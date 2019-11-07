20+ Italian Christmas Dinner Ideas
The classic Italian recipes will make Christmas dinner a breeze. From classics like lasagna to spaghetti, or more adventurous fare like scallop and lamb suppers, you'll find a show-stopping holiday meal here. Just know—these dishes are so good, they may just become the new yearly tradition!
Pasta Pork Bolognese
This pasta bolognese recipe, made with ground pork, red wine, and grated carrot will be a quick dinnertime favorite.
Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Classic Lasagna with Meat Sauce Recipe
This simple lasagna is perfect for when you're short on time, but craving a comforting meal. Ready in just over an hour, it requires only 50 minutes of cooking in the oven.
Easy Chicken Parmesan
This chicken parmesan is an Italian classic that's easy to make and easy on your budget.
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
"When I cook at home, I use fish sauce in a lot of Italian food," recipe creator Quealy Watson says. "I took Latin for four years and read most of Apicius [a collection of ancient Roman recipes]. After seeing the prevalence of garum, a fermented fish sauce, in ancient Roman cooking, using fish sauce in Italian food just made sense. It's essentially anchovy juice." If you're looking for an impressive Italian pasta dish, the search ends here!
Classic Pasta Carbonara
Classic Pasta Carbonara Recipe
This simple, classic pasta carbonara recipe is the perfect dish when you need a special night in. And with this foolproof method for nailing the signature creamy sauce, you can go into the kitchen with confidence. Traditionally, you would toss your hot pasta with the eggs and cheese right in the skillet you've used to cook the pork (over low heat) to create a smooth, emulsified sauce.
Nicole's Best Lasagna
Test kitchen chef and host of Mom vs. Nicole McLaughlin shares her personal recipe for the absolute best homemade lasagna. And trust us, she doesn't throw the word "best" around lightly.
Eggplant Parmesan
Perfect for Meatless Mondays, this easy eggplant parmesan recipe is not only delicious, but also healthy. Make baked eggplant parmesan instead of lasagna to skip the unnecessary carbs and still enjoy all the cheesy goodness.
Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan
Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan Recipe
Our Test Kitchen made eggplant Parmesan easier (and healthier!) without sacrificing any of the comforting flavor of the original home-cooked dish.
Charred Lemon Chicken Piccata
Charred Lemon Chicken Piccata Recipe
Lightly charring the lemon slices intensifies their flavor and creates a gorgeous look for this delicious chicken dinner. Be sure to include any of the sweet, tangy liquid the lemons give off in the bowl; it adds incredible depth to the sauce.
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Chicken Penne
Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Chicken Penne Recipe
Creamy, cheesy, chicken pasta—what's not to love? This cozy 25-minute meal from The Food Gays is sure to become your new go-to this Fall.
Eggplant Rollatini
Looking for an easy eggplant rollatini recipe? This savory eggplant rollatini is an easy and unexpected party appetizer. Cut each roll-up in half and serve with toothpicks for a pop-in-your-mouth bite.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese Recipe
Everyone will be excited to dig into this comforting skillet supper. Look for ravioli in the refrigerated section—our Test Kitchen prefers Buitoni brand. Substitute ground turkey or chicken for the beef, or replace the spinach with Swiss chard leaves.
Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce
Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce Recipe
Simple and delicious, Penne with Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce is perfect with a simple salad and a glass of red.
Italian-Seasoned Roast Chicken Breasts
Italian-Seasoned Roast Chicken Breasts Recipe
Fresh Italian herbs and seasonings make these roast chicken breasts taste out-of-this-world delicious. Serve with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes for a hearty meal.
Gnocchi with Browned Butter
Gnocchi with Browned Butter Recipe
A buttery sauce and plenty of freshly grated cheese makes this easy gnocchi dinner a perfect choice for a cozy winter evening.
Shrimp-Stuffed Shells
Saucy, rich Shrimp-Stuffed Shells offer a nice variation to regular stuffed shells for your pasta dinner menu. The shrimp goes into the pasta shells raw to prevent it from overcooking while the pasta bakes. Look for potato starch near the cornstarch in your supermarket.
Flounder Piccata with Italian Salsa Verde
Flounder Piccata with Italian Salsa Verde Recipe
For a flavorful seafood supper, look no further than this delicious recipe. If seafood is your choice for Christmas dinner, you can't go wrong with this impressive dish.
Chicken with Artichoke Pan Sauce
Chicken with Artichoke Pan Sauce Recipe
A rich, flavorful sauce is the star of this hearty chicken supper. Serve with whole-wheat orzo or fettuccine for an impressive Italian supper.
Sicilian Swordfish Rolls (Involtini di Pesce Spada)
Sicilian Swordfish Rolls (Involtini di Pesce Spada) Recipe
San Diego fisherman Giacomo Damato found his favorite swordfish recipe on OurItalianTable.com; we've adapted it here, with red chile for gusto and panko for extra crunch. The fish may seem fragile when raw, but it will firm up in the pan.
Eggplant Caponata
Caponata is a classic Sicilian side typically made with fried eggplant. Our lighter version gets a quick sauté in heart-healthy olive oil.
Linguine with Ricotta Meatballs
Linguine with Ricotta Meatballs Recipe
Fresh pasta takes only 2 to 3 minutes to cook. Bring your pot of water to a boil early, and drop the pasta in just before the meatballs are finished so that everything is done at the same time. Ricotta cheese makes the meatballs light and tender and not too dense; they're a bit too fragile to toss with the pasta, so they're scooped out of the sauce and then placed on top at the end.