes with a round cutter. Top with whipped cream and a grating of nutmeg.
Lemon-Graham Icebox Cake
With a creamy lemon filling sandwiched between layers of graham crackers and topped with a fluffy whipped cream, this make-ahead dessert is sure to please!
Strawberry Semifreddo Shortcake
"Semifreddo" is an Italian word meaning "partially frozen." This colorful layered icebox shortcake requires just half an hour of hands-on preparation, but needs at least four hours to freeze. Look for soft ladyfingers in the bakery section of the grocery store.
Honey-Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
This upside down cake is made by layering a cast iron skillet with honey and pineapple, then topping with homemade cake batter and baking for 50 minutes. Let cool in the skillet, then invert and top with a fresh honey glaze.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.
Tiramisu
This indulgent tiramisu recipe is the perfect dessert to impress friends and family alike.
No-Bake Fresh Strawberry Pie
Glorious spring berries are the focus here—tons of them, piled atop a layer of creamy filling. You can leave small berries whole in this no-bake strawberry pie recipe.
Lemon Tart with Coconut Crust
This simple lemon tart features an unusual crust made from flaked coconut, butter, and sugar-cookie crumbs.