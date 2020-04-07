20+ Brunch Casseroles That Are Perfect for Easter

Updated April 02, 2020
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Planning a family brunch for Easter Sunday? Whip up one (or more!) of these savory, satisfying casseroles for a hearty addition to your brunch table. Most of them can be prepared the night before and then baked on Easter morning, making holiday preparations easier than ever. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Sausage and Polenta Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Johnny Miller; Styling: Heather Chontos

Sausage and Polenta Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Prep this simple sausage and polenta casserole the night before Easter, and then cook while the kids open Easter baskets and hunt for eggs. Chicken andouille sausage, two types of cheese, and a splash of hot sauce add just the right amount of flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Our Test Kitchen has made dozens and dozens of breakfast casseroles over the years, but this one is our latest favorite. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard flavored with a touch of Dijon, this Croissant Breakfast Casserole is a real crowd-pleaser and can be made-ahead. Assemble the casserole and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight. Then, in the morning, all you have to do is pop it in the oven. Keep an eye on the casserole as it bakes. The buttery croissants exposed on top get dark quickly, so be sure to tent it with foil while it finishes cooking.

3 of 23

Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Food Styling: Karen Rankin; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Spinach, Bacon, and Gruyère Breakfast Strata Recipe

This dish has fewer than 20g of total carbs--about half of what you'll find in classic bread-based casseroles. Greek yogurt, eggs, and cheese pack a mighty protein punch, while a touch of bacon seasons to perfection. The strata is best if allowed to soak overnight. Not only does this build in make-ahead convenience, it also allows the bread to fully absorb the egg mixture--yielding a creamy texture inside, while the top bread pieces get delightfully crisp.

Advertisement

4 of 23

Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Sheet Pan Ricotta-Chive Biscuits with Baked Eggs Recipe

Our sheet pan take on "egg-in-a-hole" is such a perfect play for a fun, and totally photogenic, weekend brunch. A slab of rich, tender, and herbaceous biscuit cradles just-right, over-easy eggs (you'll have set whites and delightfully runny yolks after 7 minutes of baking), drizzled with hot sauce and a sprinkling of fresh parsley. 

5 of 23

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Nobody dislikes a cheesy tater tot, so incorporate them into your next family brunch with this Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole. It's delicious, easy, perfect for both kids and adults, and has the power to please anyone. Most of that power comes from not wiping out the skillet: This way, you're sautéing your onions in the rendered fat from the sausage, which is both delicious and time efficient. If you need to make it gluten-free or vegetarian, all you have to do is leave out the sausage. Feel free to use any brand of tots you like, or even trying out the minis. For a smokier feel, sub in a smoked gouda.

6 of 23

Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole Recipe

This breakfast casserole is not only low-fat and easy to prepare, but it's also a great make-ahead breakfast or brunch dish. Prepare the casserole overnight, then bake in the morning for a hearty and piping hot meal. For more recipes like this one, see our complete breakfast and brunch recipe collection.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Amish Breakfast Casserole

Credit: psfreeman

Amish Breakfast Casserole Recipe

This easy breakfast casserole, originally served at an Amish inn, calls for cottage, cheddar, and Swiss cheeses, plus bacon, onion, and frozen hashbrowns. It's a hearty, savory way to begin the Easter morning.

8 of 23

Breakfast Enchiladas

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Breakfast Enchiladas Recipe

Add a little spice to your Easter brunch with these south-of-the-border-inspired breakfast enchiladas. Plus, it's another make-ahead winner: Prepare the recipe, without baking, and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes; bake as directed. Be sure to make the cheese sauce before scrambling the eggs so the sauce will be ready to add at the proper time.

9 of 23

Breakfast Buffet Bake

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke

Breakfast Buffet Bake Recipe

This super easy breakfast bake is basically a loaded breakfast casserole: It's heavy on the onions, peppers, and sausage, but lighter on the eggs, so it's an inverse of your typical breakfast casserole. The layered format and fewer eggs keeps this casserole from getting soggy. You can go ahead and cook this ahead of time by cooking the hash browns, then layering on the onions, peppers, and sausage before covering and refrigerating overnight. Then, simply add the custard the next morning and bake. Can't find frozen hash patties? Use shredded hash browns instead. Simply spread about a pound of frozen hash browns in the baking dish and bake at 400 until cooked through.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Company Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House

Company Breakfast Casserole Recipe

For a southwest flair, replace the mushrooms with a small can of sliced olives, add Monterey Jack cheese instead of Cheddar and serve with spicy salsa on the side.

11 of 23

Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House

Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Prep this the night before for an easy breakfast or brunch. Find turkey sausage in the freezer section of the supermarket with other breakfast meats.

12 of 23

Ham-and-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Oxmoor House

Ham-and-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole Recipe

This hash brown breakfast casserole is a delicious option for breakfast or brunch.  Serve with fresh fruit and a tall stack of pancakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Mexican Brunch Casserole

Credit: Gooseberry Patch

Mexican Brunch Casserole Recipe

Add a little kick to your Easter morning with this Mexican brunch casserole featuring green chiles, biscuit mix, and shredded Colby Jack cheese.

14 of 23

Southern Veggie Brunch Casserole

Southern Veggie Brunch Casserole Recipe

This hearty breakfast casserole recipe is packed with pork, peppers, tomatoes, and cheese and gets its Southern style from a tasty biscuit topping.

15 of 23

Breezy Brunch Skillet

Breezy Brunch Skillet Recipe

This brunch skillet is a classic breakfast casserole—deconstructed. Instead of whisking the eggs with milk and pouring over the diced potatoes, green peppers, and onions, you will want to make six small wells in the potato mixture and crack an egg into each. Cover pan and cook over low heat until eggs are set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Asparagus Frittata

Credit: Jen Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Asparagus Frittata Recipe

This easy frittata celebrates the best of spring with fresh asparagus spears and onions. Gruyére cheese, heavy cream, and crème fraîche lend a silky, creamy mouthfeel. Be sure to whisk the egg mixture thoroughly in order to fully incorporate the crème fraîche

17 of 23

Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Creamy Brioche and Egg Bake Recipe

Cubed and toasted brioche takes this sausage breakfast casserole up a notch. Fresh chives and parsley lend an herby flavor.

18 of 23

Artichoke and Spinach Strata

Credit: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alistair Turnbull

Artichoke and Spinach Strata Recipe

Thaw the artichoke hearts according to microwave directions, or in the refrigerator for 2 hours. You can also place artichoke hearts in the baking dish and bake at 375° until thawed, then remove from the pan and continue the recipe. Try swapping artichokes and spinach for 1 (14-ounce) bag thawed frozen broccoli florets and Monterey Jack for cheddar cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe

The classic sausage-and-cheese breakfast casserole gets an upgrade by swapping bread for flaky mini croissants.

20 of 23

Double-Berry French Toast Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Linda Hirst

Double-Berry French Toast Casserole Recipe

Indulge your family's sweet tooth with this elegant French toast casserole featuring raspberries, strawberries, Chambord, and cream cheese. Prep the night before Easter, then pop in the oven for about an hour the next morning.

21 of 23

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Spring Vegetable Frittata Recipe

Mushrooms, asparagus, onion, and feta cheese lend incredible flavor to this delicious frittata.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Spinach, Artichoke, and Gouda Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Linda Hirst

Spinach, Artichoke, and Gouda Casserole Recipe

This savory vegetable-and-cheese breakfast casserole can be baked in a 9-inch baking pan or 1-cup ramekins. Its flavors are reminiscent of the popular spinach-and-artichoke dip and will complement your Easter brunch table perfectly.

23 of 23

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Bacon-and-Cheddar Grits Quiche Recipe

Spread cheese to the edge of the warm, bacony grits "crust" to prevent any custard from seeping out while the quiche bakes.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next