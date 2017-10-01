60 Perfect Holiday Pie Recipes
Serve dinner guests a mouthwatering pie that tastes as good as it looks. Whether you're a baking beginner or born with a sifter in hand, we've got the recipe for you.
Salted Caramel-Chocolate Pecan Pie
A cross between a fudge pie and pecan pie, this is all the more stunning if you arrange the pecans from the center in a spiral pattern.
Sliced Sweet Potato Pie
We love the layered look of this ever-so-sweet streusel-topped treat.
Maple-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Maple syrup and bourbon infuse the pie with distinctive sweetness. For a decadent treat, top warm pie with low-fat vanilla ice cream.
Mocha-Espresso Cream Pie
Mocha-Espresso Cream Pie is a chocolate-lover's dream. A crunchy cookie crust is filled with a decadent chocolate filling before being topped off with Coffee Whipped Cream.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Minny's Chocolate Pie
Get a taste of Minny's famous chocolate pie, a recipe inspired by The Help.
Butterfinger Pie
For an easy dessert that's sure to please, look no further than our decadent Butterfinger Pie. Although it takes only 15 minutes to whip up, this candy bar-inspired treat is the peanut butter pie upgrade you won't soon forget.
Coconut Cream Pie with Pineapple
Add a tropical punch to a classic coconut cream pie for an bright burst of flavor. One online reviewer likened the festive dish to a cool piña colada in a crust.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
Refrigerated pie dough makes this classic pumpkin pie recipe simple to prepare.
Caramel-Pecan Pie
Take traditional pecan pie up a notch by stirring caramels into the filling and topping with chocolate-covered pecans.
Million Dollar Pie
Don't be fooled by the name, this Million Dollar Pie is actually quite inexpensive to make—but it tastes like a million bucks. Plus, it couldn't be simpler to toss together and requires no baking. Whip it up for a holiday meal or spur-of-the-moment party.
Orange-Sweet Potato Pie With Rosemary-Cornmeal Crust
The simple addition of fresh chopped rosemary makes this an impressive pie crust that complements the flavors of the spiced citrusy sweet potatoes in the filling. If you don't want to make a homemade crust, you can follow the directions for adding fresh rosemary to a refrigerated crust.
Tiramisu Toffee Trifle Pie
Use a store-bought pound cake, sliced diagonally, as the crust of this dressed-up pie version of tiramisu. Whipped cream and chopped toffee garnish the pie, which is sure to shine on any dessert buffet table.
Chocolate-Coconut-Macadamia Pie
This pie gets a tropical flair with additions of coconut and macadamia nut. Your guests will be asking for seconds in no time.
Peanut Butter-Banana Pie
Update grandma's banana pudding recipe with a few tablespoons of creamy peanut butter and a crispy vanilla wafer crust. Frozen whipped topping, thawed and spread over the chilled pie, takes the place of a meringue topping.
Oatmeal Pecan Pie
You'll never have to worry about extra leftovers with this two-step pecan pie. Dark brown sugar and oats add a rich oatmeal cookie texture to the nutty pecan filling.
Fudge Pie
Make a no-crust pie reminiscent of a classic brownie sundae. Toasted pecans and a hint of vanilla extract dress up the fudgy family favorite.
Double Apple Pie With Cornmeal Crust
Our users raved about this now award-winning pie (you're welcome, Mary E!). Don't skip the jelly in the filling—it's an absolute must.
Elegant Pumpkin-Walnut Layered Pie
Get creative with a cookie cutter and a little pastry dough. Use a leaf-shaped cutter to create a fall theme atop the smooth pumpkin pie.
Peanut Butter Pie
This easy-to-follow recipe—featuring a graham cracker crust, creamy peanut butter, and chocolate syrup—makes two pies, so keep one in the freezer for unexpected guests.
Almond-Pear Pie
With wine-soaked pears at the centerpiece of this dish, your guests will hardly be able to look away from such a beautiful addition to any holiday spread.
Pumpkin Swirl Pie with Gingersnap Crust
Give your pumpkin pie a more sophisticated edge with this gingersnap crust and beautiful cream cheese swirl.
Browned Butter Chess Pie
For a pretty presentation, prepare a second recipe of the piecrust and cut out shapes with a small cookie cutter. Attach them to the edge of the crust with egg wash, and then bake and fill as directed.
Caramel Apple Pie with Pastry Cutouts
Zoe Nathan of Santa Monica's Huckleberry Bakery tops her pies with a variety of cutout shapes; for this one, you'll need a 2 1/2-in. apple-shaped cookie cutter*.
Lattice-Top Apple Quince Pie
Portland pasty chef Michelle Vernier cooks the fruit ahead so the pie won't collapse in the oven.
Sweet-Potato Pecan Pie
We adapted this recipe from Devil's Teeth Baking Company to create a border that shows off the bright filling. To completely cover the pie, just double the topping.
Kabocha Squash Crème Fraîche Pie
Feel free to swap in other squash in Michelle McKenzie's recipe: Sugar Pie comes out sweeter, and canned pumpkin is mellow-tasting, if less distinctive. Shauna Sever, an 18 Reasons instructor, suggested the spicy gingersnap layer. You'll need a 9-in. deep-dish pie pan.
Hazelnut, Pecan, and Bourbon Pie
For depth of flavor, Kir Jensen roasts the pecans and hazelnuts before adding them to the filling. She likes to roll her cornmeal pastry extra thick, so it's more substantial.
Apple, Pear, and Cranberry Pie
Use slightly firm pears and crisp, tart apples here to achieve the best texture in the filling, and let this mountainous pie cool and settle for at least two hours before serving.
Butterscotch Meringue Pie with Pecan Crust
We won't revoke your pie credentials if you use a purchased piecrust in this recipe, but we love the way the homemade crust's earthy flavor elevates the caramel filling so much that we recommend you give it a try. A few rules of the road: Be sure to finely grind your pecans to ensure the crust will hold together. And if the crust tears just a bit, don't be alarmed. As with all piecrusts, you can easily press it back together with your fingertips or use extra scraps for patchwork.
Tennessee Whiskey-Pecan Pie
We love the combination of pecans and smoky-sweet bourbon in the thick, rich pie filling. For a booze-free pie, substitute apple juice for the whiskey in the filling, and serve with plain sweetened whipped cream or enjoy it without.
Maple-Walnut Cranberry Pie
While the buttery, maple-scented filling is inspired by classic pecan pie, we swap in toasted walnuts and add chopped fresh cranberries for a beautiful pop of color and tart flavor contrast that cuts the sweetness.
Oreo Cookie Pie
Oreos on Oreos on Oreos. This Oreo pie recipe is super easy and a must-make for any fan of Milk's Favorite Cookie.
Lattice-Topped Cranberry-Raspberry Pie
Add a splash of festive color to your dessert sideboard with this tangy-fruity pie. For pretty rickrack-shaped lattice, cut the dough with a fluted pastry wheel.
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Dark, rich, and intensely chocolaty, this is our favorite new twist on pecan pie. Make it even more special and serve with sweetened whipped cream.
French Apple Tart
This free-form pie comes together quickly with the help of store-bought crust.
Baileys Pecan Pie
Pecan pie's classic custardy texture gets a boozy punch thanks to the addition of Baileys. The dark brown sugar and dark corn syrup make for a dark custard, but you could certainly use light brown sugar and light corn syrup if you prefer. For the ultimate boost in flavor, brush the finished warm pie with the remaining teaspoon of Baileys. Finish everything up with whipped cream or ice cream, or serve it for post-Thanksgiving breakfast with a cup of coffee.
Thai Tea Pie
Warmly spiced Thai tea mix—which you can purchase at an Asian market or online—stars in this show-stopping, no-bake pie. The tea is steeped in sweetened condensed milk which is then used to make a stovetop custard; after straining out the tea leaves (definitely use cheesecloth), you'll simply pour the vibrantly colored custard into a peanutty, no-oven-necessary crust and refrigerate until set. If you're looking for a pie that's sure to impress, trust us, the sweet Thai tea against the salty, toasty flavor of the peanuts is a combo you won't be able to get enough of.
Green Chile Apple Pie
Green chiles and apples may be an unexpected pairing outside the Southwest, but the combination—rounded out with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a toasty walnut streusel topping—makes for a different, and distinctly delicious, pie. The heat from the roasted chiles perfectly complements the sweetness from the brown sugar coated apples—you really have to taste it to believe it. Both canned or freshly roasted chiles will work in this recipe, so feel free to use either. If you have access to hatch chiles, which are rare outside New Mexico and Colorado, use them for the best possible flavor, but any green chile will do. Freezing the streusel allows it to crumble in different-sized clumps, so don't skip that step. Serve this green chile pie warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a cup of coffee.
Keto Pumpkin Pie
Believe it or not, this keto pumpkin pie tastes like the real thing. The sweetness is just right, and unlike other keto desserts, this pie doesn't have a strong aftertaste from keto-approved sweeteners—so if you're not a huge fan of sugar to begin with, you may like this even more. The nutty crust pairs excellently with the spicy, creamy filling, and everyone at the table will approve of this twist on pumpkin pie, so there's no need to make more than one dessert.
Spiced Carrot Pie
Briana Carson from Crave Pie Studio in Duluth, Georgia, was inspired by gajar halwa, an Indian carrot pudding, and wanted to adapt it for a pie. "I just started playing around and kind of decided to go with a spice profile similar to pumpkin pie or sweet potato," she says. She roasts the carrots to bring out their sweetness and purees them until they are as smooth as possible. Then the pie gets topped with a thick marscapone whipped cream.
Oxbow Bakery Pecan Pie
The kitchen at Palestine, Texas's Oxbow Bakery may be small, but mother-and-son team Becky and David Wolfe make about 400 pies around Thanksgiving alone. David estimates that 60% of their business comes from out of town–and even from outside of Texas. "A lady from Houston just grabbed me and hugged me with tears in her eyes," says Becky. "She said she hadn't had pie like this since her mother passed." This pecan pie is one of their—and our Test Kitchens'—favorites. Whether you're setting up a buffet table of multiple pies this Thanksgiving or looking for the best pecan pie to be the showstopper, this recipe is perfect.
Pecan, Apple, and Pumpkin Pie
This pecan, apple, and pumpkin—pepumpkle, if you will—pie combines the best of three worlds. The tartness of the apple helps balance out the sweetness of the other two fillings while adding a caramel taste to the mix. However, the pecan and pumpkin keep their distinctive flavors. Cook the apples first to reduce the amount of liquid that gets released into the pie; reserve that liquid for a buttery caramel to drizzle on at the end. If it makes it to the next day, any leftover pie would be great with a little whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, or blended into a milkshake.