45 Easy Christmas Appetizers

Savory Charcuterie Bread Recipe

If you're looking for an impressive bread recipe, this is it. Meet lard bread: We're talking meaty, savory, and yeasty, perfect for a crowd, and let's not forget beautiful. The swirl from the meat and cheese goes throughout the bread, which is slightly dense and chewy, but in the best way. Luckily for you, this bread looks way more difficult than it actually is to make. This recipe takes some time, but not a lot of skill—if you've made cinnamon rolls, you can make this. Ask your deli to slice hunks of salami and provolone half an inch thick so you can dice it easily. Most Mexican markets sell fresh lard, which has a more liquid texture than block lard—if you can find that, go for it, but otherwise bacon grease is a fine substitute. Serve with a light green salad, or do it up and pour some Champagne.