12 Make-Ahead Easter Appetizers
Whether you are serving an elegant, no-holds-barred Easter dinner or a casual post-egg hunt lunch, it never hurts to have a few appetizers on hand to satisfy hungry guests. These make-ahead appetizers, perfect for Easter, are easy to prepare in advance. Keep your holiday meal preparations simple with these crowd-pleasing bites.
Chevre and Mango Steak Bites
Cut chilled grilled steak when ready to assemble appetizers and slice it very thinly (less than 1/4 inch, if possible). The finished appetizers can be covered and chilled for up to 6 hours.
Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
The mega-flavor of an everything bagel can be rolled into a savory, satisfying cheese ball that your guests are sure to love. Prep the cheese ball in advance and roll it in everything spice blend just before your friends arrive for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Shrimp Rémoulade Deviled Eggs
Everyone will love this unique twist on deviled eggs featuring flavorful shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and lots of garlic.
Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Everyone will love this healthier, colorful update on a crowd favorite. Leftovers are delicious tossed with hot pasta (but there probably won't be any leftovers!)
Beet Chips with Turmeric-Yogurt Dip
Beet Chips with Turmeric-Yogurt Dip
Here's a lighter, more colorful take on the usual chips and dip. Beet chips are so easy to make using just a microwave, and the flavorful dip adds a tangy edge to this easy appetizer.
Leek and Broccoli Tartlets with Pancetta
Using prebaked phyllo shells makes these tartlets a breeze. Stuff with pancetta and an egg custard filling featuring leeks, onions, and broccoli rabe for a colorful appetizer that celebrates the flavors of spring.
Bacon-Smoked Paprika-Cheddar Bars
These savory cheddar bars marry the smoky flavors of bacon and paprika for an irresistible appetizer. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden, then cool on wire racks for 30 minutes. If preparing ahead of time, be sure to store bars in an airtight container.
Savory Crisps with Bacon and Rosemary
This four-ingredient appetizer couldn't be any easier. Wrap a mix of saltine and round buttery crackers in bacon, then bake until crisp and tuck a small sprig of rosemary underneath. Store in the fridge until ready to serve, then reheat.
Pigskins in a Blanket
Take the "pig" out of pigskins in a blanket with this kid-friendly appetizer featuring fully-cooked chicken sausages. Swapping puff pastry for crescent roll dough adds richness and flavor while keeping preparation simple.
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
This wild mushroom bruschetta calls for topping slices of toasted country bread with cooked, chopped wild mushrooms and shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Pickled Cherries
Warm spices and a sweet-tart brine make these cherries ideal with duck or pork. Chop a few and add to a cream-cheese-topped biscuit with country ham for a sweet and salty Southern canapé.
Mini Cheese Balls
Almond milk cream cheese and goat cheese combine in these easy-to-make miniature cheese balls. Set these out on the appetizer tray and watch them disappear at record speed!
Cheesy Crustless Mini Quiches
These tasty mini quiches are an easy way to please a crowd. For this snack, feel free to add another type of cheese to suit your preferences, or whatever you already have in your fridge.
Caprese Skewers
Insalata Caprese is a simply prepared Italian salad made from vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil. We've taken similar ingredients and threaded them onto wooden skewers to create these bursting-with-flavor handheld appetizers.
Herby Lamb and Turkey Meatballs
The possibilities are endless with these simple baked meatballs. By combining lamb and turkey, the meatballs possess that signature lamb flavor without costing an arm and a leg. If lamb isn't your cup of tea (in terms of price or flavor), feel free to substitute for more ground turkey. Stick them with a toothpick and serve them as an easy appetizer alongside a lemony, herby yogurt dip. The fresh herbs and bold cumin pair beautifully with plain yogurt, tangy cheeses, and creamy dressings and condiments, like tahini.
Lemon-Herb Butter
Flavored butter is an elegant yet easy appetizer. Just stir together softened butter with fresh chives, parsley, and lemon zest. Refrigerate the herbed butter until ready to serve, then let soften at room temperature and pair with crackers and cut vegetables.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Make this classic Southern favorite ahead of time for a perfect appetizer option to serve with crackers, chips, or sandwiches.
Green Pea and Parsley Hummus
With a bright green hue and plenty of flavor, this hummus looks great on the table and tastes wonderful when paired with your favorite crackers and veggies.