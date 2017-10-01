12 Puff Pastry Appetizers for Your Next Party

Updated August 01, 2022
A well-known speciality of French cuisine, puff pastry made from scratch is a time-consuming, multi-step affair.  So much so, that most cooks opt to use the store-bought frozen version when whipping up dishes like pinwheels, turnovers, and more.  Although similar to phyllo dough, puff pastry contains less water and produces a, well, puffier end result.  This holiday season, considering branching out and reaching for versatile puff pastry to create a variety of festive and impressive appetizers, ranging from tarts and turnovers to quiches and baked brie. 

Individual Beef Phillyngtons

Everyone enjoys a Philly cheesesteak or a beef wellington, but merge the two and you have the always crowd-pleasing beef phillyngton. Get the best of both worlds with these individual masterpieces of puff pastry, filet mignon, onion, and bell pepper. 

Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Savory Carrot Ribbon Tart Recipe

With its tangle of bright carrot strips and bits of spicy chorizo, this beautiful tart makes an exciting appetizer or even a light main dish. An all-butter puff pastry, such as Dufour, gives especially flavorful and flaky results, but it's delicious made with any kind of puff pastry.

Chicken Potpie Pockets

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Savory chicken and veggies are sandwiched between crispy sheets of puff pastry to make Chicken Potpie Pockets. These flavorful potpie pockets are great for kids and adults alike, and are sure to become a family favorite in no time.

Cheese Puff Pastries

Credit: Helen Norman

Cheese Puff Pastries Recipe

Serve these savory cheese puff pastries atop our Apple-Onion Soup for a light first course at your next holiday dinner.

Mini Quiches

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Mini Quiches Recipe

Five ingredients and five minutes of baking gets you these tasty pastry cups filled with egg and cheese and topped with bacon.

Holiday Brie en Croute

Holiday Brie en Croute Recipe

This pastry-wrapped soft cheese, topped with cranberries, apricots and almonds, is great for the holidays but it's so good, you'll want to serve it year-round.

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites

Credit: Leo Gong

Caramelized Onion-Apple Bites Recipe

The combination of sweet caramelized onion, tart apple, and fontina cheese is hard to beat, especially when it's spooned on top of pastry triangles. Plus, this is an appetizer that you can make in advance—a perfect choice for your busy holiday season.

Zaatar Straws

Credit: Annabelle Breakey

Zaatar Straws Recipe

In this fun use of puff pastry, top the pastry with olive oil and spices, cut into strips, and then twist the strips into bundles. Zaatar is a savory Middle Eastern spice mix that typically includes sesame seeds, thyme, marjoram, and sumac. Serve these breadstick-like bundles with Garlicky Yogurt Dip.

Spinach and Artichokes in Puff Pastry

Spinach and Artichokes in Puff Pastry Recipe

Biting into one of these hearty appetizers is like eating spinach-artichoke dip that's rolled up in a rich pastry. You can make these ahead and freeze them up to three months.

Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Linda Hirst

Chicken Sausage Puffs with Creamy Mustard Dipping Sauce Recipe

This healthier take on pigs-in-a-blanket calls for pressing cut chicken sausage links into squares of puff pastry, brushing with an egg wash, and baking for 18 to 20 minutes.  These puffs pair perfectly with our homemade mustard dipping sauce.  

Puff Pastry-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

Puff Pastry-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp Recipe

Want to impress your guests?  Then whip up a batch of  these delectable puff pastry-wrapped shrimp stuffed with a mix of cheese, bacon and parsley.  They're superb!

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Turnovers

Credit: Meredith Food Studios

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Turnovers Recipe

Chopped rotisserie chicken and frozen puff pastry sheets are perfect shortcuts for this easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer. These impressive turnovers are perfect for gatherings, like holiday parties and tailgates, and come together at the last minute. Serve leftover filling with pasta to get even more mileage out of this recipe. 

