60+ Sweet Easter Cake Recipes
If you need a cake recipe for your Easter meal, we've got what you need, from coconut and carrot to strawberry shortcake and pineapple upside down cake.
Ultimate Coconut Cake
"Ultimate" is no exaggeration here—this cake features coconut flour, coconut oil, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut sugar, coconut extract, and (of course) flaked coconut. Given this cake's incredibly moist layers, intense coconut flavor, and lighter-than-air filling, our test kitchen chefs fought over the leftovers.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
You've got dessert duty? We've got you covered with this lightly spiced sheet cake that serves a crowd and travels well too. Why choose between carrot cake and coconut cake when both flavors work so well together?
Confetti Flower Cake
It may be hard to believe that this stunning layer cake could taste as delightful as it looks, but trust us on this one… it's well worth cutting into. We create an all-natural "fun-fetti" look for this Confetti Flower Cake with edible flower petals flecked throughout the moist and delicate vanilla layers. Covered in a light, fluffy strawberry frosting (and a few more garnishing edible flowers for good measure), this wow-worthy confetti cake is the perfect centerpiece for your next special occasion—be it a birthday party or a wedding shower.
Watercolor Cake
This stunning watercolor effect is a surprisingly simple cake decorating technique that makes for an incredibly special dessert.
Bird's Nest Cake
Frost a cake. Add Peeps. Boom: Bird's nest on a cake. Go on and impress your friends. You can even say the idea was yours; we won't tell.
Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze
Poke cake meets pound cake in this must-make spring dessert. A perfectly moist, dense vanilla pound cake (with a delightful hint of almond) is filled with a fresh strawberry filling—adding to the cake's tender crumb and providing the perfect fruity sweet-tart flavor balance. Finish the whole thing off with an eye-catching fresh strawberry glaze, and you have a supremely awesome cake on your hands. Be warned, if you share this pound cake with friends, you'll need to be ready to share the recipe as well.
Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone
Strawberries and Rosé Cake
This impressive blush-tone cake is inspired by two of our favorite summer treats: rosé wine and fresh strawberries. Perfect for a bridal shower, birthday party, or any number of other special gatherings, this cake is as spirited as it is elegant. If you are a big frosting fan, you may want to consider doubling the buttercream component of the recipe, as this was developed as a more delicately iced cake. Leave enough frosting after filling the layers to swipe a light crumb coat around the exterior of the cake, if you like that look--or you can simply keep the frosting in between the layers for a fully "naked" cake aethetic.
Lemon and Vanilla Angel Food Cake
What better way to celebrate Easter than with a divine lemon angel food cake? The best part about this heavenly cake is it's gluten-free.
Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Zucchini makes a brilliant addition to carrot cake, adding a verdant note to the sweet carrot.
1-2-3-4 Cake
Time to oust your box cake mix, and embrace your inner baker with this basic yellow cake formula. This easy recipe will raise your cake-crafting confidence to new heights the first time you try it. As the name suggests, the numbers represent the measurements of the ingredients in the cake. Just remember what number matches with which ingredient, and you can easily memorize this recipe to whip up anytime you please. The buttery yellow cake is moist and has a perfectly dense crumb. Consider the 1-2-3-4 Cake a blank canvas; have fun adding layers of your buttercream frosting, whipped cream with fruit, or your own favorite frosting. One key to keep in mind when making this cake is that you really do need to have your butter softened and, ideally, your eggs at room temperature. Mixing these ingredients in when cold makes them more difficult to incorporate and can yield a "broken" batter. When baking the cake, be sure to use a light baking pan to help prevent over-browning. If you see that the top of your cake is brown, but the center is still wet, make a foil tent over the cake to keep it from getting darker.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Fresh summer peaches turn sticky and sweet when baked in the bottom of a Bundt pan with butter and brown sugar. After you place the peach slices in the ridges of the pan, gently spoon the cake batter over the fruit, then smooth the top with an offset spatula.
Coconut Cream Cake
A beautiful coconut layer cake will be a crowd favorite at your Easter celebration. The filling in this recipe calls for packaged coconut shavings. Look for them in your grocer's natural foods section.
Strawberry Cake with Strawberry Buttercream Frosting
This vibrant pink layer cake is pure strawberry-on-strawberry goodness, with fresh strawberries going into the cake batter and frosting. One thing to note about the buttercream frosting—it is absolutely bursting with berry flavor, but is easily over-mixed. If you find you've broken your emulsion when whipping this frosting up, no worries. You can simply mix in a little more powdered sugar to restore it. That said, we love how purely strawberry-forward the flavor of this frosting is, so we'd advise being very light-handed when adding extra powdered sugar, as it will dilute the berry flavor. In our opinion, it's better to have a slightly broken frosting that tastes like strawberries than a perfectly pristine frosting that tastes like sugar.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."
Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
If you've ever enjoyed a glass of strawberry lemonade, you know this is a refreshing combination. And this company-worthy crepe cake will make everyone swoon with its ethereal layers and rich lemon filling. Be sure to save the liquid after macerating the strawberries–it's delicious drizzled over each serving.
Chocolate "Chip" Cake
This salty-sweet treat is an easy but awesome way to upgrade a boxed cake mix and store-bought frosting. Just remember—you'll want to serve this decadent cake within an hour of frosting it so that the chips stay nice and crispy.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Bake a cake that would make mama proud. German chocolate cakes are known for being rich, indulgent cakes, so enjoy a slice with a glass of milk.
Basic Pound Cake
So comforting and delicious, with a perfectly crusty bottom. Keep things classic or get adventurous with your glaze.
Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake
Delicate, thin purchased cookies are the secret to this stunning no-cook Easter dessert.
Pistachio Raspberry Cake
Roasted pistachios accentuate the pistachio and raspberry buttercream adorned on this spring-inspired layer cake.
Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake
Layers upon layers of fresh key lime, luscious cream cheese, and shortbread cookies make for a delicious no-bake cake with a show-stopping presentation. A thin layer of pistachios adds a crunch to each creamy, bright bite. The taste is light and sweet, making it the perfect ending to a large holiday meal. If you can't find Key limes to juice, try Nellie & Joe's brand.
Skittles Rainbow Cake
Cake the rainbow.
Hummingbird Cheesecake
All of the elements of a classic hummingbird cake come together here in decadent cheesecake form. Layers of banana cheesecake, pineapple-pecan praline sauce, vanilla cheesecake, and white chocolate ganache are all stacked into a pecan-coconut graham cracker crust for a show-stopping dessert you won't soon forget. Despite the intimidation factor that often surrounds making cheesecakes at home, we highly encourage you to give this one a go. In all honesty, cheesecakes are much easier to make—and make well—than you'd probably think. A layered cheesecake like this one is certainly simpler to pull off than baking, assembling, and frosting a traditional layer cake. So break out your springform pan with confidence—you've got this.
Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Tahini Glaze
What better fall-inspired dessert to make than this tahini-glazed pumpkin bundt cake. A medley of fragrant, ground spices enhance the rich sweetness of this incredibly moist bundt cake. Topped with a toasty, perfectly bittersweet tahini glaze, this easy to make and comforting fall dessert is the perfect centerpiece for your next dinner party, Halloween gathering, or special occasion.
Dark Chocolate Avocado Cake with Chocolate Avocado Frosting
This vegan cake (no eggs or butter!) is so delicious that our kids begged for more. The frosting is silky smooth, and the cake is light and loaded with chocolate flavor, and healthy fats.
Tres Leches Cake
This gorgeous, rich traditional Mexican cake is made with three types of milk (whole, sweetened condensed, and evaporated) and topped with loads of fresh, juicy berries. The syrup will penetrate the cake if given sufficient time, so be patient.
Orange-Olive Oil Cake with Vanilla Glaze
Butter's Vanilla Cake
Make ahead: Bake the cakes first and let them cool; the next day, make the frosting and assemble the cake for an easy Easter Sunday.
Rainbow Sprinkle Cake
We love this make-ahead cake because the garnished rainbow sprinkles look like tiny Easter eggs!
Spiced Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
A smear of cream cheese frosting is the ideal topper for warm spiced carrot cake.
Strawberry Upside-Down Cake
This perfectly light summer cake comes out beautifully, either way you flip it.
The Coconut Chiffon Cake
Unexpected mascarpone cheese and coconut fills the layers in this rich Coconut Chiffon Cake. Coat with flaked coconut for the finishing touch.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
From pineapple to cream cheese, Hummingbird Bundt Cake has the same ingredients as the original popular layer cake but simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.
35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake
Over-ripe bananas (yellow peels splotched with brown flecks) are best for baking. You won't get the same depth of flavor or moistness without them.
The Lane Cake
This famous cake just got a spiked, peachy makeover. A half cup of peach schnapps gives it an unforgettable meringue frosting, while a half cup of bourbon perfectly rounds out the peach filling.
Strawberry Mousse Cake
Strawberry-sweetened frosting surrounds the outside of the cake while creamy strawberry mousse divides the layers. This beautiful cake is ideal for brunch, baby showers, or any springtime celebration.
The Jam Cake
The origins of jam cake lie deep in Appalachia where store-bought sugar was once scarce. Cakes were often sweetened with homemade jams, filled with wild berries and mountain fruits to deliver a rich, dense cake with a depth of flavor sugar alone couldn't deliver.
Strawberry Tallcake
Create a super-size version of traditional strawberry shortcake by layering a stack of butter cakes with strawberries and whipped cream.
Key Lime Icebox Cake
Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.
Vanilla Angel Food Cake with Chocolate Sauce
Here's a recipe that demonstrates the need for (and rewards of) patience. When you whip egg whites slowly--first at medium-low and building up speed gradually--you end up with the softest, creamiest, fluffiest mixture, into which you need to patiently and gradually fold flour. Try to rush things, and you'll end up with a dense cake, full of holes, that falls instead of lifts.
The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake
Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These cake layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead.
Strawberries and Cream Cake
We used 6 (8-inch) disposable aluminum foil cake pans, so we could fill all the pans at once. This way, if you bake the layers in batches, the second batch is ready to go in the oven as soon as the first is done.
Almond-apricot Cake
Coconut Triple-Layer Cake
Impress your Easter guests with this low-fat, three-layer coconut cake that's topped with a fluffy frosting made with egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar.
Easter Kugelhopf
Kugelhopf is an Austrian cake (also claimed by bakers in Alsace, Germany and Poland) that's a cross between a bread and a bundt cake. It's typically filled with raisins and fruit, baked in a special kugelhopf pan or a bundt pan, and sprinkled with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
This lightened version of an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake is full of the flavor you expect, as well as the pineapple slices with cherries in the middle, but has less than 8 grams of fat per serving.
Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake
You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead; store at room temp. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil.
Hummingbird Cake
This cake is the most requested recipe in Southern Living magazine history and frequents covered dish dinners all across the South, always receiving rave reviews. The spiced cake layers feature crushed pineapple, chopped banana, and pecans, and the cake is topped with a rich cream cheese frosting and more pecans.
Classic Strawberry Shortcake
With juicy strawberries spooned over sweet and tender biscuits, old-fashioned strawberry shortcakes are the perfect springtime dessert.
Best Carrot Cake
The MyRecipes audience raves about this "best carrot cake ever" with its sweet buttermilk glaze, rich cream cheese frosting and cake layers filled with carrot, pineapple, coconut and chopped nuts.
Fresh Strawberry Cake
Start with a cake mix and strawberry gelatin and make an easy strawberry sheet cake that has less than 250 calories per slice and is topped with heart-healthy fresh strawberries and toasted almonds.
Classic Angel Food Cake
Beaten egg whites are the key to an angel food cake's light and airy texture. This recipe has a number of variations from the basic cake recipe: chocolate, citrus-glazed, orange, peppermint, and even an ice cream cake.
Grapefruit Pound Cake
This citrus pound cake blossoms from the floral essence of grated grapefruit rind, while fresh grapefruit juice packs refreshing flavor to the powdered sugar glaze which is drizzled over this moist pound cake.
Coconut Cake
This classic coconut cake features a homemade frosting made from sugar, lemon juice, egg whites, vanilla extract, and shredded coconut.
Buttermilk-Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
Instead of using Mexican chocolate in this pound cake recipe, we developed the same flavor profile using more common ingredients--semisweet chocolate and cinnamon.
Lemon Shortbread Cheesecake
Top this tangy lemon cheesecake made with cream cheese and goat cheese with fresh strawberries for a lovely springtime presentation. Use crumbled shortbread cookies for an irresistible crust.
Glazed Lemon-Blueberry Poppy Seed Bundt Cake
Lemons and blueberries are a popular pair, and here they appear in an easy-to-make bundt cake that's perfect for springtime brunches or lunches.
Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake
The bright, fresh citrus flavor in this classic pound cake comes from fresh lemon juice, lemon rind and lemon extract in the batter and the sweet lemon glaze that's drizzled on top of the cake.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Let the rest of your dishes be light and spring-ready; this indulgent cheesecake is too rich, delicious, and gorgeous to pass up.
Kulich
After being iced, the bread is topped with raisins to form the letters XB, meaning "Christ has risen."
Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake
We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.