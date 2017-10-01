Green Chile Apple Pie Recipe

Green chiles and apples may be an unexpected pairing outside the Southwest, but the combination—rounded out with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a toasty walnut streusel topping—makes for a different, and distinctly delicious, pie. The heat from the roasted chiles perfectly complements the sweetness from the brown sugar coated apples—you really have to taste it to believe it. Both canned or freshly roasted chiles will work in this recipe, so feel free to use either. If you have access to hatch chiles, which are rare outside New Mexico and Colorado, use them for the best possible flavor, but any green chile will do. Freezing the streusel allows it to crumble in different-sized clumps, so don't skip that step. Serve this green chile pie warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a cup of coffee.