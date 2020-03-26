20 Easy Instant Pot Easter Recipes
Who says you can't cook your Easter meal in an Instant Pot? Certainly not us. From classic sides (like basic asparagus or mac and cheese) to nontraditional main courses (instead of ham or lamb, try serving our amazing Instant Pot Sunday Sauce and Meatballs for an entrée everyone will love), you're going to want to bookmark this collection of Instant Pot Easter recipes.
Instant Pot Asparagus
Our Instant Pot Asparagus is tender, but still has a nice crunch and flavor thanks to toasted almonds and orange zest. Everything you need is super easy to find—just make sure to buy asparagus with medium thickness, as asparagus that's too thin or small will become mushy.
Chicken with Rich Lemon-Herb Sauce
Chicken with Rich Lemon-Herb Sauce Recipe
The secret's definitely in the sauce...so is the flavor. Don't skip the last step—it brings this Instant Pot Chicken recipe all together.
Instant Pot Ratatouille
Instant Pot Ratatouille Recipe
Our Instant Pot Ratatouille certainly looks like it requires a lot of hard work to make, but the real beauty of this recipe is that it couldn't be easier. Plus, this speedy take on the classic French dish just happens to be one of the most perfect ways we can imagine to enjoy late summer produce.
Instant Pot Monkey Bread
Instant Pot Monkey Bread Recipe
Monkey bread gets even more amazing with the help of your Instant Pot. This Instant Pot monkey bread may seem intimidating, but it turns out surprisingly simple and delicious. The bread is buttery and sweet, with sticky pieces of deliciousness, and translates well to pressure cooking—you just have to put water under the rack to keep the biscuits from drying out.
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs Recipe
Yes, you can cook hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot ... and they're delicious. Whether you use them for dying or eating, the IP is one of our favorite ways to prepare boiled eggs.
Instant Pot Pork Sliders with Watermelon Barbecue Sauce
Instant Pot Pork Sliders with Watermelon Barbecue Sauce Recipe
This has all the flavor and tenderness of all-day barbecue, but comes together in a few hours. The watermelon juice replaces the stock usually found in Instant Pot or slow cooker pulled pork recipes, and the rind gives the sauce from extra body. The pork's sweetness resembles that of al pastor, so it would work just as well in tacos as it does in sliders.
Instant Pot Pork Shoulder
Instant Pot Pork Shoulder Recipe
While ham or lamb may be the traditional Easter meat, this perfectly seasoned pork shoulder would be the shining star of your holiday table. With just six ingredients, the whole thing comes together in just a little over an hour.
Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs
Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs Recipe
When you're going for a mouthwatering BBQ experience done indoors, these Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs are the way to go. Using the Instant Pot creates incredibly succulent ribs with virtually no fuss; you even make your sauce right in the pot.
Instant Pot Melting Potatoes
Instant Pot Melting Potatoes Recipe
You've seen the Internet-famous "melting potatoes;" now here's how to do them in your Instant Pot—i.e. without cranking your oven up to 500°. Buttery, creamy, perfectly salty Instant Pot Melting Potatoes make for a divinely decadent celebration of potato—no cream or cheese necessary.
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese with Bacon Recipe
If you thought you loved your Instant Pot, just wait until you make a rich and gooey bowl of macaroni and cheese within minutes. The Instant Pot's pressure function allows you to skip the entire process of boiling water, cooking, and draining the pasta saving valuable time over a traditional stovetop mac and cheese recipe.
Instant Pot Egg Casserole
Instant Pot Egg Casserole Recipe
Essentially a frittata or a crustless quiche, this Instant Pot egg casserole really couldn't be easier. This one-pot meal can be served at brunch this weekend, or made ahead of time, wrapped up and reheated right before heading to work on weekday mornings.
Instant Pot Hoppin' John
Instant Pot Hoppin' John Recipe
Use your instant pot to make a Hoppin' John dish that is so hearty and flavorful, the promise of luck when eaten on New Years is merely an added bonus. The old Southern tradition says that each person should eat one pea per year for good luck and posterity. You've got everyone covered with this fast, delicious go-to recipe.
Instant Pot Peanut Brittle
Instant Pot Peanut Brittle Recipe
This Instant Pot candy recipe delivers a classic candy shop treat with no intimidation factor. In fact, you don't even need a candy thermometer to make this perfectly porous and crisp brittle. While it makes a scrumptious treat any time of year, our Instant Pot Peanut Brittle is especially awesome to make during the holiday season.
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Easy enough for a weeknight meal, impressively decadent enough for a holiday dinner—the Instant Pot has done it again. Beyond their creamy texture and richly savory flavor, we love these Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes for the time they save.
Instant Pot Sunday Sauce and Meatballs
Instant Pot Sunday Sauce and Meatballs Recipe
Sure the idea of "Sunday sauce" is great, but the reality is, you're not always going to have the flexibility to start a pot of sauce in the morning and stay home while it cooks throughout the day—even on the weekend. However, thanks to the ever-handy Instant Pot you can enjoy the robust flavor of a slow-simmered tomato sauce in less than an hour.
Instant Pot 40-Clove Chicken
Instant Pot 40-Clove Chicken Recipe
Our take on chicken with 40 cloves of garlic, made for the Instant Pot, puts a fast and easy spin on the classic dish. Enjoy this flavor-packed favorite any night of the week.
Instant Pot Jambalaya
Andouille, a spiced, heavily smoked sausage, is the signature ingredient in this quick and easy classic Creole dish.
Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole
Instant Pot Green Bean Casserole Recipe
This take on green bean casserole removes the add-ins you'd encounter with canned soup and frees up the stove and oven for all the other holiday dishes. Browning the onions adds so much flavor to the gravy while maintaining an Easter side that's still somewhat light—there's just enough sauce, but plenty of flavor.
Instant Pot Lasagna
Weeknight dinner doesn't get easier than this—we're talking cheesy, gooey, and ready in a flash. The next time the craving for hearty, comfort food strikes, just remember, Instant Pot Lasagna has your back.
Ham And Potato Soup
This Instant Pot ham soup recipe is about as perfect as a cool weather soup can get; think "loaded baked potato in a bowl." For a fun party meal, serve it with an assortment of toppings so guests can make the soup their own.