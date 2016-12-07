Our Best Peppermint Bark Recipes

Updated December 14, 2021

Christmas goodies don't get much easier than melting chocolate, spreading it out, and adding your favorite toppings. You really can't beat classic peppermint bark during the holiday season. It's simple to make, requires just a few ingredients, and is highly addictive--don't say we didn't warn you! For homemade holiday gifts, wrap the candy up in bags and tie with festive ribbon.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Credit: Jeffery Cross; Styling: Kelly Allen
What could be easier than melted chocolate loaded up with your favorite additions? Not much. We added one important step here, though: tempering the chocolate so the bark stays shiny and snappy.

Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Your neighbors will be begging for this unique take on peppermint bark that's loaded with creamy milk chocolate, sweet peppermint, salty pretzels, and a hint of mint. Feel free to use candy canes if you don't have the soft mint balls.

Chocolate-Peppermint Bark

Credit: Oxmoor House
Make this easy holiday candy recipe using baking chocolate, white chocolate, and chopped peppermint candies. Wrap the candy up in bags and festive ribbon for homemade holiday gifts.

Peppermint-Pretzel Bark

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
Make even larger quantities for gifting this easy microwave treat by skipping the jelly-roll pan and covering your counter with parchment. It'll take longer to harden at room temperature, but you can make large batches without pans or the refrigerator.

Peppermint-Coated Pretzels

Credit: Oxmoor House
This addictive chocolaty pretzel treat is made even easier in your slow cooker.

White Chocolate-Peppermint Jumbles

Credit: Oxmoor House
Salty pretzel nuggets are coated in white chocolate and combined with peppermints for an irresistible confection.

Peppermint Bark

This classic peppermint bark candy makes a great homemade gift for the holidays.

Peppermint Bark Trees

Tree-shaped silicone ice cube molds are the secret to making these rich and festive chocolate trees. You can find them at your local arts and crafts store or order them online.

