Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Nobody dislikes a cheesy tater tot, so incorporate them into your next family brunch with this Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole. It's delicious, easy, perfect for both kids and adults, and has the power to please anyone. Most of that power comes from not wiping out the skillet: This way, you're sautéing your onions in the rendered fat from the sausage, which is both delicious and time efficient. If you need to make it gluten-free or vegetarian, all you have to do is leave out the sausage. Feel free to use any brand of tots you like, or even trying out the minis. For a smokier feel, sub in a smoked gouda.