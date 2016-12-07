Our Best Peppermint Bark Recipes
Christmas goodies don't get much easier than melting chocolate, spreading it out, and adding your favorite toppings. You really can't beat classic peppermint bark during the holiday season. It's simple to make, requires just a few ingredients, and is highly addictive--don't say we didn't warn you! For homemade holiday gifts, wrap the candy up in bags and tie with festive ribbon.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark
What could be easier than melted chocolate loaded up with your favorite additions? Not much. We added one important step here, though: tempering the chocolate so the bark stays shiny and snappy.
Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark
Your neighbors will be begging for this unique take on peppermint bark that's loaded with creamy milk chocolate, sweet peppermint, salty pretzels, and a hint of mint. Feel free to use candy canes if you don't have the soft mint balls.
Chocolate-Peppermint Bark
Make this easy holiday candy recipe using baking chocolate, white chocolate, and chopped peppermint candies. Wrap the candy up in bags and festive ribbon for homemade holiday gifts.
Peppermint-Pretzel Bark
Make even larger quantities for gifting this easy microwave treat by skipping the jelly-roll pan and covering your counter with parchment. It'll take longer to harden at room temperature, but you can make large batches without pans or the refrigerator.
Peppermint-Coated Pretzels
This addictive chocolaty pretzel treat is made even easier in your slow cooker.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Jumbles
Salty pretzel nuggets are coated in white chocolate and combined with peppermints for an irresistible confection.
Peppermint Bark
This classic peppermint bark candy makes a great homemade gift for the holidays.
Peppermint Bark Trees
Tree-shaped silicone ice cube molds are the secret to making these rich and festive chocolate trees. You can find them at your local arts and crafts store or order them online.