15+ Kid-Friendly Easter Desserts

Updated April 01, 2020
Credit: Gina DeSimone; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

From roasted leg of lamb to fancy-looking deviled eggs, the Easter meal can sometimes seem a little unapproachable for the youngest at the table. This year, take it easy on the dessert and introduce kids to the kitchen with these fun Easter treats. Little ones will love helping out with measuring, mixing, and then getting to enjoy the pastel-colored, often chocolate-covered "fruits" of their labor. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Bunny Bark

Credit: Ashley Kappel

Bunny Bark Recipe

Fill your basket with homemade Easter treats. This bark is super easy to make and fun to prepare with kids. Because you melt the chocolate in the microwave, the recipe is a fun way to get kids involved with cooking, plus they'll love making the rainbow swirls! Don't forget the edible glitter for decoration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Easter Basket Cake

Credit: Gina DeSimone; Styling: Briana Riddock

Easter Basket Cake Recipe

Gather the kids around the kitchen table to decorate an Easter basket cake that's as fun to make as it is to show off to guests. Pirouette wafer cookies line the sides of the cake to create a basket effect, while colored coconut flakes mimic the vibrant, lush "grass." With the help of  convenience items like store-bought cake mixes and frosting, you cut down on your prep time to leave you with more time for the fun part: arranging the final fixings on your layered cake. For the layers, use whatever flavor of cake you like best; we opted for two layers of carrot cake and two layers of yellow cake. This flexible Easter cake recipe gives you complete creative freedom to dream up the ultimate Easter wonderland.     

3 of 19

Easter Candy Snack Cake 

Credit: Gina DeSimone; Prop Styling: Kashara Johnson; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Easter Candy Snack Cake  Recipe

Kids will love these brightly colored snack cakes. Be sure to let little ones help scatter the Easter candies across the top before baking, and to help drizzle the melted white chocolate before serving.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Bunny Face Cupcakes

Credit: Mark Thomas; Styling: Karen Tack

Bunny Face Cupcakes Recipe

Decorate store-bought cupakes for Easter by making cute bunny faces with marshmallows, coconut, pretzels, and an assortment of candy.

5 of 19

Crispy Easter Nests

Crispy Easter Nests Recipe

Greet your Easter guests with pint-sized crisp rice cereal treats. Place them at each spot around the lunch table or wrap them up as a dessert-to-go at the end of the afternoon. The green food dye transforms flake coconut into mock "grass" for your edible Easter basket.

6 of 19

Bird's Nest Cake

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Elizabeth Blake

Bird's Nest Cake Recipe

This uber-cute Peeps cake is easier to make than it looks. Bake and frost a layer cake of your choice, then add yellow candy-coated chocolate balls and yellow and white sprinkles around the edges. Stick a toothpick into the bottom of each Peep and arrange as shown in center of cake. For the finish touch, create a "nest" out of purple and yellow licorice and place on top of Peeps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Sweet Li'l Bunny Cupcakes

Credit: Mark Thomas; Styling: Karen Tack

Sweet Li'l Bunny Cupcakes Recipe

Perfect for Easter or a spring-themed birthday party for a bunny lover, these cupcakes are (almost!) too cute to eat. Look for bunny candies in kitchen stores or by special order.

8 of 19

Carrot Easter Cake

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Carrot Easter Cake Recipe

It's not Easter without a themed cake! Rather than deal with a fussy animal-shaped pan, bake two round cake layers with an 8-inch diameter and let a little food styling and frosting do the work. You can use a box cake mix make a favorite recipe from scratch, depending on the level of effort you want to put in. This method can also be used for the Easter Egg Cake and Easter Bunny Cake

9 of 19

3-Ingredient S'mores Peepza 

Credit: Caleb Zorn Styling: Emma Crist

3-Ingredient S'mores Peepza  Recipe

Peeps, Nutella, and a refrigerated pizza crust come together for a jaw-dropping pastel masterpiece.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Bunny Cookie Cupcakes

Credit: Mark Thomas; Styling: Karen Tack

Bunny Cookie Cupcakes Recipe

Make a batch of bunny-shaped cookies and use them to decorate the tops of store-bought cupcakes for a festive Easter dessert.

11 of 19

Easter Egg Cookies

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Kids will love helping decorate these gorgeous Easter egg cookies. Use egg-shaped cookie cutters, then tint the frosting the color of your choice. Snip the end off of a Ziplock bag for a DIY pastry bag, and pipe the frosting onto the cookies.

12 of 19

Peeps Pops

Credit: Caleb Zorn Styling: Emma Crist

Peeps Pops Recipe

Dip Peeps in melted chocolate and decorate with sprinkles for a super-easy and fun treat to make with your kids this Easter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Easter-Egg Shortbread Cookies

Credit: Helen Norman; Styling: Carrie Purcell

Easter-Egg Shortbread Cookies Recipe

Baking shortbread is easy as pie. 5 ingredients and a homemade batch of royal icing are all you need to bake and decorate these cookies, making them an idea kid-friendly Easter treat. Be sure to allow plenty of time for dough to chill—at least one hour, or up to three days.

14 of 19

Deviled Cadbury Eggs

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Deviled Cadbury Eggs Recipe

This sweet snack utilizes a classic Easter candy to create a fun riff on a classic Easter appetizer. The filling for these "deviled eggs" consists of the Cadbury cream center mixed with cream cheese and freshly whipped cream; pipe the airy mixture back into the hollow chocolate egg halves and dust with fine red "paprika" sprinkles. 

15 of 19

Coconut Nest Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio

Coconut Nest Cookies Recipe

Sweetened, shredded coconut and a splash of rum give these Easter-themed meringue "nest" cookies a tropical flair. Fill with egg-shaped candies or jelly beans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Pecan Shortbread Easter Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Styling: Joyce Sangirardi

Pecan Shortbread Easter Cookies Recipe

Fill your Easter baskets with our homemade buttery Pecan Shortbread Easter Cookies. Make these goodies extra special with royal icing, decorating to resemble your favorite bunny, chick, flower, or Easter eggs.

17 of 19

Layered Peeps Crispy Treats

Credit: Ryan Moriarty

Layered Peeps Crispy Treats Recipe

These colorful bars are an Easter-themed twist on traditional Rice Krispie treats. Use any four colors of Peeps that you prefer, or double up on two colors for a half-and-half combo.

18 of 19

3 Ingredient Easter Cookies

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

3 Ingredient Easter Cookies Recipe

These Easter cookies feel festive, but you only need a handful of ingredients that you've already got on hand.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Easter Egg Cake

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Easter Egg Cake Recipe

It's not Easter without a themed cake! Rather than deal with a fussy animal-shaped pan, bake two round cake layers with an 8-inch diameter and let a little food styling and frosting do the work. You can use a box cake mix make a favorite recipe from scratch, depending on the level of effort you want to put in. This method can also be used for the Carrot Easter Cake and Easter Bunny Cake

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next