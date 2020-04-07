20+ Brunch Casseroles That Are Perfect for Easter
Planning a family brunch for Easter Sunday? Whip up one (or more!) of these savory, satisfying casseroles for a hearty addition to your brunch table. Most of them can be prepared the night before and then baked on Easter morning, making holiday preparations easier than ever.
Sausage and Polenta Breakfast Casserole
Prep this simple sausage and polenta casserole the night before Easter, and then cook while the kids open Easter baskets and hunt for eggs. Chicken andouille sausage, two types of cheese, and a splash of hot sauce add just the right amount of flavor.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon, this Croissant Breakfast Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser and can be made-ahead. Assemble the casserole and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight. Then, in the morning, all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Keep an eye on the casserole as it bakes. The buttery croissants exposed on top get dark quickly, so be sure to tent it with foil while it finishes cooking.
Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata
This dish has fewer than 20g of total carbs--about half of what you'll find in classic bread-based casseroles. Greek yogurt, eggs, and cheese pack a mighty protein punch, while a touch of bacon seasons to perfection. The strata is best if allowed to soak overnight. Not only does this build in make-ahead convenience, it also allows the bread to fully absorb the egg mixture--yielding a creamy texture inside, while the top bread pieces get delightfully crisp.
Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs
Our sheet pan take on "egg-in-a-hole" is such a perfect play for a fun, and totally photogenic, weekend brunch. A slab of rich, tender, and herbaceous biscuit cradles just-right, over-easy eggs (you'll have set whites and delightfully runny yolks after 7 minutes of baking), drizzled with hot sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Nobody dislikes a cheesy tater tot, so incorporate them into your next family brunch with this Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole. It's delicious, easy, perfect for both kids and adults, and has the power to please anyone. Most of that power comes from not wiping out the skillet: This way, you're sautéing your onions in the rendered fat from the sausage, which is both delicious and time efficient. If you need to make it gluten-free or vegetarian, all you have to do is leave out the sausage. Feel free to use any brand of tots you like, or even trying out the minis. For a smokier feel, sub in a smoked gouda.
Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole is not only low-fat and easy to prepare, but it's also a great make-ahead breakfast or brunch dish. Prepare the casserole overnight, then bake in the morning for a hearty and piping hot meal. For more recipes like this one, see our complete breakfast and brunch recipe collection.
Amish Breakfast Casserole
This easy breakfast casserole, originally served at an Amish inn, calls for cottage, cheddar, and Swiss cheeses, plus bacon, onion, and frozen hashbrowns. It's a hearty, savory way to begin the Easter morning.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Add a little spice to your Easter brunch with these south-of-the-border-inspired breakfast enchiladas. Plus, it's another make-ahead winner: Prepare the recipe, without baking, and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes; bake as directed. Be sure to make the cheese sauce before scrambling the eggs so the sauce will be ready to add at the proper time.
Breakfast Buffet Bake
This super easy breakfast bake is basically a loaded breakfast casserole: It's heavy on the onions, peppers, and sausage, but lighter on the eggs, so it's an inverse of your typical breakfast casserole. The layered format and fewer eggs keeps this casserole from getting soggy. You can go ahead and cook this ahead of time by cooking the hash browns, then layering on the onions, peppers, and sausage before covering and refrigerating overnight. Then, simply add the custard the next morning and bake. Can't find frozen hash patties? Use shredded hash browns instead. Simply spread about a pound of frozen hash browns in the baking dish and bake at 400 until cooked through.
Company Breakfast Casserole
For a southwest flair, replace the mushrooms with a small can of sliced olives, add Monterey Jack cheese instead of Cheddar and serve with spicy salsa on the side.
Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
Prep this the night before for an easy breakfast or brunch. Find turkey sausage in the freezer section of the supermarket with other breakfast meats.
Ham-and-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
This hash brown breakfast casserole is a delicious option for breakfast or brunch. Serve with fresh fruit and a tall stack of pancakes.
Mexican Brunch Casserole
Add a little kick to your Easter morning with this Mexican brunch casserole featuring green chiles, biscuit mix, and shredded Colby Jack cheese.
Southern Veggie Brunch Casserole
This hearty breakfast casserole recipe is packed with pork, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese and gets its Southern style from a tasty biscuit topping.
Breezy Brunch Skillet
This brunch skillet is a classic breakfast casserole—deconstructed. Instead of whisking the eggs with milk and pouring over the diced potatoes, green peppers, and onions, you will want to make six small wells in the potato mixture and crack an egg into each. Cover pan and cook over low heat until eggs are set.
Asparagus Frittata
This easy frittata celebrates the best of spring with fresh asparagus spears and onions. Gruyére cheese, heavy cream, and crème fraîche lend a silky, creamy mouthfeel. Be sure to whisk the egg mixture thoroughly in order to fully incorporate the crème fraîche
Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake
Cubed and toasted brioche takes this sausage breakfast casserole up a notch. Fresh chives and parsley lend an herby flavor.
Artichoke and Spinach Strata
Thaw the artichoke hearts according to microwave directions, or in the refrigerator for 2 hours. You can also place artichoke hearts in the baking dish and bake at 375° until thawed, then remove from the pan and continue the recipe. Try swapping artichokes and spinach for 1 (14-ounce) bag thawed frozen broccoli florets and Monterey Jack for cheddar cheese.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
The classic sausage-and-cheese breakfast casserole gets an upgrade by swapping bread for flaky mini croissants.
Double-Berry French Toast Casserole
Indulge your family's sweet tooth with this elegant French toast casserole featuring raspberries, strawberries, Chambord, and cream cheese. Prep the night before Easter, then pop in the oven for about an hour the next morning.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Mushrooms, asparagus, onion, and feta cheese lend incredible flavor to this delicious frittata.
Spinach, Artichoke, and Gouda Casserole
This savory vegetable-and-cheese breakfast casserole can be baked in a 9-inch baking pan or 1-cup ramekins. Its flavors are reminiscent of the popular spinach-and-artichoke dip and will complement your Easter brunch table perfectly.
Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche
Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.