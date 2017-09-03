Warm Ciders for Holiday Sipping

Updated October 05, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford, Claire Spollen

Come in from the cold to enjoy warm holiday ciders with a touch of spice. These hot drinks are perfect for cozying up around the fire place, or making a big batch to serve at your next Christmas party. If you're worried about keeping things the right temperature, simply put the cider in a slow cooker set to "warm."

Applejack-Spiked Hot Cider

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Cindy Barr, Mary Lyn Hill Jenkins
Take this drink on the go in a thermos, or let its sweet, spiced scent fill your home. Applejack is a cider-based brandy; Calvados, the French version, would also work in this drink.

Grape-Apple Cider

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Fresh grapes sweeten the cider and turn it a beautiful amber hue. For an adult brew, stir in 1 cup rum just before serving.

Apple-Cranberry Holiday Wassail

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford, Claire Spollen
We spiked this punch with dark rum, but it's equally nice with bourbon. Or omit the bourbon altogether for an alcohol-free version of this warming beverage.

Warm Mulled Cider

Credit: Francesco Lagnese
Simmer this cider on the stove before your holiday gathering to fill the house with scents of the season like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.

Spiced Caramel Cider

Credit: Oxmoor House
If you'd prefer a beverage with less spice, try substituting apple juice for the apple cider. It's fantastic either way.

Spiced Apple Cider

Credit: Oxmoor House
Spiced apple cider is a fun drink to make for your family for a holiday meal or celebration. It's also an amazing pick-me-up on a cold Sunday afternoon while hanging out watching football. If you're serving it at a holiday party for adults, add a shot of spiced rum to each mug. Delicious!

Spiced Cider

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Leigh Ann Ross
A perfect warm cider for a small gatherings, this holiday brew is made by simmering apple cider with fresh lemon and orange slices, cinnamon, and cloves. Make it up a day in advance and reheat before serving.

Mulled Cider and Wine

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns
This warm drink calls for a quick simmer with juices and spices, then an easy addition of red wine just before serving.

Cider and Spice Bag

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Amy Burke
The spice bag, made with peppercorns, allspice, cloves, cinnamon, and citrus rind, adds rich flavor to this easy cider recipe. If your party falls on an unusually warm winter day, try this beverage over ice; it's equally delicious hot or cold.

Hot Mulled Cider

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Float a few apple slices and some cinnamon sticks in this warming drink.

Santa's Cider

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas
The trio of apple, orange, and pomegranate juices make up this colorful cider. Don't forget to leave a glass out for Santa on Christmas eve!

Thanksgiving Star Cider

Credit: Scott Peterson
Far from the usual, this warm cider is made with pear nectar, red wine, and honey that's steeped with star anise and dried hibiscus blossoms. Star anise, found in Asian markets or on the spice aisle at the supermarket, gives it a licorice-like flavor.

Apricot-Apple Cider Sipper

A hint of apricot and sweet spices give this citrus apple cider a clean, refreshing flavor. Perfect to serve at holiday gatherings, book clubs, or for carolers, the recipe makes 20 cups. Keep it warm in a crock pot and let guests serve themselves.

Pineapple Wassail

Typically wassail (Norse for "be in good health") is a spicy-sweet, wine-based holiday punch. This alcohol-free version steeps spices with a blend of fruit juices instead: pineapple juice, apricot nectar, o.j., and apple cider. The kids are gonna love it.

Hot Mulled Cider

Credit: Randy Mayor
Almost like a chai tea, this fragrant hot beverage steeps apple cider, a splash of orange juice, and all your favorite masala spices, including cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, peppercorn, and cloves. A few slices of fresh ginger give it a soothing zing.

Mulled Cranberry-Apple Cider

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner
Simmer some apple pie goodness on the stove with this wonderfully fragrant cranberry-apple cider beverage. It's warm and full of all those familiar pie spices, everything from cinnamon to nutmeg to cloves. But it comes packaged without a lot of calories and fat.

Orange Spiced Cider

Bottled apple cider, pantry spices, and dark rum come together with a little orange peel to make a simple apple cider with a big heartwarming kick. But you can easily leave out the rum (and add it after cooking) so the kids can imbibe too.

Heartwarming Cider

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Spiced with the right ingredients--ground ginger, allspice, nutmeg--this classic fall drink is transformed into a festive treat. Optional: Serve with rum.

Hot Cider Nog

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett
Combine two holiday classics, hot cider and eggnog, to create this delightfully creamy drink. 

Caramel Apple Cider

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell
This cider is perfect for a party because it can be cooked and served out of the same dish.

