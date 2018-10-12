What to Make for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
Don't let the tacky sweaters have all the fun. From bite-sized treats to large centerpieces, these crafty treats make perfect appetizers or desserts for your party. Not only are they cute, but these delightfully tacky Christmas treats are tons of fun to make, and even more fun to share with friends and family.
Giant Marshmallow and Cornflakes Christmas Tree Treat
Learn how to make a towering edible Christmas tree with this holiday riff on a classic treat. Pipe "strings" of white icing and attach M&M candies for the lights. Top with a star cut from yellow fondant icing.
Santa and Reindeer Truffles
Start with store-bought truffles to make an easy, giftable Christmas treat for friends, family, or holiday visitors. Save one for Santa; we hear he likes truffles too, and certainly deserves one all to himself.
Christmas Lights Bark
This adorable treat is the perfect holiday project to tackle with the kids.
Snowmen Donut Sticks
Is it just us, or do these adorable donut sticks remind anyone else of the world's favorite snowman? Store-bought sugar donuts become impressive Olaf-inspired holiday snowmen when decorated with chocolate candy pieces, pretzels, chocolate chips, and orange gummy candies.
Christmas Light Strawberries
Create an edible string of multi-colored Christmas lights with this unique idea for chocolate-covered strawberries.
Old-Fashioned Eggnog
Why buy eggnog when you can make your own? Whip up homemade eggnog, a classic holiday recipe, for some good, old-fashioned fun. Gradually adding in bourbon will give homemade eggnog its trademark custardy, yet light, texture. However, you can omit the alcohol if you're serving it to little ones.
Kris Kringle Cake
If you fancy a cake that resembles Santa Claus wearing a Speedo...then this cake's for you.
Cheesecake Christmas Trees
A tray of these Christmas trees makes a festive open house dessert. Start with a frozen cheesecake and a bottle of chocolate fudge shell coating to make these cute 5-ingredient cakes. For more chocolate decadence, use mini Twix bars (cut in half) for the tree trunks, as shown here.
Christmas Owl Cheese Ball
Nothing says "retro" and "Christmas" like a cheese ball. This recipe takes the tack-o-meter up a notch by dressing up the cheese ball like an adorable baby owl.
Ginger Cake with Maple Frosting
Make a layer cake that's flavored with ginger, nutmeg and cloves and topped with a sweet maple syrup frosting. If you're feeling really creative, make your own gingerbread men.
Fruity Gelatin Mold
Give grandma's gelatin mold a chance and tote this updated version to the party. Have fun with the mold you choose (ours is topped with a Christmas-y star), and add leftover decorations around the plate to give the piece some personality.
Famous Sausage Ball Muffins
We just took "decorating the tree" to a whole new level! Once these cheesy sausage bites cool, use toothpicks with red and green frills to affix them to a foam cone (you can find the foam at most arts and crafts stores). If that's not enough for your sweater-party spread, add a bow tree topper and use holiday fabric as a tree skirt.
Classic Gingerbread Cookies
These gingerbread cookies are sweet and not too gingery- perfect for the kids and just how you remember them. This recipe is also great for gingerbread houses. Roll the dough 1/4" thick, cut out house, and bake at 325 until firm (about 20 minutes). Rotate the pan after 10 minutes and use bold molasses for even baking and optimal flavor.
Coquito
This traditional Puerto Rican cocktail tastes like a very thick and creamy coconut eggnog. It's very rich, so you can serve it over ice, if preferred, to dilute it a little. Feel free to increase or decrease the amount of rum depending on how strong you like it. The drink keeps in the refrigerator for 1-2 weeks. Pro tip: It's great for gift-giving! Simply place in a decorative glass bottle with a stopper for a delightful Christmas gift.
Feta Cheese Truffles
Tiny cheese truffles are super simple to make and pair well with other finger foods, such as almonds, olives, and grape tomatoes. To up the tacky ante, serve them in ice-cube trays nestled in holiday boxes.
Christmas Fruitcake
Whoever gave fruitcake a bad name will eat their words when they try this fruit-filled, rum-spiked cake. Because a fruitcake needs no introduction, a simple bow tied around the dessert adds just enough tackiness to this Christmas "gift."
Holiday Meatballs
This appetizer wins the award for the ugliest presentation. And your guests will flip when they realize that this classic appetizer is resting in a ring of pasta. You could always serve the meatballs in a regular bowl, but that wouldn't be half as much fun!
Panna Cotta Shots
These sweet, creamy shots are anything but ugly. But we managed to take them down a notch by pouring into plastic shot glasses and topping with red and green liqueurs. Just be sure to make these dainty desserts ahead, as they take some time to chill.