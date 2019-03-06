60+ Sweet Easter Cake Recipes

Updated March 06, 2019
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans

If you need a cake recipe for your Easter meal, we've got what you need, from coconut and carrot to strawberry shortcake and pineapple upside down cake.

Start Slideshow

1 of 62

Ultimate Coconut Cake

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey and Elise Mayfield; Prop Styling: Kay Clarke and Laura Evans

Ultimate Coconut Cake Recipe

"Ultimate" is no exaggeration here—this cake features coconut flour, coconut oil, coconut milk, coconut cream, coconut sugar, coconut extract, and (of course) flaked coconut. Given this cake's incredibly moist layers, intense coconut flavor, and lighter-than-air filling, our test kitchen chefs fought over the leftovers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 62

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream Recipe

You've got dessert duty? We've got you covered with this lightly spiced sheet cake that serves a crowd and travels well too. Why choose between carrot cake and coconut cake when both flavors work so well together?

3 of 62

Confetti Flower Cake

Credit: Whitney Ott; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Confetti Flower Cake Recipe

It may be hard to believe that this stunning layer cake could taste as delightful as it looks, but trust us on this one… it's well worth cutting into. We create an all-natural "fun-fetti" look for this Confetti Flower Cake with edible flower petals flecked throughout the moist and delicate vanilla layers. Covered in a light, fluffy strawberry frosting (and a few more garnishing edible flowers for good measure), this wow-worthy confetti cake is the perfect centerpiece for your next special occasion—be it a birthday party or a wedding shower.

Advertisement

4 of 62

Watercolor Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Watercolor Cake Recipe

This stunning watercolor effect is a surprisingly simple cake decorating technique that makes for an incredibly special dessert. 

5 of 62

Bird's Nest Cake

Credit: Kate Sears; Styling: Elizabeth Blake

Bird's Nest Cake Recipe

Frost a cake. Add Peeps. Boom: Bird's nest on a cake. Go on and impress your friends. You can even say the idea was yours; we won't tell.

6 of 62

Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze

Credit:  Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Strawberry Poke Pound Cake with Strawberry Glaze Recipe

Poke cake meets pound cake in this must-make spring dessert. A perfectly moist, dense vanilla pound cake (with a delightful hint of almond) is filled with a fresh strawberry filling—adding to the cake's tender crumb and providing the perfect fruity sweet-tart flavor balance. Finish the whole thing off with an eye-catching fresh strawberry glaze, and you have a supremely awesome cake on your hands. Be warned, if you share this pound cake with friends, you'll need to be ready to share the recipe as well. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 62

Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone

Credit: Photographer: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Lemon-Olive Oil Cake with Whipped Mascarpone Recipe

8 of 62

Strawberries and Rosé Cake

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Strawberries and Rosé Cake Recipe

This impressive blush-tone cake is inspired by two of our favorite summer treats: rosé wine and fresh strawberries. Perfect for a bridal shower, birthday party, or any number of other special gatherings, this cake is as spirited as it is elegant. If you are a big frosting fan, you may want to consider doubling the buttercream component of the recipe, as this was developed as a more delicately iced cake. Leave enough frosting after filling the layers to swipe a light crumb coat around the exterior of the cake, if you like that look--or you can simply keep the frosting in between the layers for a fully "naked" cake aethetic.

9 of 62

Lemon and Vanilla Angel Food Cake

Credit: Thomas J. Story

Lemon and Vanilla Angel Food Cake Recipe

What better way to celebrate Easter than with a divine lemon angel food cake? The best part about this heavenly cake is it's gluten-free.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 62

Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Dylan + Jeni; Styling: Scott Horne

Carrot-Zucchini Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

Zucchini makes a brilliant addition to carrot cake, adding a verdant note to the sweet carrot.

11 of 62

1-2-3-4 Cake 

Credit: Photographer: Gina DeSimone; Prop stylist: Kashara Johnson; Food Stylist: Briana Riddock

1-2-3-4 Cake  Recipe

Time to oust your box cake mix, and embrace your inner baker with this basic yellow cake formula. This easy recipe will raise your cake-crafting confidence to new heights the first time you try it. As the name suggests, the numbers represent the measurements of the ingredients in the cake. Just remember what number matches with which ingredient, and you can easily memorize this recipe to whip up anytime you please. The buttery yellow cake is moist and has a perfectly dense crumb. Consider the 1-2-3-4 Cake a blank canvas; have fun adding layers of your buttercream frosting, whipped cream with fruit, or your own favorite frosting. One key to keep in mind when making this cake is that you really do need to have your butter softened and, ideally, your eggs at room temperature. Mixing these ingredients in when cold makes them more difficult to incorporate and can yield a "broken" batter. When baking the cake, be sure to use a light baking pan to help prevent over-browning. If you see that the top of your cake is brown, but the center is still wet, make a foil tent over the cake to keep it from getting darker. 

12 of 62

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake Recipe

Fresh summer peaches turn sticky and sweet when baked in the bottom of a Bundt pan with butter and brown sugar. After you place the peach slices in the ridges of the pan, gently spoon the cake batter over the fruit, then smooth the top with an offset spatula.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 62

Coconut Cream Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Coconut Cream Cake Recipe

A beautiful coconut layer cake will be a crowd favorite at your Easter celebration. The filling in this recipe calls for packaged coconut shavings. Look for them in your grocer's natural foods section.

14 of 62

Strawberry Cake with Strawberry Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Kelsey Hansen; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Strawberry Cake with Strawberry Buttercream Frosting Recipe

This vibrant pink layer cake is pure strawberry-on-strawberry goodness, with fresh strawberries going into the cake batter and frosting. One thing to note about the buttercream frosting—it is absolutely bursting with berry flavor, but is easily over-mixed. If you find you've broken your emulsion when whipping this frosting up, no worries. You can simply mix in a little more powdered sugar to restore it. That said, we love how purely strawberry-forward the flavor of this frosting is, so we'd advise being very light-handed when adding extra powdered sugar, as it will dilute the berry flavor. In our opinion, it's better to have a slightly broken frosting that tastes like strawberries than a perfectly pristine frosting that tastes like sugar. 

15 of 62

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake Recipe

Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 62

Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake Recipe

If you've ever enjoyed a glass of strawberry lemonade, you know this is a refreshing combination. And this company-worthy crepe cake will make everyone swoon with its ethereal layers and rich lemon filling. Be sure to save the liquid after macerating the strawberries–it's delicious drizzled over each serving.

17 of 62

Chocolate "Chip" Cake

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Chocolate "Chip" Cake Recipe

This salty-sweet treat is an easy but awesome way to upgrade a boxed cake mix and store-bought frosting. Just remember—you'll want to serve this decadent cake within an hour of frosting it so that the chips stay nice and crispy.

18 of 62

Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck

Mama's German Chocolate Cake Recipe

Bake a cake that would make mama proud. German chocolate cakes are known for being rich, indulgent cakes, so enjoy a slice with a glass of milk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 62

Basic Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilles; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos and Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Basic Pound Cake Recipe

So comforting and delicious, with a perfectly crusty bottom. Keep things classic or get adventurous with your glaze. 

20 of 62

Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Ellis Beatty

Pink Lemonade Icebox Cake Recipe

Delicate, thin purchased cookies are the secret to this stunning no-cook Easter dessert.

21 of 62

Pistachio Raspberry Cake

Credit: Thomas J Story

Pistachio Raspberry Cake Recipe

Roasted pistachios accentuate the pistachio and raspberry buttercream adorned on this spring-inspired layer cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 62

Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles

Key Lime-Shortbread Icebox Cake Recipe

Layers upon layers of fresh key lime, luscious cream cheese, and shortbread cookies make for a delicious no-bake cake with a show-stopping presentation. A thin layer of pistachios adds a crunch to each creamy, bright bite. The taste is light and sweet, making it the perfect ending to a large holiday meal. If you can't find Key limes to juice, try Nellie & Joe's brand. 

23 of 62

Skittles Rainbow Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Skittles Rainbow Cake Recipe

Cake the rainbow.

24 of 62

Hummingbird Cheesecake

Credit: Hannah Burkhalter

Hummingbird Cheesecake Recipe

All of the elements of a classic hummingbird cake come together here in decadent cheesecake form. Layers of banana cheesecake, pineapple-pecan praline sauce, vanilla cheesecake, and white chocolate ganache are all stacked into a pecan-coconut graham cracker crust for a show-stopping dessert you won't soon forget. Despite the intimidation factor that often surrounds making cheesecakes at home, we highly encourage you to give this one a go. In all honesty, cheesecakes are much easier to make—and make well—than you'd probably think. A layered cheesecake like this one is certainly simpler to pull off than baking, assembling, and frosting a traditional layer cake. So break out your springform pan with confidence—you've got this.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 62

Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Tahini Glaze

Credit: Sara Tane

Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Tahini Glaze Recipe

What better fall-inspired dessert to make than this tahini-glazed pumpkin bundt cake. A medley of fragrant, ground spices enhance the rich sweetness of this incredibly moist bundt cake. Topped with a toasty, perfectly bittersweet tahini glaze, this  easy to make and comforting fall dessert is the perfect centerpiece for your next dinner party, Halloween gathering, or special occasion.

26 of 62

Dark Chocolate Avocado Cake with Chocolate Avocado Frosting

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Dark Chocolate Avocado Cake with Chocolate Avocado Frosting Recipe

This vegan cake (no eggs or butter!) is so delicious that our kids begged for more. The frosting is silky smooth, and the cake is light and loaded with chocolate flavor, and healthy fats.

27 of 62

Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Jessica Colyer; Styling: Emma Crist

Tres Leches Cake Recipe

This gorgeous, rich traditional Mexican cake is made with three types of milk (whole, sweetened condensed, and evaporated) and topped with loads of fresh, juicy berries. The syrup will penetrate the cake if given sufficient time, so be patient.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 62

Orange-Olive Oil Cake with Vanilla Glaze

Credit: Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Cat Steele; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower

Orange-Olive Oil Cake with Vanilla Glaze Recipe

29 of 62

Butter's Vanilla Cake

Credit: Thomas J Story

Butter's Vanilla Cake Recipe

Make ahead: Bake the cakes first and let them cool; the next day, make the frosting and assemble the cake for an easy Easter Sunday.

30 of 62

Rainbow Sprinkle Cake

Credit:  Thomas J Story

Rainbow Sprinkle Cake Recipe

We love this make-ahead cake because the garnished rainbow sprinkles look like tiny Easter eggs!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 62

Spiced Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Oxmoor House

Spiced Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe

A smear of cream cheese frosting is the ideal topper for warm spiced carrot cake.

32 of 62

Strawberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Helen Dujardin; Styling: Kay Clarke

Strawberry Upside-Down Cake Recipe

This perfectly light summer cake comes out beautifully, either way you flip it.

33 of 62

The Coconut Chiffon Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

The Coconut Chiffon Cake Recipe

Unexpected mascarpone cheese and coconut fills the layers in this rich Coconut Chiffon Cake. Coat with flaked coconut for the finishing touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 62

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Annette Joseph

Hummingbird Bundt Cake Recipe

From pineapple to cream cheese, Hummingbird Bundt Cake has the same ingredients as the original popular layer cake but simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.

35 of 62

35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake Recipe

Over-ripe bananas (yellow peels splotched with brown flecks) are best for baking. You won't get the same depth of flavor or moistness without them.

36 of 62

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

The Lane Cake Recipe

This famous cake just got a spiked, peachy makeover. A half cup of peach schnapps gives it an unforgettable meringue frosting, while a half cup of bourbon perfectly rounds out the peach filling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 62

Strawberry Mousse Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck and Caroline Cunningham

Strawberry Mousse Cake Recipe

Strawberry-sweetened frosting surrounds the outside of the cake while creamy strawberry mousse divides the layers. This beautiful cake is ideal for brunch, baby showers, or any springtime celebration.

38 of 62

The Jam Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

The Jam Cake Recipe

The origins of jam cake lie deep in Appalachia where store-bought sugar was once scarce. Cakes were often sweetened with homemade jams, filled with wild berries and mountain fruits to deliver a rich, dense cake with a depth of flavor sugar alone couldn't deliver. 

39 of 62

Strawberry Tallcake

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Karen Shinto

Strawberry Tallcake Recipe

Create a super-size version of traditional strawberry shortcake by layering a stack of butter cakes with strawberries and whipped cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 62

Key Lime Icebox Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Key Lime Icebox Cake Recipe

Add the lime juice once you've fully cooked the custard to let the cornstarch thicken the mixture properly.

41 of 62

Vanilla Angel Food Cake with Chocolate Sauce

Credit: Tara Donne; Styling: Sarah Smart

Vanilla Angel Food Cake with Chocolate Sauce Recipe

Here's a recipe that demonstrates the need for (and rewards of) patience. When you whip egg whites slowly--first at medium-low and building up speed gradually--you end up with the softest, creamiest, fluffiest mixture, into which you need to patiently and gradually fold flour. Try to rush things, and you'll end up with a dense cake, full of holes, that falls instead of lifts.

42 of 62

The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

The Lemon Cheese Layer Cake Recipe

Expecting a twist on cheesecake? You're in for an even sweeter surprise. These cake layers are filled with a buttery rich lemon curd instead. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 62

Strawberries and Cream Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Strawberries and Cream Cake Recipe

We used 6 (8-inch) disposable aluminum foil cake pans, so we could fill all the pans at once. This way, if you bake the layers in batches, the second batch is ready to go in the oven as soon as the first is done.

44 of 62

Almond-apricot Cake

Credit: James Carrier

Almond-apricot Cake Recipe

45 of 62

Coconut Triple-Layer Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Coconut Triple-Layer Cake Recipe

Impress your Easter guests with this low-fat, three-layer coconut cake that's topped with a fluffy frosting made with egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 62

Easter Kugelhopf

Easter Kugelhopf Recipe

Kugelhopf is an Austrian cake (also claimed by bakers in Alsace, Germany and Poland) that's a cross between a bread and a bundt cake. It's typically filled with raisins and fruit, baked in a special kugelhopf pan or a bundt pan, and sprinkled with a light dusting of powdered sugar.

47 of 62

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Recipe

This lightened version of an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake is full of the flavor you expect, as well as the pineapple slices with cherries in the middle, but has less than 8 grams of fat per serving.

48 of 62

Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake Recipe

You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead; store at room temp. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 62

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Karin Olsen

Hummingbird Cake Recipe

This cake is the most requested recipe in Southern Living magazine history and frequents covered dish dinners all across the South, always receiving rave reviews. The spiced cake layers feature crushed pineapple, chopped banana, and pecans, and the cake is topped with a rich cream cheese frosting and more pecans.

50 of 62

Classic Strawberry Shortcake

Classic Strawberry Shortcake Recipe

With juicy strawberries spooned over sweet and tender biscuits, old-fashioned strawberry shortcakes are the perfect springtime dessert.

51 of 62

Best Carrot Cake

Credit: Tina Cornett; Styling: Leslie Byars Simpson

Best Carrot Cake Tout

The MyRecipes audience raves about this "best carrot cake ever" with its sweet buttermilk glaze, rich cream cheese frosting and cake layers filled with carrot, pineapple, coconut and chopped nuts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 62

Fresh Strawberry Cake

Credit: Oxmoor House

Fresh Strawberry Cake Recipe

Start with a cake mix and strawberry gelatin and make an easy strawberry sheet cake that has less than 250 calories per slice and is topped with heart-healthy fresh strawberries and toasted almonds.

53 of 62

Classic Angel Food Cake

Credit: Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke

Classic Angel Food Cake Recipe

Beaten egg whites are the key to an angel food cake's light and airy texture. This recipe has a number of variations from the basic cake recipe: chocolate, citrus-glazed, orange, peppermint, and even an ice cream cake.

54 of 62

Grapefruit Pound Cake

Credit: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Grapefruit Pound Cake Recipe

This citrus pound cake blossoms from the floral essence of grated grapefruit rind, while fresh grapefruit juice packs refreshing flavor to the powdered sugar glaze which is drizzled over this moist pound cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 62

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake Recipe

This classic coconut cake features a homemade frosting made from sugar, lemon juice, egg whites, vanilla extract, and shredded coconut.

56 of 62

Buttermilk-Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Cari South

Buttermilk-Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake Recipe

Instead of using Mexican chocolate in this pound cake recipe, we developed the same flavor profile using more common ingredients--semisweet chocolate and cinnamon.

57 of 62

Lemon Shortbread Cheesecake

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon

Lemon Shortbread Cheesecake Recipe

Top this tangy lemon cheesecake made with cream cheese and goat cheese with fresh strawberries for a lovely springtime presentation. Use crumbled shortbread cookies for an irresistible crust.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 62

Glazed Lemon-Blueberry Poppy Seed Bundt Cake

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Jan Gautro

Glazed Lemon-Blueberry Poppy Seed Bundt Cake Recipe

Lemons and blueberries are a popular pair, and here they appear in an easy-to-make bundt cake that's perfect for springtime brunches or lunches.

59 of 62

Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake

Credit: Randy Mayor

Sour Cream Lemon Pound Cake Recipe

The bright, fresh citrus flavor in this classic pound cake comes from fresh lemon juice, lemon rind and lemon extract in the batter and the sweet lemon glaze that's drizzled on top of the cake.

60 of 62

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheesecake Recipe

Let the rest of your dishes be light and spring-ready; this indulgent cheesecake is too rich, delicious, and gorgeous to pass up.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 62

Kulich

Kulich Recipe

After being iced, the bread is topped with raisins to form the letters XB, meaning "Christ has risen."

62 of 62

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Lemon-Yogurt Crumb Cake Recipe

We love the swirls of lemon curd in this cake, but it's also delicious without it.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next